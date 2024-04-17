Highlights No rookie quarterback has won the Super Bowl, but Caleb Williams is poised to defy the odds.

D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen will form one of the most QB-friendly receiver duos in the NFL.

The acquisition of Montez Sweat was a big boost to the Bears' pass rush, but their pressure rate can still improve.

In the unforgiving landscape of the NFL, victory is hard-won and elusive, especially for rookie quarterbacks. The growing pains and learning curve are a challenge, with history painting a stark picture: no rookie quarterback has ever lifted the Lombardi Trophy. In fact, none have even ever made it to the Big Game.

However, when the Chicago Bears turn their card in on April 25 and make Caleb Williams the first player selected in the 2024 NFL Draft as well as their new franchise QB, the USC product will be joining one of the most talented rosters for a team picking number one overall in recent memory.

With new offensive weapons, one of the league's most underrated defenses, and multiple first-round draft picks, the Bears are set up to do the unthinkable: run the table and go worst to first in 2024.

The Obvious: Better Quarterback Play

Bears need Caleb Williams to be an upgrade over Justin Fields

Caleb Williams is a virtual lock to be Chicago's next quarterback, and the Bears will need him to produce more than Justin Fields did in his short three-year stint with the team. Fields' biggest detriments were holding onto the ball too long, taking too many sacks, and missing open opportunities downfield while electing to take off and run.

According to PFF, Fields recorded the second-longest time to throw in 2021 and the longest time to throw in both 2022 and 2023. Overall, his time to throw since entering the league stands at 3.32 seconds, 0.20 seconds longer than the next closest quarterback (Lamar Jackson).

Fields' prolonged time to throw isn't merely a statistical anomaly; it reflects deeper challenges in his ability to read defenses, make swift decisions, and maintain awareness in the pocket. It's unsurprising that this tendency coincides with Fields' high sack count, which ties him with Russell Wilson for the most sacks taken over the past three seasons (134).

Zach Wilson, another first-round quarterback pick from the 2021 draft, faced similar challenges with a long time to throw. His average time of 3.04 seconds ranked him among the slowest quarterbacks in the league, placing fourth for the longest time to throw since his NFL debut.

Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, is indeed a special player. Drawing comparisons to Patrick Mahomes for his elite arm talent and pocket creativity, Williams showcases the ability to make unbelievable throws and extend plays with his legs. However, the gunslinger from USC will need to speed it up and play more within structure at the NFL level.

When examining his average time to throw and sacks taken per dropback in college, Williams bears an eerie resemblance to Fields. Among quarterbacks drafted in the first round since 2019, Williams recorded the longest time to throw and the fourth-highest sacks per dropback.

As remarkable as Williams' athleticism and creativity are, he must quickly and efficiently distribute the ball to his playmakers for the Bears' offense to ascend to new heights and vie for a Super Bowl ring.

Revamped Offensive Firepower

Bears traded for Keenan Allen and added D'Andre Swift in free agency

Navigating the rigors of the NFL can be particularly challenging for rookie quarterbacks, but Bears' general manager Ryan Poles is laying the groundwork for his next QB's immediate success. The offensive revamp began when Poles made a savvy move, trading out of the first overall pick last year and acquiring one of the league's most underrated wide receivers, D.J. Moore.

Despite facing challenges like Fields' struggles and even catching passes from backup QB Tyson Bagent for part of the season, Moore managed to have one of his best campaigns as a professional. According to Next Gen Stats, Moore accumulated a career-best +332 receiving yards over expected last season, trailing only Nico Collins and CeeDee Lamb in that respect.

Even with Moore's stellar season, Poles stayed aggressive in the wide receiver market and traded for former-Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen. In 2019, questions about Allen's efficiency came up as the receiver approached age 30 and his performance started to drop off. However, the now 31-year-old wideout has actually seen his efficiency increase in every season since 2021.

Last season, Moore averaged a career-high 2.31 yards per route in his first year as a Bear. Surprisingly, Allen actually outproduced him, averaging 2.36 yards per route, his highest in a single season since 2018. Together, the duo will form one of the most quarterback-friendly tandems in the league.

