The 2023-24 Golden State Warriors took a controversial gamble betting on Chris Paul. After the punch seen around the NBA, the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green dynamic became untenable, as did waiting for James Wiseman to reach his potential. They ditched the “two-timeline” approach to go all in for another ring. But of all the veterans they could have chased, many questioned Paul as the choice.

Pundits questioned the Paul and Curry pairing and the Point God playing in the Warriors' whirling dervish offense. Through the early goings, the return looks better than anyone could have asked for.

The Point God's statistical case

The most compelling argument for making the Paul trade comes in the form of Stephen Curry’s on/off statistics. For basically his entire career, the Warriors struggled mightily while he rested. It’s normal for teams to grind as their best player rests, but the Dubs generally dropped off a cliff. Even with Kevin Durant, they were +17.6, +13, and +17.5 in three years with Curry on the court, according to CleaningTheGlass. All those rank in the 97th percentile or above when comparing on/off numbers around the league.

Chris Paul 2023-2024 On/Off Statistics On/Off Diff +10.6 Turnover Rate -2.6% Points Per Possession +1.1 Minutes 333

The statistical sample is way too small to draw any major conclusions, but this year, the Warriors are -4.1 in 357 minutes with Curry on. Steph’s on an absolute heater, averaging 30.7 points while shooting 48.8 percent from the field, 93.0 percent at the line, and a ridiculous 44.6 percent from deep on 12.6 attempts per game. This stat is not an indictment of Curry. But it speaks to how well the bench is holding up with Paul running the show.

Conversely, Paul’s got a +10.6 differential thanks to his minuscule turnover rate and solid defense. The Point God is feasting against other team’s second units, not via scoring, but by setting up the bevy of scorers around him. His 9.4 assist-to-turnover ratio would be first with a bullet if not for Mike Conley’s tiny sample size.

The eye test

Watching the Warriors, it’s evident that Paul’s unleashing his considerable point guard prowess onto Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. At every opportunity, he’s hitting ahead to Kuminga in transition or posting him after switches leave smaller defenders on Jonathan. The Warriors desperately need both of those players come spring and CP3’s doing his best to groom them for the playoffs.

Head coach Steve Kerr intentionally separates Draymond and Paul’s minutes as much as possible, leaving a true floor general on the court at all times. That gives Curry and Klay Thompson, a world-class passer feeding them at all times while they run their defenders ragged.

This Warriors team shows shades of the first championship team that used Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston as passing hubs, allowing the Splash Brothers to launch at will. All due respect to those Warriors favorites, but Paul’s in another class when it comes to dimes. Even before Paul, no one runs offense like the Dubs. With him, it’s poetry in motion as he continually scans the ever-shifting horizon for open shooters and back-cuts.

The Motley (bench) Crew

With the second unit, Paul’s generally running with Kuminga, Moody, Dario Sarić, and Gary Payton II. It’s an odd mish-mash, but they already play with an unexpected level of cohesiveness. Kuminga and Payton offer some high-flying lob targets, while Moody and Sarić serve shooting alongside solid defense. They aren’t world-beaters, but as far as bench mobs go, it’s serviceable.

You’d really like to see more shooting, as the whole group’s hovering around league-average and rim protection. Kerr’s given Trayce Jackson-Davis some run and he’s flashed some nice moments. Nevertheless, they remain thin behind Green and Kavon Looney. Look for them to upgrade in the front court eventually.

Concerns

As with every team, the Warriors have shown some areas of vulnerability. First, they feel a little small. Size always counted as a hallmark of Golden State basketball, especially on the wing. Iguodala, Livingston, Harrison Barnes, Kevin Durant, Otto Porter Jr., Juan Tuscano Anderson, and even Patrick McCaw; clearly the team has a type. That’s why the development of Moody and Kuminga looms so large. If they can’t produce in the playoffs, the wing rotation suddenly looks worrisome.

Furthermore, their best five probably looks like Wiggins, Paul, Curry, Thompson, and Green. That’s very small for the Warriors, especially against teams like Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, and so on. Sure, they can go bigger with Looney, but who do you take out? Ultimately, it’s too early to worry about playoff matchups. For now, Golden State’s riding the high on their well-oiled offense being back in the top-10, thanks in part to the Point God.

