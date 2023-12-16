Highlights The Baltimore Ravens can clinch a playoff spot in Week 15 with a win against the Jaguars and some help from other teams.

There are 19 different scenarios that could get the Ravens into the postseason this week.

The Ravens have the toughest remaining schedule in the NFL, facing the Jaguars, 49ers, Dolphins, and Steelers in the final four weeks.

Coming off a wild overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens head into their Week 15 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars sitting atop the AFC standings as the conference's only 10-win team.

However, while a game up on the Miami Dolphins and two games up on the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jaguars, the Ravens' path to the No. 1 seed won't be easy as they have the toughest remaining schedule in the entire NFL. But we'll get to that in a moment.

First, let's take a look at how John Harbaugh's bunch can punch their ticket to the NFL Playoffs in Week 15.

How the Baltimore Ravens clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs in Week 15

The Ravens can punch their postseason ticket with a win and some help in Week 15

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Winners of seven of their last eight, the Ravens face a Jaguars team clinging to a one-game lead over the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans in the AFC South after dropping two straight.

The quarterback battle between Lamar Jackson and Trevor Lawrence is the big draw here, and seeing as both defenses have struggled a bit lately, this has the chance to be a high-scoring affair.

To clinch a playoff spot in Week 15, Baltimore needs a win, or at the very least a tie, plus a little help to lock things up. With a loss, the Ravens have to wait at least another week.

In total, there are 19 different scenarios that could play out that would get Baltimore into the postseason. However, as 10 of those involve a tie between the Ravens and Jags, we'll just list the nine that involve a Baltimore victory.

Ravens win vs. Jaguars + Broncos lose/tie vs. Lions + Bills lose/tie vs. Cowboys

Ravens win vs. Jaguars + Broncos lose/tie vs. Lions + Browns lose/tie vs. Bears

Ravens win vs. Jaguars + Broncos lose/tie vs. Lions + Steelers lose/tie vs. Colts

Ravens win vs. Jaguars + Broncos lose/tie vs. Lions + Texans lose/tie vs. Titans

Ravens win vs. Jaguars + Bills lose/tie vs. Cowboys + Browns lose/tie vs. Bears

Ravens win vs. Jaguars + Bills lose/tie vs. Cowboys + Steelers lose/tie vs. Colts

Ravens win vs. Jaguars + Bills lose/tie vs. Cowboys + Texans lose/tie vs. Titans

Ravens win vs. Jaguars + Browns lose/tie vs. Bears + Steelers-Colts tie

Ravens win vs. Jaguars + Texans lose/tie vs. Titans + Steelers-Colts tie

What is the Ravens' remaining schedule?

The Ravens have the toughest schedule in the NFL over the final four weeks

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned in the intro, Baltimore has the most demanding schedule in the league over the final four weeks of the season based on the combined winning percentage of remaining opponents.

Following their Week 15 showdown with the Jaguars, the Ravens then square off with two additional first-place teams in the ensuing two weeks, first visiting the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Day before hosting the Miami Dolphins on New Year's Eve. They then close out the year at home against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Week Date Opponent 15 Sunday, December 17 at Jacksonville Jaguars 16 Monday, December 25 at San Francisco 49ers 17 Sunday, December 31 vs. Miami Dolphins 18 Sunday, January 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

One would think Harbaugh & Co. will have clinched a spot in the postseason and wrapped up the AFC North by then, but given this challenging stretch of games, there's no guarantee that will be the case. But a Ravens victory over the Jaguars would be a good start.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.