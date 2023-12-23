Highlights The Bills have turned their season around by using quarterback Josh Allen less and focusing more on the running game, making the offense less predictable.

Once the Buffalo Bills lost a heart-breaker to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13, most people left them for dead. After losing linebacker Matt Milano and cornerback Tre’Davious White for the season, then having fired their offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey, after their Week 10 loss to the Denver Broncos, it’s easy to understand why.

But clearly, when you’ve got Josh ‘Superman’ Allen taking snaps, you’re never really out of it. After huge wins against the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys, the Bills suddenly own a 69 percent chance to make the playoffs, and they even have a 39 percent shot to take the AFC East. Here’s how Buffalo turned their season from hell around.

For Josh Allen and the Bills, less is more

Lowering their dependency on their star QB has helped Buffalo

Obviously, when your quarterback resembles a juggernaut with a howitzer for an arm, you want to put the ball in his hands as much as possible. It’s like owning a Ferrari. You’re more likely to drive like you’re in the ‘Fast and the Furious’, or why even have one?

However, the Bills have turned their season around, in part, by actually using Allen less. Before they fired Dorsey, the Bills averaged 25.4 rushing attempts per game. Since Joe Brady took over, they’ve upped that number to 38.7.

By taking more off Allen’s plate, they’ve allowed him to take a step back and unleash hell at his own discretion, as opposed to nearly every play. The improved emphasis on running the ball also makes them less predictable.

Now, opposing defenses need to account not only for Allen and Stefon Diggs’ dynamic connection, but also for a possible gashing by running back James Cook. Read options and RPOs suddenly present all sorts of dangers that give linebackers pause.

Buffalo Bills rushing attack Offensive Coordinator Rushing plays per game Rushing yards per game Under Ken Dorsey 25.4 116.5 Under Joe Brady 38.7 171.75

Cook’s versatility paired with improved offensive line play take pressure off of Allen to hit home runs on every snap. That greatly helps him with the one area in which he struggles: turnovers.

The rise of James Cook

The Bills finally found their three-down back

The changes brought by Joe Brady weren’t out of the blue. As an organization, the Bills have understood for years that they need a true three-down back that can threaten defenses as a runner and receiver. They searched for that elusive piece with Devin Singletary and Zack Moss, but to no avail.

In combining Allen’s awesome talents with a dual-threat running back, they've given opposing defenses many options to consider. Now, instead of throwing into tight windows or running through five defenders at once, Allen can check it down, knowing Cook will make the most of it.

Through Week 10's loss to the Broncos, Cook saw just 2.8 receiving targets per game. In the four outings since then, that number is up to 4.7. Coincidentally, he caught just one touchdown pass in the first ten games compared to three in the past four weeks.

Their young running back now ranks third in yards from scrimmage, at 1,401. He’s on pace for over 1,000 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards. If he reaches that mark, he’ll become the first player under 25 to do so since Christian McCaffrey, Leonard Fournette, and Cook’s brother, Dalvin, all did it in 2019, per Ben Solak of the Ringer.

The Bills found a weakness against a depleted Dallas front and exploited it with 49 rushing attempts and 266 yards. It marked the best rushing performance for Buffalo in three years in terms of run rate over expectation as well as their highest single-game total since 2016.

Bills still have work to do

Buffalo’s road to the NFL playoffs

Despite resurrecting their season from the depths, the Bills can’t relax. To keep their playoff hopes alive, they must take care of business against the floundering Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots. Then comes perhaps their biggest game of the season against the divisional rival Miami Dolphins.

Miami owns the toughest remaining schedule in the league, and if they stumble against the Baltimore Ravens or Cowboys, that opens the door for the Bills to win the AFC East in the season finale. Otherwise, they’ll look to overtake the glut of 8-6 teams like the Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, and Jacksonville Jaguars for a Wild Card spot.

The Bills have persevered in a season of endless injuries and off-field distractions. Head coach Sean McDermott deserves a ton of credit for keeping a walking-wounded defense on point. Now, both units must handle business through the final three weeks of the regular season to complete the resurrection of their 2023 campaign that started in Week 11.

