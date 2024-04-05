Highlights The El Clasico is one of the fiercest rivalries in the world, with the story behind it rooted in politics.

The Spanish Civil War in the 1930s started a hatred between the two clubs, which only worsened over the years.

Significant events such as Alfredo Di Stefano's and Luis Figo's transfers have only symbolised the hatred in the rivalry.

The rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid, commonly known as the 'El Clasico' is one of the fiercest rivalries in the world. It is watched by the entire world as they go head-to-head twice a season in La Liga — and often more in the cup competitions. Over the years, some of football's greatest moments have taken place in the rivalry.

The rivalry was at its best during the peak years of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The duo are widely seen as two of the greatest footballers of all time, capable of creating iconic moments out of nothing. They did exactly that in the El Clasico, further highlighting the rivalry on the biggest stage.

The match had long been entertaining before the battle between Messi and Ronaldo however. It stems back to the start of the 20th century, so here is everything you need to know about how the El Clasico became one of the biggest matches in world football.

Related Ranking the greatest El Clasico matches of the 21st century Here are our picks for the top 8 El Clasico moments of the 21st century, featuring names such as Messi, Thierry Henry, Samuel Eto'o and Ronaldo.

How El Clasico Started

The El Clasico is more than just football. It is a political rivalry that has continued to expand for years. Barcelona were founded in 1899, while Real Madrid were founded three years later in 1902. Their first match in 1902 took place in the 'Concurso Madrid de Foot-Ball Association,' better known as the Copa de la Coronacion, an unofficial competition - La Liga had yet to be formed at this time.

However, the rivalry truly kickstarted when the political roots grew. Barcelona are seen as a symbol of Catalan nationalism, whilst Real Madrid represents Spanish nationalism. It stems from the 1930s when Francisco Franco, head of the Spanish state, sought to homogenise the Spanish state and decided to ban the Catalan and Basque languages. As a result, Barcelona were forced to remove the Catalan flag from their crest and their club president, Josep Sunyol, was executed by Franco's troops.

Franco had strong connections to Real Madrid, using his political power to influence the club. For Franco, Real Madrid symbolised Spanish tradition via language and culture. They showcased the power that he wanted, unlike Barcelona on the Mediterranean coast. Thus, a rivalry was born. Franco used Real Madrid's success in Europe to highlight the power of the country, only dividing the Catalan people more.

This had a major impact on the footballing side of the rivalry. In 1943, Franco's influence on Real Madrid became prominent on the pitch. Barcelona lost 11-1 to Real Madrid in the semi-final of the Copa del Generalisimo, named after Franco himself. It is suggested that the Barcelona players were under threats by both the military and police before the match, influencing the outcome of the match.

Historian Joan Barau told Goal: "The game was to be much more than a sporting duel. It was all about teaching Barcelona a lesson and humiliating a club like no other that represented a way of thinking differently, much closer to the ideas of Catalanism. In that tie, [at the Bernabeu], Barcelona were overcome by military pressure and people close to the Falange (the nation’s Fascist and National Syndicalist political party)."

This was added to by Sid Lowe, in Fear and Loathing in La Liga: Barcelona vs Real Madrid, who said the game was “the game that first formed the identification of Madrid as the team of the dictatorship and Barcelona as its victims.”

The El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid wouldn't be like it is today without the strong and fierce political influence it had on the rivalry in the early days. It showcased that the two clubs were on opposite ends of the political scale — and it only increased due to further issues in the later years.

Significant El Clasico Moments

Alfredo Di Stefano's transfer

In the 1950s, Alfredo Di Stefano was playing for Millonarios F.C. in Colombia because there was a players' strike in Argentina. However, because Colombia was considered a 'rebel league' at the time outside of FIFA's system, it was judged that Di Stefano was still contracted to his previous club, River Plate. Both Barcelona and Real Madrid wanted to sign him — and representatives flew from both clubs to try and sign him.

FIFA were favourable towards Barcelona, suggesting they could sign the player. Yet, in another twist, the Spanish Football Association blocked the transfer. Due to this, a compromise was reached which stated Di Stefano would play for Real Madrid in the 1953/1954 and 1955/1956 seasons, while he would represent Barcelona in the 1954/1955 and 1956/1957 campaigns.

It was seen as a shock decision, but - when Di Stefano eventually moved to Real Madrid - their Catalan rivals decided to sell half of their shares to Madrid, seeing him stay there permanently. It proved to be one of the worst decisions in Barcelona's history, as the striker scored 308 goals for Real Madrid, cementing his status as one of the greatest strikers of all time.

Luis Figo's transfer from Barcelona to Real Madrid

Luis Figo's move from Barcelona and Real Madrid is one of the most well-known transfers of all time. It is seen as one of the biggest moves of betrayal within the sport, which ruined his previously strong relationship with the Catalan club. In 2000, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez offered Figo a contract worth over £2 million to see him join the club if Perez won the club elections. If Figo broke the deal, he would be forced to pay Perez over £20million in compensation. Figo's agent confirmed the deal, but the Portuguese winger himself insisted Perez was lying.

On the 9th July 2000, Sport ran an interview in which Figo said, "I want to send a message of calm to Barcelona's fans, for whom I always have and always will feel great affection. I want to assure them that Luís Figo will, with absolute certainty, be at the Camp Nou on the 24th to start the new season. I've not signed a pre-contract with a presidential candidate at Real Madrid."

However, that appeared to not be the truth. Figo joined Real Madrid after Barcelona didn't want to pay the 'penalty' to keep Figo at the club, completing one of the most surprising moves of all time. On his return to Camp Nou, Figo was subjected to relentless abuse from the home fans - in 2002, a fan even threw a pig's head at his feet in what was his second appearance at the stadium after making the move. The match was suspended for 15 minutes due to tensions in the stands, and it epitomised the fierce rivalry between the two clubs.

Greatest Players in El Clasico

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Close

Messi and Ronaldo are two of the greatest players of all time — and their spells with Barcelona and Real Madrid epitomised their world-class quality. Over the years, the duo produced several iconic moments. In 2017, Messi scored a last-minute winner away to their rivals to win 3-2, as he calmly slotted the ball into the corner. He proceeded to take his shirt off and raise it to the Real Madrid fans as a sign of his ability. Meanwhile, in 2012, both players scored twice as they drew 2-2 at the Camp Nou. It epitomised how both of them were levels above every single player in the world, taking the limelight in one of the biggest matches in the world.

Messi and Ronaldo El Clasico Stats Stats Messi Ronaldo Appearances 45 30 Goals 26 18 Assists 14 1 Wins 20 8

Related Lionel Messi's iconic El Clasico moment after Sergio Ramos' horror tackle in 2010 In 2010, Lionel Messi was chopped down by Sergio Ramos, leading to a brawl. Barcelona were 5-0 up at the time and Messi's reaction was ice cold.

Ronaldo

Close

Ronaldo could have been one of the greatest players of all time if he didn't suffer from serious injuries throughout his career. He is still one of Brazil's greatest ever. The Brazilian played for both clubs in Spain, although he didn't move directly from one to another, unlike Figo. His short but sweet spell at Barcelona from 1996 to 1997 saw him recognised as one of the best players in the world. He then moved to Inter Milan before making the switch to Barcelona's biggest rivals. He scored in Real Madrid's famous 4-2 victory against Barcelona in 2005, silencing his former team.

Ronaldo Stats Stats Barcelona Real Madrid Appearances 49 177 Goals 47 103 Assists 13 35

All stats via Transfermarkt