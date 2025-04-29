New reporting has emerged regarding the backstage involvement behind the emotional scenes on Saturday, April the 26th.

Though Chris Eubank Jr handily defeated his career rival Conor Benn with three scores of 116-112, it was the dramatic entrance Chris Eubank Sr made that arguably stole the show, as the famous father — one of Britain's most celebrated fighters of the 1990s — was reunited with his son, whom he had allegedly not spoken to for three years.

Eubank Jr had spoken of the pain he's endured in recent times, including the loss of his beloved brother, Sebastian, taking care of his nephew Harlem, who asks on school runs where his daddy is, together with the lack of contact he's received from Sr, who openly criticized Jr throughout the promotion of the fight — and even implored authorities to stop the show.

By the time Sr arrived at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, the monstrous crowd could not contain their excitement, and the walk-out — of both Eubank Jr and Sr — quickly became one of the most iconic images of the year to date.