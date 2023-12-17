Highlights Texans backup QB Davis Mills has a similar profile to injured starter C.J. Stroud, giving hope for a seamless transition.

Despite numerous injuries to key players, the Texans have a favorable schedule for the rest of the season.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik's scheme and coaching abilities give hope for a competitive offense without Stroud.

Coming into the 2023 NFL season, expectations were low for the Houston Texans. Led by rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, growing pains were expected for a team that finished last year with the second-worst record in football.

However, the team has been better than expected, posting a 7-5 record through Week 13 with five games left against teams with quarterbacks who started the season as backups scheduled to close out the regular season.

But all that momentum came to a screeching halt as Stroud suffered a concussion during an ugly 30-6 loss to the New York Jets this past Sunday, which has already ruled him out for the Texans' game against the Titans in Week 15.

With their rookie sensation injured and their playoff positioning tenuous at best, can the Texans weather the storm and make a push to the NFL Playoffs?

Related How the Baltimore Ravens can clinch an NFL playoff spot in Week 15 Here's what needs to happen for the Baltimore Ravens to clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs in Week 15.

Davis Mills and the backup QB gauntlet

Mills started 24 games for the Texans in the previous two seasons

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Davis Mills was selected by the Texans in the third round in 2021 and was essentially forced into action early due to the Deshaun Watson situation and an injury to Tyrod Taylor.

Mills posted an ugly 5-19-1 record as a starter in his first two seasons, and his stats don't paint a much rosier picture, as he posted middling passing numbers in 2022 while also tying for the league lead in interceptions.

Stat Davis Mills Career Win-Loss 5-19-1 Pass Yards/Game 187.3 Yards/Attempt 6.6 Completion % 63.4 TD/INT 33 TD/25 INT Passer Rating 83.1

While Mills isn't of the same caliber as Stroud, the good news is the quarterbacks had similar profiles coming out of college, as both were known for their strong arms and ability to throw with anticipation and timing.

This should mean that offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik won't have to tailor his offense too heavily to the limitations of Mills, though it won't be seamless.

Slowik runs a pass-heavy attack that focuses on zone runs and intermediate throws, which naturally places a lot on the quarterback's plate before the snap. How Mills handles that task will be paramount to the Texans' success for as long as Stroud is sidelined.

The other good news for the Texans is their remaining schedule. As mentioned, every quarterback the Texans will face from here on out started the season as a backup -- besides Joe Flacco, who was a free agent up until a few weeks ago.

The Texans end the season against the Tennessee Titans (Will Levis) on the road, versus the Cleveland Browns (Flacco), versus the Titans again, and finally, at the Indianapolis Colts (Gardner Minshew).

As 16 teams have tougher schedules over the final four weeks based on their remaining opponents' winning percentage, the favorable slate will only help matters as the Texans navigate their mounting injuries.

C.J. Stroud is one of many injuries the Texans are juggling

Other rookie stars Tank Dell and Will Anderson Jr. are also out for the Texans

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Take a look at the Texans' injury report, and you'll see it's a veritable who's who of stars and key role players on the roster.

The offensive line is a mess, as tackle Tytus Howard and guards Kenyon Green and Kendrick Green are all out for the season. At the skill positions, Nico Collins joins Stroud in being out for at least the upcoming game against the Titans, while rookie phenom Tank Dell is done for the year.

On the defensive side of things, star rookie pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. and starting linebacker Blake Cashman are also out against Tennessee.

Injuries are a part of football, and to quote the ever-quotable Mike Tomlin: "Don't tell anybody about your problems because they either don't care or are glad you have them."

The Texans won't have any opponents feeling sorry for them down the stretch, and the true test of a great roster is how easily it's able to deploy a "next man up" philosophy.

It looked like the Texans' Cinderella season hit midnight last week in the embarrassing loss against Zach Wilson and the Jets. It's up to the coaching staff to rally the troops and make sure the season doesn't derail while Stroud heals.

Bobby Slowik and his brilliant offensive scheme

On a team full of rookie sensations, the offensive coordinator may be the most impressive

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Some of the above may sound like an antemortem obituary for the Texans, but all hope is not lost. On top of their generous schedule, they still have Ryans patrolling the sidelines and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik calling the game for the offensive side of the ball.

Slowik has worked alongside Ryans since 2016, when he was a defensive quality control coach with the San Francisco 49ers. He eventually graduated to the role of offensive passing game coordinator under Kyle Shanan, helping lead the team to the NFC Championship Game with another rookie QB, Brock Purdy, at the helm.

Shanahan's renowned tutelage and Slowik's history on the defensive side of the ball are just a couple of many reasons why his scheme is thriving in his first season with the Texans.

After being hired by the Texans, Slowik claimed his time spent at Pro Football Focus from 2014 to 2016 was instrumental in how he understands the game of football: "They almost tried to take what I was used to watching as far as subjectivity and objectivity and flipped it on its head," Slowik said. "I learned a lot. There are many different ways to look at the game. There are many different ways to break it down. A lot of different angles you can take as far as how you splice it up."

All of that experience, both on and off the field, has given Slowik a unique flair to his game-calling and offensive scheme, which is a near-descendant of the offense Gary Kubiak ran when Matt Schaub and Andre Johnson were the offensive stars in Houston.

Obviously, it borrows quite a bit of Shanahan's patented West Coast offense, though Slowik has modified it to include even more zone-run blocking concepts and deep passing patterns thanks to the strength of Stroud's arm.

Mills did not play particularly efficiently in the decidedly less quarterback-friendly schemes of Tim Kelly and Pep Hamilton (he finished last year with a 61.9 PFF grade, which was well below average), though the scheme Slowik runs has led to plenty of passable seasons from otherwise unheralded quarterbacks (see: Brock Purdy).

How he changes up the game plan with so many offensive weapons on the sidelines will be fascinating to watch, but this isn't Matt Canada calling the shots; the Texans should have little problem fielding a competitive offense even while Stroud is out.

There's no doubt that his biggest test is ahead of him, as leading Davis Mills and Noah Brown is a much taller ask than calling the shots for C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins. Nevertheless, the upstart Texans have bright minds leading them, and the unwavering brilliance of their coaches will only aid them in their push for the playoffs.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.