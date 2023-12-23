Highlights Joe Flacco led the Browns to victory over the Bears with the most productive fourth quarter of any NFL QB this season.

The Browns need a win against the Texans and help from other teams to clinch a playoff spot in Week 16.

The Browns have a good chance of reaching the postseason with a one- or two-game advantage over other teams in wild-card contention.

The Cleveland Browns certainly haven't taken the most conventional path to the cusp of the NFL Playoffs, as four different quarterbacks have earned at least one of the team's nine wins this season.

The latest to do so, of course, was 38-year-old Joe Flacco, who notched his second straight win with the most productive fourth quarter of any signal-caller in the league in 2023 during the Browns' wild Week 15 comeback victory over the Chicago Bears.

Flacco, who only a few weeks ago was watching this wacky NFL season play out on his couch, threw for 212 yards in the final 15 minutes against Chicago, the most by any Cleveland QB in a single quarter in over three decades. He also became the first Browns quarterback with back-to-back 300-yard games since Brian Sipe in 1980.

With the 20-17 victory, Kevin Stefanski's squad enters its Week 16 matchup with the Houston Texans at 9-5 and can lock down the franchise's second trip to the postseason in the last four years.

How the Browns can lock down a playoff spot in Week 16

The Browns need a win and some help to lock up a postseason berth

The Browns head to Houston on Christmas Eve for a matchup with a Texans team coming off a 19-16 overtime victory against the Tennessee Titans, which was essentially a must-win to keep them in the playoff hunt.

Unfortunately for the Texans, they'll be forced to combat Cleveland without the services of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who'll miss a second straight game after suffering a concussion in Houston's Week 10 loss to the New York Jets.

But Stroud's absence certainly doesn't guarantee the Browns a victory, which they have to have to clinch a playoff spot this week. They'll also need plenty of help. Here are the eight scenarios that could play out that would get Cleveland into the postseason.

Browns win vs. Texans + Bengals lose vs. Steelers + Broncos lose/tie vs. Patriots + Bills lose vs. Chargers + Dolphins win/tie vs. Cowboys + Colts lose/tie vs. Falcons

Browns win vs. Texans + Steelers lose/tie vs. Bengals + Bills lose vs. Chargers + Dolphins win/tie vs. Cowboys + Broncos lose/tie vs. Patriots

Browns win vs. Texans + Steelers lose/tie vs. Bengals + Bills lose vs. Chargers + Dolphins win/tie vs. Cowboys + Jaguars lose vs. Buccaneers + Colts win vs. Falcons

Browns win vs. Texans + Steelers lose/tie vs. Bengals + Broncos lose/tie vs. Patriots + Jaguars lose vs. Buccaneers + Colts win vs. Falcons

Browns win vs. Texans + Steelers lose/tie vs. Bengals + Bills lose vs. Chargers + Chiefs win vs. Raiders + Colts win vs. Falcons + Jaguars lose vs. Buccaneers

Browns win vs. Texans + Steelers lose/tie vs. Bengals + Broncos lose/tie vs. Patriots + Dolphins win/tie vs. Cowboys + Colts lose vs. Falcons

Browns win vs. Texans + Steelers lose/tie vs. Bengals + Broncos lose/tie vs. Patriots + Dolphins win/tie vs. Cowboys + Jaguars lose vs. Buccaneers

Browns win vs. Texans + Bengals-Steelers tie + Bills lose vs. Chargers + Colts win vs. Falcons + Jaguars lose vs. Buccaneers

A look at the Browns' remaining schedule

The Browns close out the season against the Texans, Jets, and Bengals

While it might be difficult for the Browns to clinch a playoff spot in Week 16, given everything that needs to play out, they're still in a good position heading into the final three games of the season.

While they're not likely to win the AFC North, they currently hold the No. 5 slot in the AFC, and at 9-5, they've got a one- or two-game advantage over the seven other teams still in contention for the three wild-card spots, two of which they'll face in the next three weeks in the Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cleveland Browns remaining schedule Week Date Opponent 16 Sunday, December 24 at Houston Texans 17 Thursday, December 28 vs. New York Jets 18 Sunday, January 7 at Cincinnati Bengals

Seemingly the easiest game on Cleveland's schedule is the Week 17 matchup with the Jets, who looked great against the Texans but looked atrocious in Week 15 in a 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

While no win is guaranteed, the Browns' chances look pretty good against Gang Green, as do their overall chances of reaching the postseason for just the third time since the franchise returned to the NFL in 1999.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.