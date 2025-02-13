Harry Kane has been linked with a Premier League return to Tottenham Hotspur after details emerged of a potential release clause in his Bayern Munich contract - but the Bundesliga leaders are thought to be 'relaxed' over his future in south Germany, according to reports.

Kane joined Bayern 18 months ago, and has taken to German life with ease, scoring 57 Bundesliga goals in just 51 outings as he aims to take Vincent Kompany's men to stardom this season. However, reports shortly after the transfer window shut suggested that he could return to English shores next season after a key detail in his contract had emerged.

Report: Bayern 'Relaxed' Over Harry Kane Future

The Bavarian outfit have seen Kane lead their line with style

The report by TBR Football states that Bayern are relaxed about the prospect of Kane returning to the Premier League - and namely former club Tottenham, with others having been linked in the days after the January transfer window slammed shut.

Harry Kane's Premier League statistics - Tottenham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 =4th Goals 21 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.3 7th Shots Per Game 4 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.1 5th Match rating 8.02 1st

Tottenham have been touted for a move for his services, whilst London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal, among others, have been floated as potential destinations for the England international after reports over his newfound release clause at the Allianz Arena emerged in recent days.

Kane was available for £67million in January just gone thanks to a release clause in his contract, and that will drop to £54million next January, which could tempt clubs to make a move for his signature.

However, it's believed that all parties aren't considering a move, with Kane happy continuing to ply his trade in the Bundesliga - and, as a result, Bayern are 'relaxed' over the situation. £54million is a big amount of money to spend on a 32-year-old striker, which Kane will be at the time, and a summer move is 'off the table', with Bayern unwilling to weaken their squad ahead of the new seasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane is England's leading goalscorer with 69 goals in 103 caps.

His contract runs until 2027, and Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou did negotiate the option to match any accepted offer back last summer when he joined the German giants. Kane was a real force at Tottenham with 213 Premier League goals in just 317 outings for the north London outfit, and became the club's leading goalscorer of all-time back in February 2023 with a 267th goal in all competitions - and he's continued that at Bayern with 73 goals in 74 outings for the Bavarian club.

