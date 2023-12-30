Highlights Browns' backup QB Joe Flacco has been playing exceptionally well, leading the team to a 4-1 record with 250+ yards and 2+ touchdowns in each of his five starts.

The Browns' defense has been dominant, ranking first in multiple defensive statistics, including total yards/game and passing yards/game.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski deserves credit for leading them to the playoffs despite numerous injuries, including their starting QB and RB, as well as several other key players.

The Cleveland Browns have been an obsolescent franchise for some time now; this is the first season in which they will finish with more victories than their rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, since 1989. That kind of futility rarely has that kind of longevity, which is why when star running back Nick Chubb went down with a stomach-turning season-ending knee injury in Week 2, most simply chalked 2023 up to another lost season for the Browns.

Yet, even as Cleveland paces the league in cap space dollars spent on players currently on injured reserve (starting QB Deshaun Watson and all his guaranteed dollars sit there as well), they clinched a playoff spot against the New York Jets on TNF in Week 17.

Now on a four-game winning streak, how are the reserves and backups making the Browns one of the most fearsome teams in the AFC?

Joe Flacco and the Browns' "elite" offense

Cleveland is averaging over 30 PPG during their four-game winning streak

This season, the Browns have trotted out four different starting quarterbacks: Deshaun Watson, P.J. Walker, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and now Joe Flacco. The list is not exactly a veritable who's who of the league's elite arms, but each of them has won at least one start.

Flacco in particular has been bewilderingly excellent of late. He's thrown for 250+ yards and two or more touchdowns in each of his five starts with the team, leading the Browns to a 4-1 record over that span. It's a jaw-dropping step up from his recent years with the New York Jets and Denver Broncos, where he looked nothing like the Super Bowl MVP he was with the Baltimore Ravens.

Joe Flacco Passing Stats Year Team Record Yards TD INT 2019 Broncos 2-6 1,822 6 5 2022 Jets 1-3 1,051 5 3 2023 Browns 4-1 1,616 13 8

Flacco has adopted a "gunslinger" mentality while running head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense—much to the delight of social media—routinely making throws and plays that seem impossible for a 38-year old has-been. Of course, Flacco's free-form, wheeling-and-dealing style has led to plenty of turnovers, but the Browns appear to be comfortable living with that, perhaps because of their confidence in their stupendous defense.

Flacco isn't alone in his resurgence, however. Amari Cooper has been electric when healthy, and he's already topped his career high in receiving yardage. David Njoku has been the best overall tight end in fantasy football over the last four weeks, putting up a ridiculous 28/373/4 receiving line as the second option behind Cooper.

The running back tandem of Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt has been doing its best Nick Chubb impression, combining for 237 yards and four touchdowns on the ground and 117 yards and two touchdowns through the air during the current winning streak. The whole operation is thriving because of an offensive line ranked in the top 10 in most metrics by PFF, led by standout rookie Dawand Jones (before his injury) and perennial All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio.

Myles Garrett and the legitimately elite defense

Browns' defense is allowing the fewest yards per game in the league

For as good as the Browns' offense has been over the last month, the Browns defense has been at that caliber all season. Myles Garrett is the rightful star of the show, but the whole unit has played cohesively and together under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Prior to their Week 17 win over the New York Jets (to normalize every team having played 15 games), the Browns led the league in a heap of defensive statistics.

Browns Defense Defensive Stat Rank Total Yards/Game 1st Passing Yards/Game 1st EPA 1st EPA/Pass 1st Success Rate 1st

Za'Darius Smith was PFF's highest graded edge rusher in Week 16, and he's also provided a solid veteran presence opposite Garrett. Third-year inside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is having a career season while captaining the defense, as he's posted career highs in interceptions (two) and sacks (3.5) and sits second in the entire NFL in tackles for loss (20).

Even as high-priced pieces like Pro Bowl corner Denzel Ward and talented safeties Juan Thornhill and Grant Delpit have missed time due to various injuries throughout the year, the unit has played to its strengths: funneling the running game into the second-level linebackers and playing for coverage sacks thanks to its strong secondary and pass rush.

Kevin Stefanski and the Browns' elite coaching staff

Now paired with DC Jim Schwartz, Stefanski has the team playing well in all 3 phases

Stefanski already won the NFL's Coach of the Year award back in 2020, though the Browns have slumped a bit since then. Coming into this year on a lukewarm seat, Stefanski had things to prove with Deshaun Watson finally healthy.

Of course, the $235 million quarterback got knocked out for the season, sending Cleveland into disarray. For most teams, an injury to the starting quarterback means, ostensibly, that the season is over. Somehow, though, Stefanski has not only kept the ship on course, but got it powering full steam ahead into the playoffs.

The Browns currently have more than $50 million worth of cap space on injured reserve. Watson and Chubb inflate that total a bit, but it's a list full of stars that also includes over half of the Opening Day offensive line (Jack Conklin, Dawand Jones, Jedrick Wills), safety Rodney McLeod, and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst.

Considering the job he's done following Watson's injury, Stefanski deserves to be the favorite for the 2023 NFL Coach of the Year. While those that deserve recognition don't always get it, Stefanski has finally reached that favorite status, sitting at comfy -250 odds to win the award following Cleveland's playoff-clinching win on TNF.

NFL Coach of the Year Odds Coach 2022 Record 2023 Record Odds Kevin Stefanski (CLE) 7-10 11-5 -250 Dan Campbell (DET) 9-8 11-4 +350 Mike McDaniel 9-8 11-4 +1,200 Shane Steichen 4-12-1 8-7 +1,200 DeMeco Ryans 3-13-1 8-7 +1,400

*Odds as of December 29.

Schwartz's name has been floated around as a potential head coaching candidate due to his transformative work on the defensive side of the ball. However, Schwartz has gone on record to suggest he prefers being a coordinator, which is not surprising when you look at his 29-51 mark at the helm of the Detroit Lions from 2009-2013.

The Browns will have an uphill climb once the postseason begins, especially if midnight strikes on Flacco's Cinderella story. Yet, with their defense and Stefanski leading the way, counting them out can only be done at one's own peril.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. Odds courtesy of bet365.