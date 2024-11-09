Key Takeaways Lamine Yamal secured the 2024 Kopa Trophy after starring for Spain and Barcelona.

Yamal bested the likes fo Real Madrid's Arda Guler and Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo.

A breakdown of the results how dominant the Spaniard's victory was.

It has been revealed who each Ballon d'Or winner voted for in this year's Kopa Trophy. Rivalling the European Golden Boy award, this prize symbolises the best under-21 footballer in Europe and is chosen by a panel of former Ballon d'Or victors.

Unsurprisingly, 2024's winner was none other than Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, following a career-defining year. The 17-year-old not only became an integral part of the first team at Camp Nou but was also pivotal in Spain's European Championship victory, during which he became the youngest player and goalscorer in the competition's history.

While other notable nominees included Manchester United duo Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho, it has now been revealed just how comfortable a margin Yamal achieved in securing the trophy.

Kopa Trophy 2024 Voting Results Ballon d'Or Winner 1st 2nd 3rd Gianni Rivera Yamal Mainoo Guler Oleg Blokhine Yamal Guler Savinho Alan Simonsen Yamal Tel Cubarsi Karl-Heinz Rumnmenigge Yamal Guler Garnacho Igor Belanov Yamal Mainoo Savinho Ruud Gullit Yamal Mainoo Cubarsi Marco van Basten Yamal Garnacho Mainoo Lothar Matthaus Yamal Joao Neves Savinho Jean-Pierre Papin Yamal Zaire-Emery Mainoo Hristo Stoichkov Yamal Cubarsi Guler Matthias Sammer Yamal Mainoo Savinho Ronaldo Savinho Yamal Guler Rivaldo Yamal Savinho Guler Luis Figo Yamal Guler Joao Neves Michael Owen Yamal Mainoo Savinho Pavel Nedved Yamal Guler Mainoo Andrei Shevchenko Yamal Savinho Mainoo Ronaldinho Yamal Savinho Joao Neves Fabio Cannavaro Yamal Konate Guler Kaka Yamal Guler Mainoo Lionel Messi Yamal Cubarsi Garnacho Luka Modric Yamal Guler Joao Neves Karim Benzema Yamal Guler Garnacho

Yamal Nearly Claims Landslide Victory

Only one former Ballon d'Or winner didn't select the Spaniard in first

While the votes to decide the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner were the closest since 2021, the same cannot be said for the Kopa Trophy, as Yamal came close to a unanimous victory, with 22 out of 23 voters selecting him as their top choice. Stars like Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho, and Ruud Gullit all viewed the teenage winger as the clear favourite to claim the trophy with a staggering 113 points.

The only exception was Brazilian legend Ronaldo, a former Barcelona player himself, making his choice all the more intriguing. Ronaldo placed Yamal second, instead selecting his compatriot Savinho as his top pick. Although the new Manchester City star impressed both at Girona last season and in his current campaign, Ronaldo’s choice initially appears to reflect loyalty to his fellow countryman. However, the statistical data reveals that in certain key metrics, the 20-year-old Savinho outperformed Yamal last season, lending some merit to Ronaldo’s decision.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: During the 2023/24 La Liga Season, Savinho managed 19 goal contributions in 37 games, while Yamal managed 10 over the same appearances.

Mainoo Voted in Top Three by 10 Players

The Manchester United star enjoyed a breakthrough campaign

Despite Yamal's clear dominance at the top, it was a promising showing for the aforementioned Mainoo, with the young Red Devil narrowly missing out on the runner-up spot by six points to Real Madrid's Arda Guler. The composed midfielder was a revelation at Old Trafford, coming into the middle of the park at a time when his club desperately needed reinforcements. He would go on to score what turned out to be the deciding goal in the 2024 FA Cup final and became a key part of the starting XI during the latter stages of England's run to the Euro 2024 final.

Some of the big names who picked him included the last English Ballon d'Or winner, Michael Owen, Dutch legend Ruud Gullit, and the earliest recipient of the award to cast a vote, Gianni Rivera. All three opted to vote for the 19-year-old as their runner-up. The likes of Kaka, Andriy Shevchenko, and Jean-Pierre Papin also voted for the Englishman in third.

Other Notable Rankings

Alejandro Garnacho tied with a PSG starlet for sixth

Outside the top three, it was an impressive display for Savinho, who was the only other player to come away with double-figure points after scoring 19. Another La Masia graduate, Pau Cubarsi, came in fifth with eight points and was followed by Alejandro Garnacho in joint sixth.

The Argentine firmly established himself in Manchester United's first team during Erik ten Hag's struggles and was also on the scoresheet during the famous FA Cup win over Manchester City in May. While he didn’t come away with any accolades this time around, the winger may not have to wait long, as he is one of the firm favourites to win the Puskas Award thanks to his stunning overhead kick against Everton.

Joao Neves joined Garnacho on six points, while the trio of Karim Konate, Mathys Tel, and Warren Zaire-Emery all walked away with three points apiece in joint eighth.

All statistics courtesy of Squawka - accurate as of 09/11/2024