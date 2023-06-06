Fancy heading to the event of the summer? Here's everything you need to know about how you can get Women’s World Cup tickets.

Following the conclusion of the 2022/23 domestic season, all attention has now turned to the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The ninth edition of the tournament is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand for the first time, and a staggering 32 teams have qualified.

This year's tournament sees the US Women’s National Team on the hunt for a fifth title, while Italy, Morocco and Vietnam are among the teams making their competition debuts.

Despite being no strangers to the contest of champions, the England Lionesses have never made it past third place. Could the team – under the watchful eye of Sarina Wiegman – make history Down Under and bring the trophy home?

Or, will they be pipped to the post by European giants Germany, Sweden or France?

If you want in on the action, or know you’re going to feel some FOMO this summer, then you’ll need to get your hands on some match tickets.

GiveMeSport is here to give you the lowdown on how you can snag a spot at the various stadiums, and support your women’s football team.

Brazil will be hoping to win their first World Cup this year. Credit: Getty

When are tickets for the 2023 Women's World Cup on sale?

They say that the early bird gets the worm, right? The first batch of tickets for the Women’s World Cup went on sale on October 6, 2022 – long before the group fixtures were even announced.

At the time, only multi-match packages were available to purchase by Visa cardholders. A general sale eventually took place on October 13.

On October 21, the first sales phase closed to accommodate the group draw. The second sale period swiftly followed the event, opening on October 25.

In January, a FIFA spokesperson confirmed that there was an “unprecedented” demand for the second phase of tournament tickets.

Single-match tickets were available to purchase during this sale period, which ended on March 3, 2023.

To celebrate the tournament being 100 days away, FIFA released a third and final batch of 800,000 tickets.

This latest sale period is still live and tickets will be able to be purchased until the competition ends on August 20, or until every match completely sells out.

How to Get Tickets to the 2023 Women’s World Cup

To purchase tickets to the Women’s World Cup you must go through the official FIFA website.

To claim your match passes and buy tickets to the event, you must also have a FIFA Ticketing account.

To set this up, you’ll need to input specific information and follow the account instructions. However, once you are authorised as a user, you can snap up as many tickets as you like

Since tickets went on sale back in October, a lot of the authorised tickets for matches are completely sold out.

For example, there are no tickets left for The Matildas group games against The Republic of Ireland, Nigeria or Canada.

All seats have been taken for the World Cup semi-finals and final game, too.

However, don’t fret as there are still some other tickets available!

Can Germany become three-time champions? Credit: Getty

How much are tickets for the 2023 Women's World Cup?

Ticket packages for the cup competition are available and cost $40/£21 for adults and $20/£10.50 for children as of May 2023.

When single-match tickets were released on October 25, FIFA and Visa unveiled the below graphic.

It details how much a single-match ticket will set you back in Australian dollars.

The tickets are split into three categories that fluctuate in price.

It’s worth mentioning that accessibility tickets go for the same price as listed below.

World Cup ticketing prices. Credit: FIFA

When does the World Cup take place?

If you’re looking to go to some women’s football games this summer, then Australia and New Zealand are the places to be.

Be sure to get your tickets in time for the tournament kick-off on 20 July, when New Zealand take on Norway and Australia face up against The Republic of Ireland.