The Baltimore Ravens have long been synonymous with a potent, run-heavy offense under head coach John Harbaugh and the dynamic play of quarterback Lamar Jackson.

This emphasis on the ground game has yielded significant success, yet the team has often been hampered by injuries that have prevented them from fielding a truly elite running back to complement their system.

Enter Derrick Henry, the ex-Titan and arguably the most physically gifted runner in the NFL. With Henry now in the Ravens' backfield, the team finally boasts a powerhouse who can elevate their rushing attack to new heights.

Pairing Henry's bruising style with Jackson's electrifying skill set promises to create a formidable offensive duo. For fantasy football managers, Henry’s arrival in Baltimore signals an opportunity not to be missed.

Known for his ability to handle one of the largest workloads on the ground, Henry is poised to dominate touches (Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken has already said he "hopes" Henry sees 300+ carries) and rack up points in a high-scoring offense, making him a fantasy asset worth investing in heavily.

Establish the Run

Ravens lead the NFL in rush attempts over the last 6 seasons

When Henry departed the Tennessee Titans, there was no better landing spot for the 30-year-old's services than Baltimore. Although the Titans did feature Henry heavily, he was part of a deteriorating offense with a questionable offensive line. Now, Henry finds himself on one of the best offenses in the league, a unit that not only loves to run the ball, but excels at it.

Since Jackson entered the league in 2018, the Ravens have consistently boasted the NFL's most dominant rushing attack across several key categories.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: First and foremost, no team has run the ball more than Baltimore over the last six seasons, and it's not even close. The Ravens' 3,282 rush attempts during this span are 381 more than the next closest team, which happens to be the Titans.

When the Ravens run the ball, they find success. Their 16,663 rushing yards are the most in the NFL since 2018, and their 122 rushing touchdowns rank second.

Ravens' Rushing Metrics Since 2018 (PFF) Metric Total NFL Rank Rush Attempts 3,282 1st Rush Yards 16,663 1st Rush Touchdowns 122 2nd

According to PFF, Ravens' rushers have generated positive EPA on 46.5 percent of their carries since 2018, the highest rate in the NFL. Given that yards before contact per attempt can be skewed by quarterback rush attempts, let's focus on just running back yards before contact per attempt over the same period. The Ravens still lead the league in this metric, averaging 1.8 yards, while the Titans rank 30th.

Ravens' RB Rushing Metrics Since 2018 (PFF) Metric Average NFL Rank +EPA Rush Rate 46.5% 1st Yards Before Contact per Carry 1.8 1st

Henry is poised for a substantial workload in Baltimore's system and is primed to churn out huge runs in the league's most effective rushing attack.

What the Ravens Can Expect From Henry

​​​​​No other running back in the NFL offers the same combination of size, speed, and power as Henry has since entering the league in 2016.

According to PFF, Henry has averaged 3.7 yards after contact per rush over the last eight seasons, the third-highest among running backs with at least 250 carries during that period. While his impressive yards after contact isn't shocking given his 6'2", 247-pound frame, his league-leading 233 explosive runs since 2016 are.

Henry has an uncanny ability to rip off long runs and reach blazing top speeds despite his large stature. He is elusive, bruising, and fast all at the same time. Since 2016, his 384 missed tackles forced on rush attempts are the most in the NFL by 69, per PFF.

Derrick Henry Rushing Since 2016 (PFF) Metric Count NFL Rank Yards After Contact per Carry 3.7 3rd Explosive Rushes 233 1st Missed Tackles Forced on Rushes 384 1st

Henry's rare skill set on the ground has enabled him to finish as a top 15 fantasy running back in five of the last six seasons. The only season where Henry didn't crack the top 15 in total running back fantasy points was in 2021, when he finished as the RB22 while playing in only eight games. Notably, he still finished first among running backs in fantasy points per game that season.

Not Much Tread Left on the Tires, but Still Elite

Henry gained more rushing yards than expected for the sixth year in a row

It's no secret that the Titans have heavily relied on Henry. In fact, only Ezekiel Elliott has logged more carries than the Ravens' new running back since 2016. Despite this exhaustive workload over the last eight seasons, Henry has proven he still has plenty left in the tank.

According to Next Gen Stats, Henry has recorded more rushing yards than expected for six consecutive seasons, including a +84 RYOE (Rushing Yards Over Expected) season last year.

Even at age 29, Henry led the NFL in carries in 2023, with 280. His 930 rushing yards after contact were the highest in the league, and he forced 57 missed tackles, ranking fourth in the NFL.

There are no signs that Henry plans to succumb to Father Time anytime soon. Fantasy managers should aggressively target Henry, given his elite skill set and the favorable dynamics of the Ravens' backfield.

