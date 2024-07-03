Highlights Bronny James has received a lot of criticism since he was drafted 55th overall by the Lakers.

Bronny may not have a similar pre-NBA resume compared to the last four players drafted with the same pick.

Aaron Wiggins, drafted in 2021, has been one of the biggest success stories for a 55th overall pick.

The 55th overall pick in the NBA Draft wasn't scrutinized like this until the L.A. Lakers used it to select Bronny James. Whether it was for just basketball reasons or partly to keep their franchise player and his father, LeBron James , happy, it is surprising to see such kind of discourse about a late second-round pick.

Nevertheless, here we are.

A four-star recruit entering college at USC, Bronny had a nightmare start to his career when he suffered a cardiac arrest in practice a few months before the season started. But he recovered and was on the court for the Trojans less than five months after the incident.

However, it was an unremarkable season for Bronny, who started just six of the 25 games he played. He finished with averages of 4.8 points and 2.1 assists per game on 36.6 percent shooting from the field and 26.7 percent from three. While those stats are far from ideal for an NBA prospect, other factors can influence a draft decision, like workouts and interviews, which could be a reason why Bronny was drafted—not just because he benefits from being LeBron's son.

The outrage about Bronny just keeps increasing after he officially signed his rookie contract on July 3 with the Lakers giving him the most guaranteed money for a 55th overall pick in league history.

Let's examine the last four players who were drafted with the same pick and where they are now.

2023 – Isaiah Wong

The former Miami star was drafted by the Indiana Pacers

The most recent 55th overall pick before Bronny, Isaiah Wong, was drafted by the Indiana Pacers . The New Jersey native spent four seasons in college with the Miami Hurricanes, but he had a chance to be drafted two years into his college career. He averaged 17.1 points per game in his sophomore year but eventually chose to return to Miami.

In his final year in college, Wong led the Hurricanes to their first Final Four appearance in history, and he received the ACC Player of the Year award for his sensational season.

Isaiah Wong – College Stats PPG 14.1 RPG 4.1 APG 2.2 FG% 44.0 3P% 34.7

Unfortunately, he couldn't carry his college success into the league and had a less-than-ideal start. He started his journey on a two-way deal and spent the entire season with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers' G League affiliate. He was called up for the maiden G League All-Star game this past season, but it only led to a single NBA appearance for Wong.

It looks like Wong's time in Indiana might be up after he was missing from the Pacers' roster for the upcoming summer league.

2022 – Gui Santos

Santos was drafted by the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors drafted Gui Santos from Brazil in the 2022 NBA Draft. Before entering the league, Santos played four seasons with Minas in the Brazilian league. He performed best in the 2021-22 season, winning Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Before joining the Warriors, Santos also made his international debut with Brazil during the FIBA AmeriCup qualifications in 2022. He came in with a superb resume for an international prospect and has since made his mark in the NBA.

Gui Santos – 2021-22 stats for Minas PPG 10.5 RPG 5.0 APG 2.2

He spent a year in the G League before making his debut last season. In November 2023, he signed a partially guaranteed three-year deal worth $5.1 million and showed why he deserved it with multiple impressive performances, including a game against the Brooklyn Nets in February, when he was in the closing lineup over Klay Thompson.

2021 – Aaron Wiggins

The Oklahoma City Thunder pick is thriving in the NBA

The biggest success story so far on this list, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins made his way to the NBA after spending three years in college with the Maryland Terrapins. After an impressive start to his college career, he failed to make a jump in his sophomore season and opted to return for a third year. And it was a great decision.

He finished his junior year averaging 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game and shot 35.6 percent from three on 5.2 attempts per game. This campaign led him to the Thunder, where he grabbed the opportunity with both hands, averaging 8.3 points per game on 46.3 percent shooting from the field his rookie season.

The team was still rebuilding, which allowed him to start 35 of his 50 games that year.

Aaron Wiggins – College Stats PPG 11.0 RPG 4.6 APG 1.6 FG% 40.7 3P% 36.1

Wiggins has seen himself go down the rotation with the Thunder adding better players, but his knack for making winning plays has kept him not just on the roster but also in the rotation. He played every game in the playoffs this past season as well, and those impressive performances secured him a well-deserved five-year, $47-million extension this offseason.

2020 – Jay Scrubb

Drafted by the Brooklyn Nets and traded to the LA Clippers on draft night

Jay Scrubb's journey to the NBA was inspirational when he became the first junior college player to be drafted into the league since Donta Smith in 2004.

Traumatic childhood experiences held him back, especially academically, which forced him to play college basketball for John A. Logan College, a junior college based in Illinois. He had a dominant season that unsurprisingly led to plenty of D1 offers.

A Louisville native, he committed to the Cardinals but later de-committed and returned to John A. Logan.

Jay Scrubb – College Stats PPG 21.0 RPG 7.9 APG 2.1 FG% 52.4 3P% 39.5

Scrubb only improved in his sophomore season when he won the Player of the Year award at the JUCO level. After that season, he declared for the draft and was selected by the Brooklyn Nets , who later traded him to the Los Angeles Clippers .

Since entering the league, Scrubb has had some decent performances and bad luck with injuries. He had signed a two-way deal with the Boston Celtics at the start of the season but was waived after he suffered a season-ending ACL injury in practice right before the season started.