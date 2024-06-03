Highlights The Celtics attempt and hit threes at a ridiculously-high rate, giving them a significant edge over time.

Boston's spaced-out offensive system generates easy penetrations and finishes around the rim.

Their analytically driven approach has harvested historic results on both ends of the floor.

With their stellar domination over the past regular season and its ensuing playoffs, the 2023-24 Boston Celtics became just the ninth team in NBA history to reach the Finals while suffering 20 or fewer losses over the entire season. They swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, crushing through perhaps the easiest path to the NBA Finals of the last 40 years.

Yet, the Celtics’ imperial domination cannot be dismissed as merely a product of a weak conference or opponents' injuries. The Celtics are undeniably talented; just watch their do-it-all wings take turns splashing fadeaways and pull-ups. The Celtics are versatile; simply behold their peel-switching, proactive schemes stifle all opponents’ penetrations. And the Celtics are poised; as evidenced by their newly-found money-time composure and execution.

But even more importantly – and an even bigger embodiment of Boston’s organic success – they are playing a math game only themselves seem to grasp, and only themselves can win.

Three Is Worth More Than Two

…as the old saying goes.

When the three-point revolution first swarmed the league with Daryl Morey’s layups-and-threes Rockets and Stephen Curry’s Warriors, teams that quickly adopted this philosophy gained a significant competitive edge. Over time, all teams progressively embraced this concept and shot distribution homogeneously evened out across the league.

While most teams calmed down after the initial beyond-the-arc frenzy, the Celtics kept launching more and more threes as seasons went by, a trend that was greatly reinforced by Joe Mazzula’s promotion in the summer of 2022. Three-point attempts, as they’re inherently more complex, are less reliable and make teams that swear by them vulnerable to shooting variance.

That’s partly why Boston failed to reach the NBA Finals last postseason, when they got eliminated by the eight-seeded Heat after just shooting 30.3 percent from long range in the series. To address this issue while maintaining their spaced-out principles, general manager Brad Stevens brought in Kristaps Porzingis, a 7-foot-2 unicorn that has helped develop Boston’s post-ups as an auxiliary source of offense.

That certainly doesn't imply the Celtics had any intention of veering away from their three-point heavy shot diet, as 43.8 percent of their total attempts come from beyond the arc in the playoffs, easily the highest rate in the league. They have outscored their opponents from long range in all but three of their 14 playoff games — two of which were their only losses this postseason. Over this entire playoff run, Boston has outscored opponents by a total of 78 points (615 to 537) from beyond the arc.

That propensity to attempt three-pointers partially explains why they managed to sweep the Pacers, even when facing a 97.4 percent loss probability in Game 1, 93.8 percent in Game 3, and 90.6 percent in Game 4. By shooting a high volume of threes, the Celtics may find themselves in significant deficits more frequently, but they also have the potential to overcome them more readily.

The graph above properly illustrates the strong correlation between Boston’s three-point accuracy and their win probability during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. They won that game in Indiana despite nailing seven fewer shots, simply because they outdid the Pacers 48-to-15 from beyond the arc.

The Flowers of the Three-Point Revolution

Boston’s success stems from their ultra-modern offensive structure

Boston didn’t craft the most efficient offense in all NBA history solely by virtue of its greatness from beyond the arc, but rather by grasping the true essence of the three-point revolution. Often criticized because of its overreaching nature or its fundamental misunderstanding and misusage, the three-point revolution aimed at democratizing outside shots to stretch defenses and untangle pathways to the rim – where the most efficient attempts really lie.

Boston’s five-out system, with all five players nested around the arc, is a brain-wrecker for opposing defenses because it allows them to swiftly, and efficiently, create leeway towards the rim and facilitate reads once the advantage is created. They ranked fourth in rim accuracy in the regular season, before jumping to first in the playoffs as they converted 74.5 percent of their rim attempts.

Based on their shot location, the Celtics should be the eighth-most efficient offense in the playoffs at 54.0 percent eFG% (effective Field Goal percentage). Owing to their lethal finishing near the basket, they have a 57.2 percent eFG% —trailing only the Indiana Pacers.

Yet, Boston is only attempting 22 percent of their shots within six feet of the basket, ranking third-worst among all playoff teams. While it's fair to advocate that the Celtics, and Jayson Tatum in particular, could benefit from applying more pressure on the rim, the quality of the looks their highly-methodical offensive approach constantly generates suggests this area is more of a potential improvement than a true weakness.

Boston’s Pro-active Defense

The Celtics’ mathematical superiority extends to the defensive end

In a sport as intricate and developed as NBA basketball is, building a forceful defense hinges on making – and executing – the right compromises. While the general mantra, “It’s not how you break, it’s how you recover”, remains relevant in many cases, a more adequate formula would be; it’s how you break, how you recover, and what you give up in the process.

With Joe Mazzula at the helm, the Celtics defend by barricading access to the basket and taking away three-point attempts from the corners, which are statistically the most valuable shots in the sport. Boston allows the lowest rate of attempts both at the rim and from the corners, as they would rather funnel ball-handlers towards off-the-dribble shots in the mid-range area. The Celtics give you what they want you to take, not the other way around.

Boston Celtics - Shots Allowed Shot Type League Ave. Pts/Shot Celtics Shots Allowed Rankings (Playoffs) Celtics Shots Allowed Rankings (Regular Season) RIM 1.32 PPS 1st 3rd SHORT MID-RANGE 0.87 PPS 16th 22nd LONG MIDRANGE 0.84 PPS 14th 27th CORNER THREE 117.3 PPPS 1st 4th NON-CORNER THREE 109.6 PPS 15th 28th

Numbers per cleaningtheglass.com. Better seed means a lower quantity of shots allowed.

Traditionally, collapsing defenses will send help from the weakside corner to contain the penetration, forcing the ball-handler to make a difficult skip-pass across the width of the court. The Celtics have often veered away from that norm by providing help off the player one-pass-away or not helping altogether, trusting that their myriad of rangy defenders can hold their own.

These polarizing decisions are once more driven by Boston’s analytical approach. Not only have drivers learned to counter that ubiquitous defensive coverage, executing those transversal passes with increasing ease, but players also shoot much better from the corners than from any other spot beyond the arc. This past season, players had a 39.1 percent success rate from the corners compared to 36.4 percent from elsewhere.

When the Celtics do send help from the corners, they’ll prevent comfortable shots by closing out aggressively, forcing shooters to dig into their driving chops. As a result, opponents have only nailed a quarter of their looks from the corners in the playoffs. Boston’s opponents also attempt 37.5 percent of their total shots in the midrange, which is the highest rate in the league — a trade-off the Celtics are more than happy to accept.

This rationally calculated defensive philosophy in the half-court is key to understanding Boston’s fourth-ranked defense’s dominance, and yet it isn’t even its most important aspect. The statistically most efficient shots occur in transition or following offensive rebounds, and here again, the Celtics have it covered. They allow the second-fewest offensive rebounds and the fewest transition opportunities in the playoffs.

Fueled by their analytically driven approach and jumbo-sized superstar wings, the Celtics find themselves in the exact position they were two years ago, staring history in the face. With a sly Slovenian known for bending defenses to his will awaiting them in the Finals, Boston’s final challenge to the throne will likely be its toughest.

One thing is certain: the math game will favor them, as it has all season.

Unless otherwise noted, all stats used in this article came from NBA.com, cleaningtheglass.com, dunksandthrees.com, basketball-reference.com, pbpstats.com, bball-index.com.