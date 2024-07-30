Highlights Jerome Brouillet’s photo of a floating surfer has become one of the defining images of the 2024 Olympics.

The veteran photographer knew there was a chance for a great shot when Gabriel Medina came "out of the back of a wave."

However, he didn't appreciate the quality of his work until it was shared by the world's media.

An image of Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina floating in mid-air at the Olympics has taken social media by storm. As he completed a difficult tube section in the fifth heat of the men’s surfing event, Medina separated from his board and raised one arm in the sky to celebrate.

While he no doubt felt on top of the world in that moment, it is highly unlikely that he knew just how far one particular photo of his celebration would spread. In the viral image, it appears as if Medina is floating through the sky, independently from his surfboard, which, like his finger, is pointing straight up to the sky as he and his board are at perfect parallel lines, connected by the cord around the Brazilian’s ankle.

Jérôme Brouillet from Agence France-Presse, was the man who took the amazing shot. Amid all the praise surrounding his photo, he spoke to The Guardian to share the story behind it.

Photographer Who Took The 'Picture of the Olympics' Didn't Initially Know How Good His Shot Was

Brouillet's images were sent directly from his camera to his editor

When describing the moment he snapped the image, Brouillet admitted: "Conditions were perfect, the waves were taller than we expected." He was onboard a boat close to the surfer when he took the shot, and his camera produced a result so impressive that some suggested it had been produced by AI.

Describing the moment in detail, the photographer said that Medina was "at the back of the wave" and couldn’t be seen for a brief moment. It was then that Brouillet would capture the photo that would go on to be enjoyed by millions around the world.

"So he [Medina] is at the back of the wave and I can’t see him and then he pops up and I took four pictures and one of them was this one. It was not hard to take the picture. It was more about anticipating the moment and where Gabriel will kick off the wave."

The Olympic photographer used his experience to get the perfect photo as he saw that one of the best waves of the day was coming in and already knew about Medina’s tendency to do the kind of celebration seen in the viral image. Brouillet admitted to being "shocked" by the reaction to his work.

As his photos are sent automatically to his editors from his camera, he had no idea at first that he had taken such a masterpiece. His first realisation that it had made a real impact came when it was shared by ESPN.

"I was just checking my phone on the six-minute break after the shoot and I had lots of notifications on social media and I thought something is happening with this shot and it was shared on ESPN and I thought: ‘cool’."

He continued: "It’s very cool, it’s a nice shot and lots of people love it. It’s not really a surf photograph so it captures the attention of more people." Brouillet, though, won't be letting his new-found notoriety go to his head.

"I got the shot of the day, I was with six talented photographers on the boat and for sure everyone will forget about it next week. Tomorrow won’t be any different."

As for Medina, the three-time world champion was looking to get a perfect wave score of 10 but just missed out as he was awarded a score of 9.9. That score, though, is still the best so far at the Games. That score helped him get a combined total of 17.40 out of a possible 20, as he defeated Kanoa Igarashi, who Medina was beaten by in the Tokyo Olympics at the semi-final stage. Medina is now through to the quarter-finals where he will face his compatriot Jao Chianco.

Given that he has three world championships to his name, with the latest coming in 2021, Medina will have medal expectations and will feel he will be in the fight for gold. In Tokyo, he just missed out on a medal after finishing fourth when Owen Wright beat him in the bronze-medal match.