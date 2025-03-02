Summary Manchester United crashed out of the FA Cup on penalties to Fulham.

Youngsters Chido Obi Martin and Ayden Heaven both made prominent cameos in Sundays defeat.

Fans are calling for Obi Martin and Heaven to receive more regular first team minutes.

Ruben Amorim's hopes of winning domestic silverware in his first season as Manchester United manager came crashing down as the Red Devils were knocked out of the FA Cup fifth round by Fulham on penalties. The defending champions had to recover from going behind thanks to a Calvin Bassey header, with Bruno Fernandes equalising during the latter stages of the second half.

Despite pushing and creating opportunities during the additional thirty minutes, the hosts could find no breakthrough before Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee missed their crucial spot kicks, sending United packing. The defeat is yet another smudge on the record of what has been a difficult start to life at the club for Ruben Amorim, but there were still some positives to take from proceedings.

Former Arsenal youngsters Chido Obi Martin and Ayden Heaven were both handed substantial minutes from the bench at Old Trafford and were tasked with making enough of an impact to send United through to the last eight. While it wasn't to be, fans were still impressed by what they saw from the two teenagers.

Chido Obi Martin and Ayden Heaven's Performance's Against Fulham

Both teenagers impressed with their cameos

Obi Martin was the first of the duo introduced to proceedings, replacing Rasmus Hojlund in the 68th minute, much to the delight of most fans inside Old Trafford, who cheered the substitution. While the Dane struggled to really threaten during his time on the pitch, his 17-year-old replacement made sure to make himself a nuisance, and could've won the game on a couple of occasions for his team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chido Obi Martin has scored as many goals in 3 FA Youth Cup games as Rasmus Hojlund has scored in all competitions this season (seven).

Obi Martin managed three attempts at goal, one of which forced Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno into a remarkable save from close range as the striker showed incredible determination to get onto a ball through before brilliantly opening his body up as he looked for the far corner. He also came narrowly close with another effort, beating Leno to a loose ball but was only able to curl the ball past the post.

That alone was more than what Hojlund had managed in front of goal all game, but his young compatriot also had a superior success rate with his dribbles, had double the amount of touches and was far more accurate with his passes than his £72 million teammate.

Obi Martin & Hojlund Stats vs Fulham Stats Obi Martin Hojlund Minutes 52 68 Shots on Target 1 0 Shots off Target 2 1 Dribbles Attempted (Successful) 2 (2) 2 (0) Touches 18 9 Passes (Completed) 5 (4) 4 (2) Ground Duels (Won) 6 (3) 2 (0) Aerial Duels (Won) 2 (1) 3(1) Possession Lost 7 5 Times Fouled 1 0

As for Heaven, he replaced Harry Maguire at the beginning of extra time and hardly put a foot wrong. The 18-year-old won both of his aerial duels and also completed 100% of his passes in a calm display, which largely saw United attacking during the additional period while having to be wary of Fulham counter-attacks as they piled men forward looking for a winner.

Given that this was Heaven's first appearance for the club and only the second of his senior career, he did not look out of place next to the experienced Matthijs De Ligt and Lindelof. Both he and Obi Martin's efforts were widely praised on social media in the aftermath.

Fans React to United's Young Duo

Many spoke positively of the impact Obi Martin and Heaven had on proceedings

Despite the disappointment of getting knocked out of the competition, the two teenagers gave United fans plenty to cheer about online in the aftermath. On Heaven, one fan wrote, "Ayden Heaven I have invested heavily in your stocks, son," while another claimed that both players were ready for more minutes in the first team.

Specifically on Obi Martin, supporters were quick to point out how the youngster's positivity allowed him to create chances for himself, slamming those who claim that Hojlund's recent struggles are purely based on the lack of service being provided to the former Atalanta man.

"Chido Obi being more of a goal threat in 30 minutes than Hojlund has in the last 6 months," said one fan, with another stating, "To everyone always saying Hojlund doesn't get enough chances, hope you all saw Chido Obi putting himself in good positions and creating chances for himself out of nothing? That's what you want from your striker, and he's just 17."