The Ravens can clinch the AFC North and the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win over the Miami Dolphins.

If the Ravens lose to the Dolphins and the Browns win their remaining games, Cleveland will win the division.

While the Baltimore Ravens were unable to clinch the AFC North in Week 16 as the Cleveland Browns kept themselves in the race with a win over the Houston Texans, they emphatically established themselves as the top team in the NFL with an impressive 33-19 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

In ending the Niners' six-game winning streak, John Harbaugh got a strong performance from Lamar Jackson, who threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns, and an even stronger performance from his defense, which picked off Brock Purdy four times.

The Ravens now head into their highly anticipated Week 17 showdown with the Miami Dolphins not only with a chance to clinch their division but the No. 1 seed in the AFC as well.

Baltimore Ravens Week 17 clinching scenarios

The Ravens lock up the AFC North and the No. 1 seed with a win over the Dolphins

As it pertains to only the AFC North, the Ravens may have already won the division by the time they take the field at M&T Bank Stadium to battle the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

The reason for that is because the Browns, who currently sit two games back of Baltimore at 10-5, kick off the Week 17 slate on Thursday night against the New York Jets. If the Browns lose, the Ravens win the division for the first time in four years.

But even if Cleveland wins, Baltimore could still take the division with a win over Miami. And as the Dolphins enter the week one game back in the overall AFC standings at 11-4, a victory for the Ravens also locks in Baltimore as the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Baltimore Ravens AFC North clinching scenarios

Ravens win vs. Dolphins

Browns lose vs. Jets

Baltimore Ravens No. 1 AFC seed clinching scenario

Ravens win vs. Dolphins

A victory over Miami is anything but guaranteed, of course, as the Dolphins, who enter the week coming off an impressive win over the Dallas Cowboys, are the highest-scoring team in the league at 30.9 points per game.

And while Lamar Jackson may be the favorite to win NFL MVP, the Dolphins have a pair of prime contenders in their own right in Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill. The Ravens, however, just dealt with a similar situation in facing Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey and took care of business.

What's wild is that Baltimore could still finish second in the AFC North. If the Ravens lose to the Dolphins and then to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18 and the Browns beat the Jets and then the Cincinnati Bengals to close out the season, Cleveland wins the division as Kevin Stefanski's squad would own the division-record tiebreaker.

So the Ravens would be wise just to go ahead and take care of business against the Dolphins and be done with all of it. We'll find out soon enough if that's how things play out.

