Highlights The Browns inched closer to their second postseason berth in four seasons with a 36-22 victory over the Texans in Week 16

Joe Flacco became the third-oldest QB in NFL history to surpass 300 passing yards in three straight games.

The Browns can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Jets on Thursday night and still have an outside shot to win the AFC North.

While the Cleveland Browns didn't get all the help they needed to clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs in Week 16, they certainly took care of their own business.

Behind a third consecutive 300-plus-yard performance from Joe Flacco and a record-setting day from Amari Cooper, the Browns inched closer to a second postseason berth in the last four seasons with a 36-22 victory over the Houston Texans.

Throwing for 368 yards and three touchdowns, Flacco, at 38 years and 342 days of age, became the third-oldest quarterback in NFL history to surpass 300 passing yards in three straight games. Tom Brady did it twice in 2017 at age 40 and again in 2020 at age 43. Warren Moon accomplished the feat in 1995 at 39.

Two of Flacco's touchdown passes against Houston went to Cooper, who set a new franchise record with 265 receiving yards, surpassing Josh Gordon's 261 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in December 2013. Cooper's big day also made him the first wideout in team history to record consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

Now 10-5 heading into their matchup with the New York Jets on Thursday night, the Browns are sitting pretty in the AFC playoff picture and once again have a chance to make things official this week.

Cleveland Browns clinching scenarios for Week 17

The Browns can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Jets on Thursday night

While Cleveland had all sorts of scenarios that could play out in Week 16, things are much simpler for Kevin Stefanski's squad in Week 17.

If the Browns beat or tie the Jets on Thursday night, they're into the playoffs for just the third time since the franchise rejoined the NFL in 1999.

On paper, it would seem Cleveland wouldn't have much trouble with Gang Green. But given how this season has gone overall, there's no such thing as a guaranteed victory.

Plus, the Jets have won two of three and are coming off a 30-28 win over the Washington Commanders. However, they held a 20-0 lead in that game and needed a 54-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein in the final seconds to win.

If, by chance, the Browns do lose to the Jets, there are still several scenarios that would allow Cleveland to clinch, which are as follows:

Browns win vs. Jets

Steelers lose/tie vs. Seahawks

Bills lose vs. Patriots

Jaguars lose/tie vs. Panthers

Texans lose/tie vs. Titans + Colts lose/tie vs. Raiders

Despite trailing the Baltimore Ravens by two games, the Browns also still have an outside shot to win the AFC North, although that percentage drops to zero if Cleveland loses to New York or if Baltimore beats the Miami Dolphins.

But if the Browns beat the Jets on Thursday and then defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18, and the Ravens lose to the Dolphins and then the Pittsburgh Steelers on the final day of the season, Cleveland wins the division as they would own a better record within the division.

