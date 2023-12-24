Highlights The Ravens need a Browns loss or tie to have a chance at winning the AFC North in Week 16.

Baltimore has a challenging Christmas Day matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Ravens currently own the No. 1 seed in the AFC but have the second-toughest remaining schedule in the league.

While the Baltimore Ravens' Week 15 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars was nowhere near their prettiest victory of the season, the 23-7 triumph made them the first team in the AFC to clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs.

John Harbaugh & Co. can take the next step in securing at least one postseason home game by winning the AFC North for the first time in four years, which won't be easy considering that they have to either beat or tie the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Day and get some help to accomplish that.

Let's take a look at what needs to happen in Week 16 for Baltimore to lock down the division.

How the Ravens can clinch the AFC North in Week 16

The Ravens don't have an easy path to the division crown this week

Prior to their holiday showdown with the Niners on Monday Night Football, the 11-3 Ravens will keep a close eye on Sunday's Christmas Eve clash between the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans.

If the Browns, who are currently two back of Baltimore in the AFC North at 9-5, take down the Texans, the Ravens can't clinch the division, even with a victory over San Francisco.

However, if the Browns lose or tie, that opens up a pair of possibilities for Baltimore, which are as follows:

Ravens win vs. 49ers + Browns lose/tie vs. Texans

Ravens tie vs. 49ers + Browns lose vs. Texans

No matter what happens in the Cleveland-Houston contest, a Baltimore loss means the Ravens have to wait at least another week to clinch.

And a loss is obviously a strong possibility, as San Francisco is arguably playing the best football of any team in the NFL right now.

Yes, Baltimore has won eight of nine, and Lamar Jackson has played at an MVP-caliber level this season. But the 49ers have two legit NFL MVP candidates in Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey and have beaten their opponents by an average of 18.8 points during their current six-game winning streak.

Monday clearly marks the toughest test of the season to date for the Ravens, and the world will be watching to see how the two teams stack up in a possible Super Bowl preview.

A look at the Ravens' remaining schedule

Baltimore has the second-toughest schedule in the NFL over the final three weeks

Coming into Week 16, the Ravens had the second-toughest remaining schedule in the NFL based on their opponents' combined winning percentage.

Following their showdown with San Francisco in Santa Clara, the Ravens return home to prepare for a New Year's Eve battle with the Miami Dolphins, who actually have the toughest remaining schedule.

That game, of course, could have significant implications on the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which the Ravens currently own, as Miami, sitting in the No. 2 slot, trails Baltimore by only one game at 10-4.

Baltimore Ravens remaining schedule Week Date Opponent 16 Monday, December 25 at San Francisco 49ers 17 Sunday, December 31 vs. Miami Dolphins 18 Sunday, January 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Baltimore remains at home for the season finale against the fading Pittsburgh Steelers, who've struggled recently but remain in the hunt for a wild-card spot, at least for the time being.

Given the tall tasks they face the next two weeks, it'll be interesting to see where the Ravens are at that point.

