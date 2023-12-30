Highlights The Buffalo Bills can clinch a playoff spot in Week 17 by beating the New England Patriots and getting help from other teams.

There are 14 possible scenarios for the Bills to make the playoffs.

A Bills win also keeps them in the race to win the AFC East if the Miami Dolphins lose.

It wasn't so long ago that the Buffalo Bills were in danger of missing out on the NFL Playoffs for the first time Josh Allen's rookie season in 2018.

Following a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12, Buffalo was sitting at 6-6 and on the outside looking in as it pertains to the AFC playoff picture.

But following their bye week, the Bills went into Arrowhead to battle the Kansas City Chiefs and walked away with a three-point victory. The following week, they hosted the red-hot Dallas Cowboys and breezed to a 21-point win. And while they struggled against an injury-riddled Los Angeles Chargers team in Week 16, they still came out on top, 24-22.

Now 9-6 and sitting in the No. 6 spot in the AFC standings, Buffalo can officially punch a postseason ticket for the fifth straight season in Week 17. And while it didn't seem possible a few weeks ago, Sean McDermott's squad actually still has a shot to steal the AFC East from the Miami Dolphins.

Buffalo Bills Week 17 clinching scenarios

The Bills can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Patriots and some help

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

For the Bills to punch their postseason ticket, they first need to beat or tie the New England Patriots, as a loss negates every scenario listed below.

On paper, given the overall level of opponents Buffalo has beaten recently, this Week 17 matchup doesn't seem like much of a matchup at all.

However, Bill Belichick & Co. are coming off a wild 26-23 win over the Denver Broncos. And given how this 2023 NFL season has played out as a whole, there's no such thing as a guaranteed victory.

But assuming the Bills win, they'll still need plenty of help to clinch a playoff spot. In total, 14 possible scenarios would get Buffalo into the postseason. But as nine of those involve an improbable Bills-Patriots tie, let's look at the five involving a Buffalo victory:

Bills win vs. Patriots + Steelers lose/tie vs. Seahawks + Bengals lose/tie vs. Chiefs

Bills win vs. Patriots + Steelers lose/tie vs. Seahawks + Jaguars lose/tie vs. Panthers

Bills win vs. Patriots + Steelers lose/tie vs. Seahawks + Texans lose/tie vs. Titans + Colts lose/tie vs. Raiders

Bills win vs. Patriots + Bengals lose/tie vs. Chiefs + Jaguars lose/tie vs. Panthers

Bills win vs. Patriots + Bengals lose/tie vs. Chiefs + Texans lose/tie vs. Titans + Colts lose/tie vs. Raiders

A Bills win also keeps them in the running to win the AFC East, but only if the 11-4 Dolphins lose to the Baltimore Ravens, which is highly possible with how the Ravens are playing right now.

In this scenario, a Buffalo win and a Miami loss sets up a showdown between the Bills and Dolphins in Week 18 to decide the division. But let's see how Week 17 shakes out first.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.