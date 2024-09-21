Ahead of one of the biggest boxing fights this year, when Daniel Dubois defends his IBF heavyweight title against two-time champion Anthony Joshua, many fans of the sport have pondered how exactly judges score the sport when neither fighter is able to score a knockout.

Scoring has seen plenty of controversial calls over the years, leaving many fans on social media questioning how a fighter wins via a points decision. An example of this could be Tyson Fury's victory over Francis Ngannou last year, with the Gypsy King winning via split decision despite being knocked down by a left hook in the third round.

Now, at last, a former BBBofC judge has explained all the details of how judges come to their decision at the end of a fight, and it is one that comes as a surprise to many, but does explain the details of how some controversial decisions come about.

Boxing Judge Reveals All

Ian John-Lewis, who has also been a referee, has explained the process

In a recent interview, former judge Ian John-Lewis revealed all from a judge's perspective when it comes to scoring a fight and deciding a winner. He explained that they score each fighter out of 10, but they do not retain their scores for a round once that round is finished.

The revelation explains some of the controversies in recent years when considering that a 12-round fight is essentially 12 different fights for the judges observing, who do not see their scorecards again until the end, should a fight go the distance.

"What a lot of people don’t understand is that it’s basically 12 fights. Each round is scored, and you hand your card in, so you don’t know how you scored it after that. You’re not thinking about the previous round. Lots of people think we keep our cards, but no, you hand your card in, and you don’t know the result until the end when you look at the overall scorecard and see how we’ve all scored it.”

A fight works on a 10-point scoring system, with most rounds ending 10-9 in favour of one fighter. However, it is possible for a round to end 10-10 if the judges feel that round was perfectly even between the two. A knockdown sees a point deducted from the fighter. If both fighters are knocked down in a round, then they are cancelled out, and the previous points deduction is voided.

Concluding on how a fight is scored, John-Lewis said: “You can’t count (the score based on most hits). You’ve got to watch who’s trying to make the fight, who’s dominating the fight, who’s hitting who more.”

Discussing how judges are assembled for fights, he added: “No judge is exactly the same. It's all about opinions, you see. You’ve only got to get four very close rounds being scored differently to say to each other, ‘what have you been watching?!’”

BBBofC's Guide to Scoring

That is the view of a boxing judge and referee, but what do the BBBofC say about scoring in the sport? Well, their guide on scoring reads: “Where three judges are to score a contest, at the end of every round the referee has to collect the judges' scorecards and pass them to the supervisor so that the scores can be collated.

"The judge shall award a maximum of 10 points at the end of each round to the better boxer and a proportionate number to the other contestant. If they consider the round was even, they will then award the maximum number to each contestant.

“Points will be awarded for ‘attack’ - direct clean hits with the knuckle part of the glove of either hand to any part of the front or side of the head or body above the belt. The ‘belt’ is defined as an imaginary line drawn across the body from the top of the hip bones. For ‘defence’ - guarding, slipping, ducking, or getting away from an attack. Where contestants are otherwise equal, the majority of points will be given to the one who does most leading off or displays the better style.”