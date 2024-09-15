Key Takeaways The Lakers struck a deal with Christian Koloko & he's ready to make an impact once medically cleared.

Koloko brings skills in rim protection & finishing plays, with the potential for significant contributions.

His fit with LeBron James and defensive abilities could give the Lakers a boost in the upcoming season.

The L.A. Lakers finally made an impactful move in free agency. After sitting quiet throughout the majority of the offseason, the Lakers have added a new face to the locker room.

Initial reports from Shams Charania today indicated that former Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko was finalizing a return to the NBA , he then followed that news up by announcing that the Lakers had agreed to a deal with the 7-footer.

Koloko responded to the tweet shortly after.

"God’s timing is always the best 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾" -Koloko

The 24-year-old center was released by the Raptors in January 2024. Koloko did not play in the 2023-24 season leading up to that point. It was revealed that he was battling against blood clots, which forced him to enter the NBA's Fitness-To-Play Panel.

Koloko was not allowed to participate in basketball until receiving medical clearance. With that clearance reportedly on the horizon, according to Charania, the Lakers took a chance on adding some frontcourt depth to their roster for the 2024-25 season.

On the surface, Koloko will not look like a major signing to most. However, he should have a good opportunity to carve out a solid role with the Lakers, provided that health permits it. Koloko should be a great low risk, high reward addition for the Lakers.

Koloko's Strengths As A Player

Koloko can provide rim protection and a play finisher

© John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The sample size of what Koloko is capable of at the NBA level is small. The Raptors selected Koloko with the 33rd overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft .

Koloko has only played one season in the NBA to this point. He did not see the court often during Nick Nurse's time coaching the Raptors. However, during the glimpses that were offered, many onlookers believed that Koloko could have some solid upside in the NBA.

Christian Koloko – 2022-23 Stats Category Stats Per 36 PPG 3.1 8.2 RPG 2.9 7.7 BPG 1.0 2.6 FPG 2.2 5.7 FG% 48.0 48.0

Koloko should be a player that is capable of being a productive option as a play finisher. Whether it be in the pick and roll, or from the dunker spot, he should have every chance to be a reliable outlet option.

The biggest appeal of Koloko's game was his rim protection. The young big man was a tremendous rim protector in his junior year with the Arizona Wildcats before declaring for the NBA Draft.

Koloko averaged 2.8 blocks per game during his final season of college basketball. He posted 2.4 defensive win shares and a box plus/minus of 10.5 in that same campaign.

The signs of that potential were on display during his glimpses on the court with the Raptors. The other encouraging part of Koloko's defense was his ability to defend in space. Relative to the center position, he was fairly mobile and capable of switching as a big.

The biggest problem for Koloko with the Raptors was typically foul trouble. That should not be a massive surprise considering he was a rookie center at the time.

Koloko found himself struggling to keep up with some of the foul hunting that goes on in the NBA. This should be a matter that can get cleaned up with time and good coaching. Habits like those are certainly correctable.

Koloko's Fit With The Lakers

There are a few reasons to think Koloko can thrive in Los Angeles

Even approaching his 40th birthday, LeBron James is still the type of player who can get the most out of a pick and roll partner. He should be exactly the kind of superstar who can get the most out of a player like Koloko on the offensive end.

LeBron James – Passing Stats Over The Years Season APG TOV AST% 2023-24 8.3 3.5 37.5 2022-23 6.8 3.2 33.5 2021-22 6.2 3.5 30.6 2020-21 7.8 3.7 41.8 2019-20 10.2 3.9 49.1

James has made the careers of several big men, setting them up in pick and roll action. Without naming specific players, one could argue that some of those guys were far less talented than Koloko.

There should be little doubt that James, one of the top passers in NBA history, could raise his value on the offensive end. Koloko should theoretically be able to fit in just fine in that regard.

Once again, the defensive end is where the biggest potential value can be found in this pickup. The Lakers were an average defensive unit last season.

They ranked 17th in the NBA during the regular season in terms of defensive rating. The unit was largely held together by the efforts of Anthony Davis as well. Koloko's upside as a backup center could allow the Lakers some added comfort in the minutes that Davis needs to rest.

It would also theoretically allow them to preserve Davis more, as the season goes along, if Koloko can prove himself reliable enough to play consistent minutes.

There could be some intrigue with regard to running lineups of him and Davis together too. This could give the Lakers some serious defensive presence down low.

Best Case Scenario For Koloko With The Lakers

Koloko should have every opportunity to earn the backup big man spot

© Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Lakers' options behind Davis are not world-beaters by any stretch of the imagination. Koloko should have every opportunity to insert himself into the rotation in Los Angeles.

Christian Wood probably had the inside track to secure the backup big man spot with the Lakers, and he will be on the mend from an injury. Mike Trudell reported as much on September 9th.

Medical update from the team: "Christian Wood underwent a successful arthroscopic surgical procedure on his left knee today. The procedure was performed by Dr. Kristofer J. Jones at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Wood will be reevaluated by team doctors in approximately 8 weeks." -Trudell

Wood took to Twitter shortly after to respond to the report of his recent surgery.

With Wood's status up in the air for the start of the Lakers' season, Jaxson Hayes would be the player standing in Koloko's way of earning minutes as the backup center in Los Angeles.

Jaxson Hayes – 2023-24 Stats Category Stats PPG 4.3 RPG 3.0 BPG 0.4 FG% 72.0 TS% 71.8

That should be a competition that is wide open. In a best case scenario for Koloko, he can certainly win that competition and give himself a chance to carve out a role in the NBA once more.

In a stacked Western Conference, every little move counts. The Lakers are giving themselves an opportunity to keep pace in the 2024-25 season.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com.