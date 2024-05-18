Highlights Effort will be key in Game 7 for both Denver and Minnesota.

Nikola Jokić's supporting cast needs to step up for the Nuggets to win.

Minnesota must find scoring outside of Edwards to secure victory.

The second-round heavyweight fight between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves has been one of the more enjoyable, yet enigmatic series in recent history. Each team has emerged victorious three times, without a single game seriously in question in the final minutes and four blowouts that were effectively over at halftime.

Both teams have thrown their own style of punch at the other in specific games, with the opponent having very little answer. In Games 1, 2, and 6, Minnesota dominated Denver with such a tenacious defensive effort that the defending champions folded under the onslaught of athleticism and physicality to the tune of two wire-to-wire victories and a slugfest Game 1 win.

On the other side, in Games 3, 4, and 5, Denver joined the fight, met the toughness of Minnesota, and rode offensive perfection from Nikola Jokić to comfortable triumphs. Each side has made adjustments both schematically and to their rotations, but the determining factor in this series has mostly been the effort brought by the two teams.

Game 7 in Denver will be legacy-defining for many of its participants. Here's how both teams can bring it home.

Denver Must Get More From Jokić's Supporting Cast

Nuggets' usually sharp starting lineup has been surprisingly ineffective

The biggest surprise so far in the series has been the startling ineffctiveness of almost everyone on the Nuggets not named Jokić. After two consecutive playoff runs of near-perfection from the entire starting five, Minnesota's buzzsaw defense has stifled Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., and the Nuggets' bench (Justin Holiday and Christian Braun have been efficient, but extremely low volume and impact).

Only Aaron Gordon has continued his usual production, surpassing it with an excellent series, averaging 16.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists on stellar 65.0/58.8/78.6 splits.

The Champs' Uncharacteristic Woes Player PPG vs. Wolves TS% Reg. Szn PPG/TS% 2023 Playoff PPG/TS% Murray 15.7 44.7% 21.2/58.6% 26.1/58.6% Porter Jr. 11.3 53.3% 16.7/60.1% 13.4/54.1% Caldwell-Pope 8.3 62.6% 10.1/60.2% 10.6/59.8%

*Only Caldwell-Pope has remained efficient, but Denver desperately needs more production outside of Jokić/Gordon.

Gordon being the only other player that has remained resilient under the Timberwolves defensive onslaught speaks to the constant physicality and size Minnesota brings to the table. The other six players in Denver's rotation have been visibly affected by the unrelenting waves of force the Wolves sustain on every possession.

Whether it's unbelievable ball-pressure on Murray for 94 feet, football-style tackling as Porter Jr. or Caldwell-Pope try to run off of screens, and simply overwhelming the Nuggets' inexperienced bench players with length and aggressiveness, Minnesota has stifled any offensive attack not ran through Jokić or Gordon.

Minnesota Must Find Scoring Outside of Edwards

Wolves need to run offense through Conley, Towns, and Reid and run in transition

Throughout the first six games of the playoffs, Minnesota played great offensively because the supporting cast around Anthony Edwards played their best. However, since Game 2, the Wolves have felt the downside of stacking their roster with lockdown defenders, as these players typically struggle to be consistent offensively.

Minnesota's three defensive stalwarts have struggled mightily in the past four contests, as Jaden McDaniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Rudy Gobert have failed to replicate some of their success in the first-round sweep over the Phoenix Suns. Denver has been able to load up on Edwards and force him to help with no threat of open shooters or finishers around the rim.

However, Minnesota has a couple more options to help Edwards and give him a break from facing double-teams every possession down the floor. Firstly, they should run more offense through Mike Conley, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Naz Reid. Conley has been the ultimate floor general throughout his career and has given the Wolves a steady hand all season, while Towns and Reid are elite offensive players who need to up their production to help Edwards.

Minnesota also must win the fast-break battle in Game 7 if they want any chance to outscore what will surely be a better Denver effort and a massive Jokić game. The Wolves have outscored the Nuggets in transition in four of the six games and sparked their run in Game 6 by getting out and running on their way to a 45-point blowout win.

Fast-Break Battle (Points) Team Timberwolves Nuggets Result Game 1 13 14 MIN W by 7 Game 2 18 10 MIN W by 26 Game 3 13 8 DEN W by 27 Game 4 16 7 DEN W by 8 Game 5 4 16 DEN W by 15 Game 6 18 9 MIN W by 45 Total 82 64 ?

As mentioned before, Minnesota's best advantage in this series is their size and athleticism. This allows them to be extremely aggressive defensively and take risks by putting pressure on Denver's ball-handlers, which leads to turnovers and loose balls.

With the Timberwolves struggling so badly with half-court offense around Edwards, they should take any opportunity to attack the Nuggets before they can set their defense. The Wolves should even try to push it on the secondary break after Denver's made baskets.

Whichever Team Brings a Better Effort Has a Great Chance to Win

Game 7 should be the only closely contested game of the series

Despite being an extremely close series after six games, four of the six contests have been wire-to-wire blowouts and the other two were hardly nailbiters. These inconsistent results have come partly because of wild swings in effort from each team. In Games 2 and 6, Denver mailed it in after Minnesota brought a tenacious defensive effort in the first half. In Games 3, 4, and 5, the Nuggets brought an extreme level of focus with their backs against the wall, and they dominated the entirety of each matchup.

Wire-To-Wire Victories Game Consecutive Time Leading Result Game 2 MIN for final 44:50 W by 26 Game 3 DEN for final 39:04 W by 27 Game 4 DEN for final 38:29 W by 8 Game 5 DEN for final 22:34 W by 15 Game 6 MIN for final 42:51 W by 45

As weird as it is to boil down a postseason basketball series to effort, it really has made a huge difference with these two teams. We should expect a great punch from both squads in the winner-take-all Game 7, but whoever comes with more focus throughout the night will likely advance to the Conference Finals.