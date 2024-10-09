Every season since 2003, England will officially announce their Men's Player of the Year. Past winners include David Beckham, Frank Lampard and Bukayo Saka.

In 2023/24, the award has been given to Chelsea star Cole Palmer. Although his talent as one of the Premier League's brightest stars is unquestionable, there are some who have been left a little confused after the award went to the 22-year-old.

After all, he didn't start a single game at Euro 2024, and he has only ever played a grand total of 318 minutes for the Three Lions. So, how is the award decided, and what do fans think reallt about it going to Palmer?

How The England Award is Decided

Fans vote for Men's Player of the Year

Interestingly enough, the FA Women's Football Awards started in 1999 and the men's did not follow until 2003. The FA England Awards was initially an award ceremony hosted by the Football Association but is now an annual online vote for England supporters.

The Senior Men's Player of the Year used to be handed out at the end of every calendar year but from 2020/21 it moved to a seasonal honour. It's a public vote, with Three Lions' supporters able to cast their opinion on Englandfootball.com.

In 2020/21, Kalvin Phillips claimed the prize, while Arsenal star Saka then picked up the accolade in back-to-back seasons as he established himself as one of the best wingers in the world. Most recently, Palmer picked up the 2023/24 gong, with Jude Bellingham coming second, and then Saka ranking third.

Cole Palmer's 2023/24 Season with England

Only played 316 minutes

In general, Palmer had an outrageously good 2023/24 season. It began with an equaliser in the 2023 UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla, which Manchester City won 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out after the match finished 1-1. This would be his last goal for the Cityzens as he then sealed a £40m move to Chelsea.

This is where he exploded. Indeed, the young Englishman would go on to bag 25 goals and 15 assists in 48 games for the Blues, winning the Premier League Young Player of the Season award.

His form helped him earn a first England cap on November 17 2023. He played 29 minutes off the bench against Malta on debut, before getting six more minutes in a brief cameo vs North Macedonia three days later.

In the build-up to Euro 2024, he would earn his space on the plane to Germany with more impressive displays for Chelsea, while also scoring his first senior England goal, a penalty, in a 3-0 home win against Bosnia.

At Euro 2024, the Three Lions would make it all the way to the final but never truly impress. Many questioned Gareth Southgate's tactics and team selections throughout the tournament and one key talking point was the involvement of Palmer. The young midfielder failed to start a single game in Germany, missing out on the first two group games entirely.

Having to settle for minutes off the bench, Palmer was able to make an impact, picking up a vital assist in the semi-final vs the Netherlands, before then bagging an equaliser in the final against Spain – although Southgate's men would eventually slump to defeat.

Cole Palmer Stats for England Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes European Qualifiers 2 0 0 35 International Friendlies 2 1 0 138 EURO 2024 5 1 1 145 Total 9 2 1 318

Fans Online Baffled as Palmer Wins Award

"How is this possible"

As the stats show, this wasn't exactly the most involved season for Palmer in terms of his England career. But his form with Chelsea and vital goal in the Euro 2024 would have no doubt swayed fans when voting on the Player of the Year award.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 2023/24, a grand total of 17 England players played more minutes than Cole Palmer (318).

Unsurprisingly though, there has been plenty of negative social media reaction to Palmer's award-winning campaign. One fan noted:

"Player of the year award for someone who was a bench warmer in the Euros is crazy tbh"

The confusion continued: "How is this possible when he didn't even start in any single match in Euros??? England led by politics and PR games again."

Others added: "Weird as he barely played at the Euros. I’m not saying Palmer isn’t a good player but for a year we’ve had the Euros he can’t be the POTY when Southgate rarely played him." And: "Cole Palmer England player of the year. He has never started a game for his country and has played less than 200 minutes for them. Next time you people want football fans to vote for an award, always remember stuff like this."

While some used it as an opportunity to slam Southgate for his decision to regularly leave the Chelsea ace on the bench:

"The fact that England’s POTY didn’t start a single game at the EUROs, Gareth Southgate should forever be embarrassed…"

While fans can moan on social media all they like, as it is a public vote, they only have themselves to blame. Perhaps Palmer will prove to be a worthy winner of the award in the long run, with more eye-catching displays for his nation hopefully to come.

