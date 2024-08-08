Highlights Atletico Madrid is on track for a strong 2024/25 campaign with key signings like Sorloth and Le Normand.

The club is targeting big names like Alvarez and Gallagher, enhancing their squad for the upcoming season.

Atletico's potential lineup features top talent in defense, midfield, and forwards, setting high expectations for success.

The 2024/25 campaign is shaping up to be a very promising one for Atletico Madrid. This summer, they've set their targets high, with a couple of solid signings already. Alexander Sorloth and Robin Le Normand have both come through the doors, but that's far from the only business they're set to do.

The La Liga side have also been linked with several huge names. Manchester City's Julian Alvarez is closing in on a major move to the team, while Chelsea's Conor Gallagher is reportedly not too far behind. Former Premier League star Aymeric Laporte has also been linked with the club.

All things considered, if the club manage to bring in all of the stars they're interested in this summer, they'll ultimately spend over €315m (£270.5m). With names like Joao Felix also returning from his loan at Barcelona, Diego Simeone will have a very strong squad at his disposal when the season gets underway. With that said, it's time to look at how Atletico Madrid might line up if they manage to successfully sign all of their targets.

Potential Atletico Madrid XI GK Jan Oblak CB Robin Le Normand CB Aymeric Laporte CB Jose Maria Giminez RWB Nahuel Molina CM Marcos Llorente CM Conor Gallagher CM Rodrigo De Paul LWB Samuel Lino ST Antoine Griezmann ST Julian Alvarez

Goalkeeper and Defence

Oblak, Le Normand, Laporte & Gimenez

If the reports are accurate, Atletico are set to bolster their defence with two major additions this summer. They've already added Robin Le Normand, signing the centre-back from Real Sociedad and they're also interested in bringing Al-Nassr's Aymeric Laporte back to Spain.

With those two signings, the back line will be very impressive, with Jan Oblak holding onto his place in goal, the two newbies stepping into a back three where they'll join forces with Jose Maria Gimenez, who has spent 11 years with the club so far and doesn't look close to losing his spot in the lineup just yet.

Midfield

Molina, Llorente, Gallagher, De Paul & Lino

Moving onto midfield, another potential signing significantly strengthens the middle of the park for the Spanish club this summer. Considering they spent the majority of the 2023/24 campaign playing with wing backs and three central midfielders, there's no reason to expect that will be different this time around.

Nahuel Molina and Samuel Lino could maintain their spots as the club's starting wing-backs, while Marcos Llorente and Rodrigo De Paul will also remain regular fixtures in the XI. One of the biggest transfer rumours of the summer so far, though, is Conor Gallagher's potential move to the club. The Chelsea midfielder came through the ranks at Stamford Bridge and has become a cult hero among fans of the Blues.

Still, the club seem intent on moving him on this summer, with Enzo Maresca blaming the Premier League's financial rules on the situation. That bodes well for Atletico, though, and the Spaniards are eager to bring the Englishman to La Liga and are reportedly prepared to spend around £38m to do so. If they get a deal done, Gallagher could move straight into the starting XI and provide a huge boost for the team going forward.

Forwards

Griezmann & Alvarez

Gallagher isn't the only Premier League star that the club have been linked with. Manchester City's Julian Alvarez has grown tired of playing second fiddle to Erling Haaland, and is sick of the English weather. He fancies a change of scenery and has asked to leave Pep Guardiola's team this summer. As a result, numerous teams have taken an interest in the Argentine, including Arsenal. It's Atletico Madrid, however, who seem poised to land his signature. Reports suggest the club is closing in on a deal to bring the striker to Spain, paying over £80m in the process.

He might not have played as often as he'd have liked at the Etihad due to Haaland's dominance, but make no mistake about it, Alvarez is still a very talented forward and no stranger to scoring goals. He'll significantly strengthen the club's forward line and considering how much they're willing to spend on the 24-year-old, it would be very surprising if he wasn't in the starting lineup next season.

Alongside Alvarez will be Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman is the club's all-time leading goalscorer, and one of their greatest ever players. With 24 strikes across all competitions last time out, there's no reason to suggest he won't be a key figure in Atletico Madrid's starting XI once again when the 2024/25 season finally arrives.

All transfer valuations and statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 08/08/2024