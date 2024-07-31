Highlights Chelsea are expected to move past racism row with positive reactions to Enzo Fernandez's apology as he joins up with the squad in their pre-season tour in the USA.

New manager Enzo Maresca has insisted that the Blues are a happy camp.

FIFA are still investigating the situation while the French FA threatens legal action against Fernandez and Argentina.

Chelsea look to have drawn a line under Argentina's racism row this week as Enzo Fernandez's apology has reportedly been met with positive reactions as the Blues continue their pre-season tour in the USA.

If Enzo Maresca's job wasn't already difficult enough after replacing the departing Mauricio Pochettino, life was made more difficult for the former Leicester City coach when Fernandez uploaded a video to his Instagram story that showed Argentine players taking part in racist chants against French players following their Copa America victory.

At the time, the racism row caused a fallout in the Chelsea camp, with Wesley Fofana publicly condemning his actions, followed by several French players unfollowing Fernandez on various social media platforms.

But according to reports from the Sun, it now appears that Fernandez and Co have finally put the incident to bed, with Maresca recently lifting the lid on clear-the-air talks.

What Enzo Maresca Said

The Italian has made a concerted effort to keep spirits high

According to the same report, while most within the squad have accepted that things will be back to normal, sources claim there was still an awkward air as the group trained again for the first time. But for new manager Maresca, the relief comes in the notion that the fallout at the time of the incident hasn't lingered as badly as first anticipated.

This also comes after the club have wound up an internal probe, with Fernandez’s donation to an anti-discrimination charity effectively seen as a fine. Moving on is rule number one for Maresca, who insisted that his team are a happy camp. He told the Sun:

"We all feel very comfortable, very good, as Enzo is back. He had a chat with all of us just to clarify there were no bad intentions and the lads all accepted that. “Since yesterday’s session, everything was like before in terms of they were all together, all speaking, all laughing. Normal situation.”

He also went on to reveal that the players and coaches had a meeting about the situation to clear the air. On this, he added: “It was between me, Enzo, and a few players to just clarify the situation. There is nothing more to add. There is not any mystery behind it. We all make mistakes. We have to be good to apologise as sometimes we struggle even to apologise. Enzo had already apologised four or five times."

Maresca confirmed that Fofana was among those to be a part of the meeting, while having insisted that Fernandez's actions were a mistake rather than something done "with bad intentions".

FIFA Could Yet Punish Fernandez

French FA chiefs are also threatening legal action against Argentina

Whereas things look to be on the up again at Chelsea, the same can't be said externally for Fernandez and his national side. It remains to be seen whether the midfielder will be available for the opening Premier League game of the 2024/25 season as FIFA continues to investigate the situation.

Meanwhile, French FA chiefs have taken a different approach to the companionable methods taken up by Chelsea and its players. Instead, they are threatening legal action, condemning the chant in a statement that read: