Highlights The Cleveland Browns have the best secondary in the NFL, with top-notch defensive backs and a league-leading passing defense.

The team's success is attributed to their well-regarded defensive coordinator, depth in the backfield, and exceptional performance from players like Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson.

Ronnie Hickman Jr. and D'Anthony Bell have emerged as under-the-radar safeties and have thrived in the Browns' secondary.

The Cleveland Browns went into this season with a clear identity. The offense, led by a terrific line, would control the game behind quarterback DeShaun Watson and running back Nick Chubb. And the defense, led by pass rusher Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward, would shut down the opposition.

But the Browns have struggled with injuries throughout the season. Watson suffered various injuries that forced him to miss games before finally undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. And Chubb was knocked out for the season in just the second game. Nevertheless, the Browns have been able to maintain their identity.

A big part of Cleveland's success has been its defense, especially the defensive backfield. And while the team has suffered several injuries there as well, they haven't slowed down, as the Browns' depth has allowed them to have the best secondary in the NFL.

The Browns have the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL

The Browns are thriving under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This past offseason, the Browns hired well-regarded defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. The 57-year-old is known for his ability to connect with defensive linemen, and players like Myles Garrett and Zadarius Smith have been outstanding for the Browns. But the real key to their defensive success has been the defensive backfield.

Heading into their regular-season finale with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns lead the league in total defense, allowing only an average of 266.6 yards per game. The line has been getting after the quarterback, ranking seventh in the league in sacks with 47. The Browns are also allowing the 10th-fewest rushing yards per game at 100.6.

It is in the secondary where the Browns are really shining, though, leading the league by allowing just 165.9 yards passing per game and ranking fourth with 17 interceptions. Almost every member of the secondary is playing a part in this dominance.

Cleveland Browns Secondary Player Passer Rating Allowed Interceptions Denzel Ward 56.2 2 Martin Emerson Jr. 46.3 4 D'Anthony Bell 45.3 1 Ronnie Hickman Jr. 44.9 1 Rodney McLeod 53.1 0

The Browns are also leading the league in passer rating against at 72.7. Five members of the secondary — Denzel Ward, D'Anthony Bell, Martin Emerson Jr., Rodney McLeod, and Ronnie Hickman Jr. — haven't allowed a passer rating over 60 when targeted.

Cleveland's corners have been elite

Cleveland spent significant draft capital to build its corner room

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The star of Cleveland's secondary is cornerback Denzel Ward, who was selected fourth overall in the 2018 draft. In allowing quarterbacks to complete only 48.5% of the 66 targets against him and just one touchdown while recording a pair of picks, the Ohio State product was recently voted to his third Pro Bowl.

Greg Newsome II was another first-round corner for Cleveland, taken 26th overall in 2021. Another Big Ten product, the Northwestern alum has often played in the slot for the Browns, allowing 38 completions on 67 targets for 450 yards and two touchdowns. Like Ward, Newsome II also has two interceptions on the season, including a pick-six on Lamar Jackson in Week 10.

The real find in the secondary has been rookie Martin Emerson, who was taken out of Mississippi in the third round this past spring and has emerged as a terrific running mate for Ward. Emerson leads the Browns in interceptions with four, and he's only allowed 37 receptions with no touchdowns on 79 targets.

Two under-the-radar safeties have also emerged

Ronnie Hickman Jr. and D'Anthony Bell have thrived for the Browns

Akron Beacon Journal

Free safety Grant Delpit began the year as a starter and remained as such for 13 games before suffering a groin injury, leading the team in tackles with 80 before he went down. The LSU alum, who was signed to a three-year, $36 million extension in early December, has an outside shot at returning for the playoffs.

Cleveland Browns safeties Player Tackles Targets Receptions INTs PDs Grant Delpit 80 33 24 1 3 Rodney McLeod 29 12 4 0 1 Ronnie Hickman Jr. 22 11 5 1 3 D'Anthony Bell 22 16 9 1 3

Rodney McLeod, a 12-year veteran, was brought in by the Browns in the offseason. He began the year as the starter opposite Grant Delpit but struggled with injuries and was placed on injured reserve after Week 11 with a torn bicep.

Despite playing for Ohio State, Ronnie Hickman Jr. went undrafted this past year but made the Browns initial 53-man roster out of training camp and has been playing at free safety in place of Delpit. His biggest moment came against the New York Jets when he returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown.

After playing for four different colleges, D'Anthony Bell didn't make his NFL debut until he was 26 years old. He has mostly played special teams for the Browns but has been playing in place of McLeod. Bell has been good in coverage and has also shown to be a terrific tackler, recording 14 takedowns in his three starts, along with an interception.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.