The Bears also bolstered their running back room in free agency, securing D'Andre Swift on a three-year, $24.5 million deal. While he has faced some challenges on the ground since entering the NFL in 2020, Swift has emerged as a dynamic threat in the passing game.

According to PFF, Swift has forced 49 missed tackles on receptions over the last four seasons, ranking fourth among all running backs. His knack for eluding defenders has also led to 23 explosive receptions, tied for fourth-most among running backs during that period.

Pressure Leads to Playoffs

Bears pressure rate increased after acquiring Montez Sweat, but could still improve

Creating pressure on the opposing quarterback is one of the cornerstones of success in the NFL. Disrupting the quarterback's rhythm and forcing him to move off his spot can significantly impact the outcome of a game.

In fact, it's a proven formula for postseason contention. Take the 2023 season: among the teams that finished in the top 12 in defensive pressure rate, the Jets were the lone team that failed to make the playoffs (thanks a lot, Zach Wilson).

As for the Bears, they struggled at generating pressure, finishing a dismal 29th in pressure rate (31.1 percent) last season. However, their fortunes began to change when Poles made another savvy move.

In the initial eight weeks of the season, the Bears' defense managed to pressure opposing quarterbacks on just 27.6 percent of dropbacks, ranking 31st in the league.

Then, an opportunity arose with the availability of Washington Commanders edge rusher Montez Sweat, and Poles wasted no time in making a move. Following Sweat's acquisition, the Bears' pressure rate surged by nine percent to 36.6 percent, elevating them to 14th in the league from Weeks 9-17.

Despite the improvement the Bears' pass rush experienced with Sweat's addition, the unit could benefit from another impactful player to truly disrupt opposing quarterbacks. Chicago might consider re-signing one of their own free agents, Yannick Ngakoue. However, Ngakoue is coming off a season with a career-low 8.7 percent pressure rate, and his pressure rate has declined each year since 2021.

If the Bears want to generate the pressure levels required for postseason success, they ought to turn to the draft to bolster their unit with another pass rusher.

Draft Blueprint

Bears currently own picks 1, 9, 75, and 122 in the 2024 NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft less than two weeks away, the Bears' plans at number one overall seem clear. But as they look beyond their top selection, who could they target with their other picks to strengthen their roster and enhance their Super Bowl odds?

While the Bears may entertain the idea of trading out of the ninth pick, particularly given their limited number of selections later in the draft, oddsmakers at BetMGM currently favor wide receiver Rome Odunze as the likely choice at ninth overall.

Odds to be 9th Overall Pick (BetMGM) Player Position Odds Rome Odunze WR +200 Jared Verse ED +400 Dallas Turner ED +600 Malik Nabers WR +1400 Taliese Fuaga OL +1400

Although adding Odunze to Moore and Allen to form a three-headed monster at wide receiver is enticing, prioritizing the defensive line and acquiring a pass rusher would address a more pressing need, which is exactly what they did in GIVEMESPORT's latest mock draft by snagging Alabama's Dallas Turner.

When not rushing the passer, the Bears' defensive line proved to be a formidable force against the run. Per Next Gen Stats, the Bears allowed -187 rushing yards over expected last season, which ranked as the second-fewest in the NFL.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: One of the Bears' biggest defensive weaknesses lies in their ability to defend against yards after the catch. In 2023, Chicago allowed +433 yards after the catch over expected, ranking as the fourth-highest in the league, according to Next Gen Stats.

While the return of Jaylon Johnson, who re-signed with the Bears, bolsters the secondary, selecting a tough, sure-tackling cornerback with the 75th pick would help mitigate the damage caused by ball carriers running wild after the catch. Should he be available at Pick 75, Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil would be a perfect fit and an immediate contributor to the Bears' defense.

With a revamped offensive arsenal, improved defense, and a few weaknesses addressed in the NFL Draft, the Bears will hit training camp poised to defy the odds and make a run at NFL supremacy in 2024.

