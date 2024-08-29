The 2024 Paralympics’ Opening Ceremony kicked off in Paris yesterday evening, the 28th of August, with a unique and glittering spectacle on the Place de la Concorde, following in the Olympics' footsteps by not taking place inside a stadium. Fortunately enough this time around, however, the weather played ball.

As the event gets underway, the Great Britain Paralympics team will be keen to improve on the 124 medals they achieved at the Tokyo Games back in 2021 – which included a very impressive 41 gold medals. China, unsurprisingly, topped the medal table last time out, with an impressive 207 medals to their name, including 96 golds – more than Great Britain and the United States combined! Undoubtedly, they will be hoping to continue their success and maintain, or even increase, the huge margins between them and all the other countries.

The Paris 2024 Paralympics will be the first time that France has hosted the Games, showcasing their commitment to accessibility and inclusivity. In fact, they've even gone the extra mile when it comes to the medals this year, making sure that all athletes will be able to tell them apart, even the blind competitors.

The Medals at the Paris Paralympics

Every medal will be engraved with braille so blind athletes can tell which medal is which

This year’s Paris 2024 medals have an amazing new innovative feature added that will mean that blind athletes will be able to know what they have won. Each medal will come engraved with braille and each version will differ in texture from one another. All medals will also contain iron from the iconic Eiffel Tower, similar to the Olympic medals earlier this month, which has been collected following restoration work over the past years. However, it will be the new braille and texture which will help aid blind athletes in understanding what medal they are holding.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: American athletes at the Paralympics will be given £28,400 for every gold medal they win.

The concept is similar to Tokyo 2020, which also had a braille inscription with its design stemming from traditional Japanese folding fans. This design symbolised how athletes bring people together, much like how a fan spreads out when opened.

The medals are different to the Rio 2016 ones

The medals for the Rio 2016 Paralympics also contained a very unique feature that made them stand out. One of the most distinctive aspects was that each Paralympics medal had the inclusion of tiny steel balls inside, allowing them to make a rattling noise. Each medal had a different rattle, with gold as the loudest (28 balls) and bronze (16 balls) as the softest, which allowed for visually impaired athletes to be able to identify the medals through sound alone.

After a spectacular Paris Olympics earlier in the month, the Paralympics will look to continue the excitement and greatness by integrating their spirit into one of the world's most beloved and respected cities. The Closing Ceremony for the Paralympics will take place on the 8th of September.