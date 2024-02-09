Highlights The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has approved sin-bin trials in football, introducing a blue card for dissent or cynical fouls.

The trials have been successful in amateur and youth football, leading to potential implementation at higher levels of the game.

FIFA has called the introduction of blue cards in elite leagues premature, but the Football Association may trial sin-bins in the FA Cup, indicating future implementation in the Premier League.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) have approved a potential new law that would see sin-bin trials in football, which would see the introduction of a blue card. During the trials, referees will show a player the blue card for dissent or cynical fouls, resulting in the player being sent from the field of play for 10 minutes, mirroring what happens in other sports such as rugby and ice hockey.

There have already been trials of sin-bins in amateur and youth football in England and Wales. After football's lawmakers deemed it a success, they agreed in November 2023 that it should be implemented at a higher level of the game. Board members of IFAB have also supported a proposal where the team captain is the only player to approach the referee in certain major game situations.

FIFA have called the implementation of blue cards in football's elite leagues premature, saying, "Any trials, if implemented, should be limited to testing in a responsible manner at lower levels." The Football Association are to consider trialling sin-bins in the FA Cup and Women's FA Cup during the 2024/25 campaign. In doing so, it would be the clearest indication yet that sin-bins will be introduced in the Premier League in the future.

Blue cards explained

An additional card in football has the potential of confusing things further, especially at a time when the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has been a major talking point in the Premier League, with several VAR decisions being scrutinised. However, IFAB have been clear about how the potential new proposals will work. One example IFAB gave during a meeting was from the Euro 2020 Final when Italy centre-back Giorgio Chiellini pulled Bakayo Saka's shirt, preventing the England forward from racing through on goal. This resulted in a yellow card and was a relatively big talking point after the game.

Card(s) Shown Outcome One blue card 10-minute sin-bin Two blue cards Player sent off One blue and one yellow card Player sent off

One of the key points IFAB makes, along with referees having greater authority, is for players to receive an acceptable level of punishment for cynical fouls that don't meet the threshold for a red card. At present, a player receiving a yellow card for a cynical foul is not deemed an appropriate punishment, especially in the example above, where the opposing team had a chance to score. The chief executive of the Football Association, Mark Bullingham said the following:

When we were looking at sin-bins - protocol has to be developed - the areas we were looking at were dissent, where it's worked very, very well in the grassroots game in England. We've also spoken about other areas, particularly tactical fouls.

The blue card would come into effect if a player were to show dissent towards a match official or commit a cynical foul. At present, a referee can only show a player yellow or red cards. A yellow card is used to caution a player, and show they have overstepped the mark. Similar to yellow cards, the new rules would see two blue cards equal a red, and a player sent off. Combining a blue and yellow card would also result in a player being sent off. If the goalkeeper were to receive a blue card, then they would have to be replaced with an outfield player.

Suspensions

Suspensions will remain the same as when a player receives two yellow cards during a game. If a player receives two blue cards or a combination of a blue and a yellow card, they will receive a one-match ban. If a player receives a red card, the length of suspension would remain the same, a 3-match ban.

Card Type Length of Suspension Two yellow cards One-match ban Two blue cards One-match ban One yellow and one blue card One-match ban Red card Three-match ban

Difference between blue and yellow cards

While receiving two blue or yellow cards will ultimately result in the same outcome of a player being handed a one-match ban, there are important differences between the two. If a player receives a yellow card, they will remain on the field of play. However, should they receive a blue card during the match without previously being cautioned, the player would go in the sin-bin for 10 minutes.

When the 10 minutes have elapsed, the player will be waved back onto the field of play by the referee, and the team impacted will return to the full complement of eleven players. A team must have seven players on the pitch for the match to continue. This rule will remain the same with the introduction of sin bins. However, if a total of five players are sent off, be that by a straight red or two bookable offences, the game will be abandoned. It also means that a total of four players from the same side could be in the sin bin at the same time. This could see the team with more players on the pitch with a superior advantage, and a more open game. The potential introduction of sin-bins could make football even more tactical, with managers having to come up with a variety of different strategies based on how many players they have on the pitch at the time, and how to defend against a team that could have up to four more players on the pitch.

What the future holds

UEFA have made it clear that sin-bins and the use of blue cards will not be used in Euro 2024 or the UEFA Champions League during the 2024/25 campaign. However, it is not yet clear whether sin-bins will be implemented in higher leagues such as the Premier League in the future. If sin-bins are to take place in the FA Cup and Women's FA Cup during the 2024/25 season, and they are successful, the Premier League would likely introduce them too. The new proposals are similar to what happened with VAR. In 2016, IFAB approved trials for VAR, and in 2018 they agreed to the use of the technology in football. In November 2018, the Premier League unanimously voted in favour of VAR to be introduced during the 2019/20 campaign depending on the outcome of testing.

Testing of VAR was deemed a success and confirmed the introduction of the technology in the Premier League ahead of the 2019/20 season. There was a degree of scepticism surrounding VAR at the time, and it still has its critics now. At the proposed law's root, IFAB are keen to improve player behaviour. IFAB secretary, Lukas Brud told Sky Sports in July 2023 that player behaviour was one of three main topics on IFAB's agenda for the future, along with player welfare and technology. Brud said: "One of the main topics we are looking into at the moment is improved participant behaviour on and around the field of play. We want to find a way to improve the behaviour of all participants because the retention of referees, and motivating referees to participate in the game and become referees is decreasing. We need to find a way of making sure there are enough referees, that they are respected and that they can work properly on the field of play."

The finer details of the potential new law such as whether a player can warm up while they are in the sin-bin are yet to be known. However, with player welfare high on IFAB's list of priorities, they will undoubtedly explore all avenues to ensure a player does not sustain any injury following their immediate return to the field from the sin bin. There are other safety measures IFAB have considered, such as the placement of the sin-bin and how close the impacted player is to the opposing supporters.

The trials in grassroots football showed that sin-bins helped decrease the amount of dissent towards match officials, and the hope is that the potential new rule will give referees greater authority over players, and reduce on-field criticism of the officials. IFAB are eager for more people to become match officials, and there is a potential that should the new law be put in place, it will lead to a rise in the number of people becoming match officials.

There have been several changes in the world of football in recent years, from the number of substitutes available, goal-line technology, VAR and how many individuals can stand in the technical area at the same time. Some have been introduced and gone smoothly, such as goal-line technology, while others such as VAR have seen several issues occur. It remains to be seen where the introduction of sin-bins fits, though the football authorities will be hoping for a smooth transition should it be implemented.