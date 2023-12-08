Highlights The New England Patriots are in a period of rebuilding and need to identify which players they want to develop for the future, including quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

Zappe has shown promise in his limited opportunities, playing well in his starting appearances and improving the efficiency of the offense.

While the performance of Jones and Zappe in the remaining games may not have a significant impact, the Patriots are likely to select a high-level quarterback in the upcoming draft to replace the current options.

After decades of success, the New England Patriots are falling into a period of rebuilding. It happens to every franchise at some point, and it certainly took much longer than usual for Bill Belichick's team.

As they navigate through the rest of the season, the Patriots have to identify which players they want to develop for the future. At the quarterback position, they have two players that are 25 or under in Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

Jones has been the starter for much of the year and the results have been decidedly poor. Zappe got his second start of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 14 and had a strong game, which likely catapulted him into the starting role for the remainder of this lost season for the Pats. But where did this Zappe guy come from anyway?

The Patriots drafted Zappe in the 2022 NFL Draft

The signal caller put up huge numbers at Western Kentucky

The Patriots drafted Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, and he had a fine first season, making the Pro Bowl as an alternate. Still, teams prefer to have a good deal of depth at the position, so New England selected Bailey Zappe from Western Kentucky the next year in the fourth round, No. 137 overall.

Zappe began his career at tiny Houston Baptist before transferring to Western Kentucky after four years. He put up jaw-dropping numbers for the Hilltoppers in his one season there. Zappe completed 69.3% of his 687 passes for 5,967 yards (FBS record) with 62 touchdowns (FBS record) against 11 interceptions in 2021 as a fifth-year senior.

Zappe went into his rookie season as the third string quarterback behind Jones and veteran Brian Hoyer. After injuries to Jones and Hoyer, Zappe got his first chance to play in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers and represented himself well.

The quarterback started the next two games, both wins. Against the Detroit Lions, he was 17 of 21 for 188 yards, a touchdown and an interception. In the following game against the Cleveland Browns, he was 24 of 34 for 309 yards and two touchdowns. Zappe went back to backup duties when Jones returned in Week 7.

Zappe hadn't been up to par until the Week 14 win

The second-year quarterback had struggled in limited time

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

While he played well in limited opportunities last year, Zappe went into the season again backing up Jones. The quarterback was cut in August after a poor preseason but was signed back by the team days later. The Pats signed several quarterbacks; Matt Corrall, Will Grier, and Ian Book, but none were able to beat out Zappe.

New England hoped their offense would improve with Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator, but Mac Jones has clearly bottomed out in his third season. Jones spent weeks throwing back-breaking interceptions for the cratering Patriots and calls grew for him to be replaced. And he was, on multiple occasions. Belichick benched Jones in four different games this year before finally giving Zappe the Week 13 start.

2023 Statistics Mac Jones Bailey Zappe Completion % 64.9% 55.4% Yards 2120 539 TDs 10 3 INTs 12 3 YPA 6.1 5.9

Zappe struggled in three short relief appearances before he got his first shot at extended playing time during Week 12's game against the New York Giants. Jones threw two picks in the first half and Zappe had the opportunity to come in and win the game. It didn't happen, though, as he went 9 of 14 for 54 yards with an interception.

The quarterback was then given the start in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Again, he failed to lead a scoring drive as the Pats lost the game 6-0. Zappe finished the contest 13 of 25 for 141 yards and no touchdowns or turnovers. Despite the lack of production, the lack of turnovers was something to build off of.

The Patriots looked like a different team against the Steelers

The offense had its best game of 2023 on TNF

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

After the losses to the Giants and the Chargers, there was not much excitement for Week 14's game against the Steelers. Patriots-Steelers was once a marquee matchup, but this year's New England team was sitting at 2-10, and it was going to be a matchup of backup quarterbacks with the lowest over/under total in decades.

Zappe came out of the gate revved up, and the Patriots scored on an 11-yard touchdown pass to Ezekiel Elliott on their opening drive. It was a sign of things to come, as the Patriots had failed to find pay dirt on their previous 12 opening drives of the season. The quarterback would then throw two more touchdown passes in the second quarter, both of them to tight end Hunter Henry.

For the game, Zappe finished 19 of 28 for 240 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. It was a solid performance that drew praise from O'Brien, though the OC also acknowledged there was still a lot to work on. The Steelers made the game interesting, cutting the lead down to three after being down by 18, but the Patriots were able to hold on for the win thanks to their stingy defense.

No announcement has been made yet on who will start at QB for the Patriots in Week 15, but it is hard to imagine that Zappe won't be under center for the team for the remainder of the year. However, Belichick was rather cryptic when asked if Zappe would be named the starter moving forward:

I’m not going to get into the future plans right now. We have a little bit of extra time this weekend. We’ll kind of recalibrate things a little bit. Certainly, Bailey’s done a good job. He’s earned playing time. But, how exactly that will go, we’ll talk about that.

The quarterback will get further opportunities to make the case that he could be a solid NFL starter, because it's unlikely he will get that chance in New England in the long-term.

The Battle between Zappe and Jones probably won't matter

The Patriots are projected to have a high pick in this year's draft

The way that Jones or Zappe play for the rest of the season isn't likely to matter much. The Patriots may have won on Thursday night, but if the season ended today, they would be making the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Draft Order Selection Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers) 1 New England Patriots 2 Arizona Cardinals 3 Washington Commanders 4 Chicago Bears 5

This year's draft is expected to feature two high-level quarterbacks in USC's Caleb Williams and UNC's Drake Maye. LSU's Jayden Daniels and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy are also receiving first round grades from many draft analysts. It would be a big surprise if the Patriots didn't take one of those four players.

Interestingly, how Zappe plays up until the end of the year will determine where the Patriots finish in the draft order and therefore who they will be able to select. In a weird way, Zappe kind of has the franchise's future in his hands. He also has the opportunity to secure his next job by playing well over the next four weeks.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.