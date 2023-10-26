Highlights At 71 years old, Bill Belichick's age is a factor in his pursuit of becoming the league's career wins leader.

It's hard to remember, and even harder to believe, that NFL coaching legend Bill Belichick roamed the sidelines "leading" the Cleveland Browns to a 6-10 record back in 1991. Nine years later, the New England Patriots saw something special in him, and they hired him as their head coach.

He didn't start off too hot in Foxboro either, going 5-11 in his first season there. But then, something clicked, and they won the Super Bowl in his second year. Since then, Belichick has been on a 19-year run that has seen his teams win double-digit games in all but one season.

He's on a path to the league's career wins record after becoming just the third man to win 300 games as an NFL head coach. To break Don Shula's record of 328, Belichick needs to accumulate 29 more victories. Can he do it? Yes. Will he do it? Here's a breakdown on the major factors that will be affecting his chase for glory.

Belichick's Age

It may not seem like it based on appearance alone, but Bill Belichick isn't getting any younger. He'll turn 72 in April. There has been a youth movement in the league lately, with many earning head coaching gigs while still in their 40s. In fact, Pete Carroll is the only other active head coach that's older than Belichick.

It's becoming a younger man's game. Not to say that the game has passed him by, but he simply doesn't have a ton more time to do what needs to be done to be number one. Based on his career numbers (which are generous considering Tom Brady isn't under center anymore), he'll need to coach for at least two-and-a-half more seasons to pass Shula.

That would put him near the age of 75. Knowing his propensity to be a bit strong-willed, it's feasible that he sticks around to do it, but it won't be an easy task. And no one wants to see him having to use a cane to roam the Patriots sidelines.

Belichick's Opponents

While we can't say which teams in full will be on the schedule for Coach over the next couple of years as he tries to surpass Shula at the top, we do know that he'll play within his division six times each season. The AFC East has become a lot stronger since Brady left the fold, with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins both looking like serious contenders.

There are young, savvy, hungry head coaches, and the talent level is through the roof, with signal callers like Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa and weapons like Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill.

Unfortunately, Brady is not walking through the Gillette Stadium tunnel any time soon. Belichick's record the past two seasons against these up-and-comers within the division is 6-6, which isn't the kind of mark the average fans assume he would deliver, and not indicative of his overall career win percentage of .700 as the Patriots coach.

The Talent in New England

Coach Belichick has had some serious talent on his teams in the past. Although some of the names on the jerseys weren't household names, they were skilled and reliable guys, like Kevin Faulk and Wes Welker and James White. These were the types of players who fit the system. The Wes Welkers of the world don't grow on trees, though.

As it stands in 2023, the Pats are fielding an offense that doesn't have much firepower apart from running back Rhamondre Stevenson, and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. The unit has been more than spotty. They rank 30th in total offense through seven weeks in 2023, and second to last in scoring in the NFL.

Quarterback Mac Jones is in the middle of the pack among his peers in passing yards per game, but he's thrown seven interceptions, second most in the league, and has not looked like an NFL caliber QB for long stretches in 2023. On defense, only seven other teams have allowed more points.

If Belichick wants to break Shula's record before he hits 80, he needs to start considering a serious roster overhaul. An everything must go sale in most areas on both sides of the ball. Jones certainly doesn't seem like the guy that's going to lead Bill into the record books.

In Closing

Bill Belichick already has a place in Canton waiting for him. Like his standard approaches when it comes to talking with the media, the head coach will likely be curt, lacking a lot of emotion, and be a bit ornery when he speaks at the ceremony.

But perhaps, just perhaps, we'll get one of his signature wry smiles when he dons the Hall of Fame jacket. Until then, he'll continue to try and put together a competitive outfit in the increasingly tough AFC East, and keep chasing Don Shula until the wheels fall off. He's just going to have to work harder than he ever has if he wants to get there in the near future.

