Highlights Carlos Tevez's facial scars symbolize his childhood struggles and refusal to change his appearance as they resemble marks of courage.

His rough upbringing in Fuerte Apache shaped his career, but he embraced his scars as part of his identity.

Tevez's hardworking style and versatility led to a successful career, including titles at Man United, Man City, and Juventus.

In the 21st century, there have been very few strikers to induce fright into opposition defenders quite like Carlos Tevez. The former Boca Juniors, Manchester United and Manchester City striker scored 291 club goals across his career and built up a reputation as one of South America's leading talismen over a 20-year playing tenure.

But while his sporting feats are widely publicised, what is lesser known about the now-40-year-old is the origin behind his facial scars, which the Argentinean icon has since revealed as badges of courage from his humble upbringing on the streets of Buenos Aires. Despite now having all the money in the world, Tevez has refused to get facial cosmetics on his burnt neck and mangled teeth.

Related 15 Greatest South American Players in Premier League History [Ranked] From Sergio Aguero to Alisson Becker, there have been plenty of South American talents in the Premier League.

The Scars That Shaped Tevez's Character And Ferocious Will To Win

They serve as a reminder of his childhood in Buenos Aires

Born in the rough neighbourhood of Fuerte Apache, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Tevez's childhood was scarred by the memories of drug dealers sprawling the streets, regular gunfights, and extreme poverty. In South America, there are few worse places to get your first taste of life, but it would be that humble start that would shape the impending Premier League winners' successful career.

Talking to the Mirror back in 2008, Tevez said: "Some people back home are making a film about my life in Argentina and I have been taking a peek at the script, and I like it. My life has been quite a story. There were tough times, growing up in Ejercito de los Andes, which was nicknamed Fuerte Apache. When it was dark, and you looked out of the window, what you saw would scare anyone.

"After a certain hour, you couldn't go into the street. It was incredible. I got broken teeth in a street fight in a row over money, because in Apache, you always played football for money - even as a kid. It was a way of earning enough for food and drink, and because I was good, people would pay me to be in their team. "The scars I have on my face, neck and chest happened when I accidentally pulled a kettle of boiling water over myself when I was 10 months old. I was in hospital for two months and, although I was only a baby, it was a defining experience - it marked me for life."

By no means did Tevez cut the figure of a pretty-boy primadonna with his childhood battle wounds, and wild hair that was the source of dressing room mickey-taking at Old Trafford, but instead of choosing the easy route of evil during his turbulent childhood years, the Argentinian insists that he had a positive upbringing, and has refused to get cosmetic surgery to rectify the marks after realising his dream to become a professional footballer from the age of 16.

Related How West Ham actually managed to sign Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano The story of one of the most controversial transfer sagas in history

Why Tevez Refuses To Get Cosmetic Surgery

The scars act as a testament to how far he has come

Speaking again to the Mirror back when Tevez was causing havoc in a Manchester United frontline that also consisted of Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Argentinean revealed that he would never consider getting plastic surgery. He continued: "Boca Juniors offered to pay for me to have the scars cosmetically improved, and they were astonished when I said no.

"When they asked why, I told them, 'You either take me as I am or you don't'. The scars are part of who I was then and still am. The same goes for the teeth. I won't change the way I am. "At United, the other players call me The Lion because I never take care of my hair - I just show up at training wearing it however it is when I get out of bed. But that's fine. At United I feel just like at home."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Ronaldo, Tevez, Rooney trinity made a combined 140 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United in 2007-08, contributing 79 goals and 29 assists - as a result, those three players scored 71.8% of United’s goals that term.

Tevez's Glittering Career

Success followed him everywhere he went

Tevez is a representative example of someone you shouldn't judge by their cover. While he may appear to be far less dolled up compared to the modern day footballer, a lot of his talking was done on the pitch as opposed to how he presented himself off it.

Starting his career at hometown club Boca Juniors, the marksman quickly garnered traction from the rest of the globe as he helped the side win a Copa Libertadores in 2003 before using Corinthians and a bizarre transfer to West Ham as stepping stones to greater success in the form of stints at Man City, Man United, and Juventus.

2:20 Related The 14 players to have won both the Champions League and Copa Libertadores Only a handful of players have lifted both prestigious trophies, with four being World Cup winners with Brazil.

It was at these big clubs where Tevez forged a reputation as a quick, tenacious, powerful, hard-working, dynamic and versatile forward, whose sturdy phsique was matched by his technical, tactically intelligent, and creative intuition. Using this wide array of skills at his disposal, the Argentinean talisman was able to turn his efforts into glory with relative ease.

At Man United, Tevez notched two Premier League titles, a Champions League, and a Club World Cup. He then moved to neighbouring rivals, Man City, to become one of the greatest players to have lifted the league title with two different clubs, while an end-of-career tenure at Juventus saw him add two Serie A titles to his impressive club haul.

Famously, "El Apache"'s international career highlighted a narrative of near-misses, with Tevez being a part of the Argentina squad that missed out on Copa America glory at the final hurdle in 2004, 2007, and 2015. Nevertheless, a gold medal at the 2004 Summer Olympics more than proves his dark uprbinging led to a sparkling life.