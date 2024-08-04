Highlights The NFL has been involved in a legal battle over the Sunday Ticket package; the judge overturned the judgment against it.

Fans might benefit from improved distribution; the current model may need adjustment.

Suggestions for distribution include streaming, à la carte options, and simultaneous network games.

The NFL has been fighting a legal battle over its Sunday Ticket television package since 2015. The latest news is that a judge threw out the judgment against the league.

While the legal wrangling is certainly not over—the plaintiffs will almost certainly appeal—it has revealed that the NFL's systems for distributing its games might need an adjustment to work better for fans.

All sports leagues face the challenge of finding the best way to distribute games, satisfy existing fans, grow the game through new fans, and still make as much money as possible. When it comes to the NFL, fans have gotten used to a particular setup, but maybe there are ways to improve that setup.

How It Stands Now

Here's how we currently watch games.

Credit: Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK

Right now, NFL fans have a few ways to watch games. The easiest way to watch games is simply to tune in to whatever the over-the-air networks of Fox and CBS are presenting to you on any given Sunday. What games you'll see depends on where you live, though if you live in the home market of your favorite team, you'll be able to see that team's games with no problems. Beyond that, you're at the mercy of the league, networks, and a complex web of blackout restrictions. The NFL has loosened its blackout restrictions in recent years, but if you watch the NFL without cable or with basic cable, you get whatever Sunday games are being shown in your city and the Sunday Night Football (SNF) game. If you pay for cable, you can usually access Monday Night Football (MNF).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: $349. That's the current basic price for the NFL Sunday Ticket.

This isn't necessarily bad unless you want to watch as many games as possible. For example, if you're a Chicago Bears fan living in the Chicago market and you have a cable package that includes ESPN, you will be able to see every Bears game, the Sunday night game, the Monday night game, and whatever other Sunday afternoon games CBS and Fox are airing in Chicago—plus the end of any games that networks switch to as other games finish.

You can watch Thursday Night Football (TNF) if you pay for Amazon Prime. Should the Bears play on MNF or TNF and you don't have cable or Prime, the game will be simulcast locally.

There are some games each season on the NFL Network, so you'll have to subscribe to that channel to see all of them. However, teams playing NFL Network games will have their broadcast simulcast in their local market. NFL Network subscribers, those who subscribe to NFL+, and some other consumers also can get NFL RedZone, which looks in on each game whenever a team is threatening to score. Since that isn't a full-game broadcast, we'll keep RedZone mostly out of this discussion going forward.

To recap: If you're a Bears fan living in the Chicago market, you can see every Bears game and a decent number of non-Bears games over the air. Spring for cable, and you can get every MNF game; pay for Prime and every TNF game. This arrangement works for many fans.

It gets tricky for devout fans who want to see every game and/or fans who live outside their favorite teams' local market. These fans pretty much have to pay for Sunday Ticket.

Sunday Ticket, of course, is not cheap.

We'd be remiss if we didn't mention streaming here -- some NFL games are being shown exclusively on streaming services such as Peacock. NFL+ customers can stream some games -- though not all -- live and can access replays of most games.

Considering all that, the NFL might find a better way to distribute its product—at least for fans.

How Can Distribution Be Improved?

There are a few options to distribute games that might make everyone happy.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL claims it already has the best possible distribution model.

At least that's what it told Pro Football Talk.

"Today we asked the district court to set aside the jury’s verdict in this case, which is contrary to the law and unsupported by the evidence presented at trial," the NFL told PFT. "The NFL’s media distribution model is the most fan-friendly in sports, with all games broadcast locally on free over-the-air television in addition to many other choices available to fans who want even more access to NFL content. We will continue to pursue all avenues in defense of the claims brought in this case."

But perhaps it doesn't. There may be several ways to distribute the games that aren't currently being used -- and those ways may be better for fans, the league, and the broadcast networks. Here are a few possibilities.

One obvious way to make it easier for folks to watch more games, especially the out-of-market games they can't currently get without paying for Sunday Ticket, would be to stream them. If the NFL is worried about making money, it shouldn't be—it could easily cut deals with the other streaming services or host the games exclusively on NFL+.

This option isn't perfect -- customers would need to pay for at least one streaming service and have a TV setup that can host streaming services. That does, of course, apply to a lot of people. This setup would also make it easier for folks who want to cut the cable cord. Some people are likely out there who continue to pay for cable or satellite TV to watch in-market NFL games and national broadcasts like SNF and MNF. Anyone paying for cable or dish solely to maintain access to the NFL might be willing to cut the cord and save the expense if they could easily stream every game.

Another option that would appeal to both consumers who stream and those who don't would be a more à la carte version of Sunday Ticket.

For example, let's say you're a Chicago Bears fan living in Arizona. You want to watch every Bears game but don't want to watch every NFL game. Maybe you'd buy a Sunday ticket package specific to the Bears that is offered at a lower price than the full package.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: $4.7 billion. That was the initial judgment awarded to the plaintiffs in the Sunday Ticket lawsuit, though that's on hold now that the judge has reversed the decision.

There's another advantage to à la carte options. If a Bears fan who lives in Chicago is traveling to another city to visit family on an NFL weekend, and the Bears aren't being shown in that city on over-the-air TV, and they aren't playing in one of the "island" games like SNF or MNF, our fan either better hope their hosts have Sunday Ticket, or they'll need to find a sports bar.

Perhaps our fans could instead make a small, one-time purchase to stream the game on a TV or one of their devices. Wouldn't that be easier and cheaper for the consumer?

This could also apply to fans who want to watch a marquee game that is not being shown in a certain market and isn't an island matchup. The NFL has used flex scheduling to ensure its best matchups are available in as many markets as possible or shown as island games, but there are still times when a key matchup isn't shown in some markets. An à la carte option would allow more folks to see some of these games, even if they have to pay a small amount.

Another option would be for TV networks to use other networks they own to show games simultaneously. So perhaps Fox could show one matchup on its main network, another game on FS1, another game on FXX, and so on. CBS could show games across the networks it owns or partners with. Fans could then flip from game to game and would only need cable.

Profits Matter, But So Do Consumers

It's all about finding a balance.

Credit: George Walker IV/Associated Press

The NFL is a business and wants to make money off its televised product, and the networks that broadcast the games will also want to make money -- they'll want to pay off what they paid in rights fees and make money on top of that. The networks will make money by charging more for advertising -- and perhaps, sports viewers might watch other shows on that network that they see advertised during the games.

So it makes sense that the NFL has Sunday Tickets. There are fans who will pony up to see all the games, even if the fee seems exorbitant. On the other hand, if the NFL made more games available for less money, it might find more buyers, and the volume might offset lower prices.

Making more games available also would, in theory, grow the game. Perhaps young fans who don't like their local team could become fans of another team if that team's games were shown in their market more often.

Broadcasters might also find that if more games were available to more consumers, they could sell more ads and/or charge more for the ads they sell.

It's hard to say for sure, and the economics are complex. It's possible that making more games available to more people and charging less for access will make the NFL and the networks less money, both in the short and long term.

That said, we think most fans would love to have more options for seeing games than they do now. To recap, your current options as a fan are to watch over the air for free and get minimal games, pay for cable and get slightly more games, pay for streaming or the NFL Network to have access to a few more games, or pay for Sunday Ticket to get all the games. There is not much of an in-between, and we're willing to bet that a not-insignificant number of fans would love more options -- even if they had to pay.

The one thing we do know for sure is that it will be interesting to see if the outcome of the Sunday Ticket lawsuit—which is likely to be appealed—will change the distribution model of NFL broadcasts at all.

