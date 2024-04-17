Highlights Carson Wentz had issues with leadership and success in Philadelphia.

The quarterback struggled in his lone season with the Colts, but Indy still got a nice return when trading him.

The Colts won the trade with the Commanders, acquiring significant talent with the picks they received.

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Carson Wentz with the second overall pick in the 2016 Draft, but there were concerns about the level of competition the quarterback had faced at the small school he attended, North Dakota State University. However, early in his career, Wentz made those concerns look silly, earning Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro honors in his second year in 2017.

However, that 2017 campaign is when things got weird in Philadelphia. Wentz was the MVP favorite through 13 weeks, but a major injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season, robbing him of an MVP award and an epic playoff run.

Veteran Nick Foles took the reins of the team throughout the playoffs and ended up winning the Super Bowl with one of the most iconic Super Bowl MVP performances in league history.

Wentz would return to the starting role in Philadelphia in 2018, though injuries would once again press Foles into action, leading them to a win in the legendary double-doink game. However, Foles signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, and it seemed as though Wentz could finally return to his 2017 form without a Philly hero breathing down his neck.

What Wentz didn't realize (or maybe he did) was that his time as an upper-echelon quarterback in the league was already coming to an end.

Wentz Had Issues in the Philadelphia Locker Room

Some teammates weren't impressed with his leadership

While Wentz had a fantastic season in 2017, Foles led them to victory in the Super Bowl. And while Foles was beloved by his teammates, Wentz wasn't quite as popular. A 2022 Philadelphia Inquirer article alleged that the quarterback complained in 2017 that the team was having success while he was out with injury and that he got into a physical altercation with one of the teammates he complained to.

Wentz took over as the starter again in the 2018 season, and had a strong showing. However, he was shut down with three games left due to a neck injury, once again missing the playoffs. Following the season, the Eagles inked the quarterback to a major extension worth $128 million over four years.

Wentz Eagles Stats Year Comp. % Yards TD-INT Ratio Rating 2016 62.4 3,782 1.1 79.3 2017 60.2 3,296 4.7 101.9 2018 69.6 3,074 3.0 102.2 2019 63.9 4,039 3.9 93.1 2020 57.4 2,620 1.1 72.8

The quarterback had another strong season in 2019, throwing for 4,039 yards and 29 touchdowns. The bottom fell out in 2020, though, as Wentz was benched after leading the Eagles to a 3-8-1 record over 12 games. That final season was characterized by his dubious position as the starter in front of second-round pick Jalen Hurts, who much of the Philly faithful were calling to take over the offense throughout the campaign.

Despite missing the last four games of the season, the quarterback led the league in interceptions, with 15, and sacks taken, with 50. With Hurts finishing the season strong, the team made the decision to move on from their once-franchise quarterback.

Wentz Spent Time With the Colts and Commanders

QB would start for three different teams in three years

In March 2021, Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 first-rounder. The move made sense as Colts head coach Frank Reich had once served as Wentz's offensive coordinator during his successful years in Philadelphia. The quarterback wasn't terrible in 2021; the team went 9-8, and he threw for 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

However, Wentz's lone season in Indy will be remembered for the way it ended, rather than the steady play Wentz showed in the first 17 weeks of the season. After starting 9-6, the Colts lost to the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams in a tight Week 17 game. After that, all the Colts needed to do was beat the team with the worst record in football.

However, a shocking performance in the regular season finale against a 2-14 Jacksonville Jaguars team thwarted their postseason candidacy. Wentz committed a pair of turnovers and struggled to get the offense moving in what turned out to be a humbling 26-11 loss. Unsurprisingly, much of the blame was laid at the QB's feet.

The Colts decided they wanted to move forward without Wentz at the helm and instead made a move for Matt Ryan (who was much worse for the Colts in 2022 than Wentz had been in 2021). However, Wentz had still shown enough in 2021 to convince a team he was worth taking a chance on as a starter. That team was the Washington Commanders, who felt they were only a quarterback away from being a contender in the NFC East.

The Commanders were not only interested in Wentz but also willing to pay a pretty hefty price for the quarterback despite the lack of a robust market. The two teams came together on a deal where the Colts would receive a 2022 second and third-round pick and a conditional third rounder in 2023. The Commanders acquired Wentz and second and seventh-round selections in 2022.

Who Won The Trade?

The Colts did quite well in the deal

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

While Ryan was struggling to a 4-7 record in Indy, Wentz's play plummeted in Washington as well. Wentz ended up making only seven starts for the Commanders in 2022, finishing with a 2-5 record in those games.

Though he initially left the lineup due to a broken finger in his throwing hand, Taylor Heinicke had claimed the starting role by the time he was healthy enough to return. Wentz did, however, return in relief in Week 16 after Heinicke suffered his own injury. The Commanders lost that game, and after Wentz threw three INTs and no TDs in a start that the team also lost the very next week, the writing was on the wall: he was done in the nation's capital.

During the campaign, Wentz put up his lowest completion percentage since 2017 (62.3), a career-low in yardage (1,755), a career-low in TDs (11), the second-highest INT rate of his career (3.3), the lowest yards per completion mark (10.2) since his rookie year, and a career-low 34.4 QBR.

Despite giving up significant draft capital for the QB, the Commanders decided to cut bait after just one year and seven starts.

In addition to Wentz, the Commanders received a second-round pick swap and seventh-rounder. With their second-round pick, the team took defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, who has only recorded eight tackles in two seasons. Seventh-round corner Christian Holmes has played more than Mathis but is mainly a contributor on special teams.

Clearly, the Commanders didn't get much bang for their buck in the Wentz deal, but the same can certainly not be said for the Colts.

Colts Draft Pick Career Stats Player Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns Alec Pierce 73 1107 4 Jelani Woods 25 312 3 Josh Downs 68 771 2

With their 2022 second-round pick, the Colts drafted wide receiver Alec Pierce. He has been an important piece of the team's offense, gaining over 500 yards in each of his NFL campaigns. With their third-round pick, they selected tight end Jelani Woods, who caught three touchdown passes in his first season before spending 2023 on injured reserve.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Josh Downs' 68 receptions in 2023 set the Colts rookie single-season record. Downs' 68 receptions were also 5th among rookie WRs last season, as were his 98 targets, and his 771 yards ranked 6th.

The Colts' real find has been 2023 third-round pick Josh Downs. In his first season, Downs showed that he should never have lasted until the 79th selection. He caught 68 passes in his rookie year, with 771 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Downs is now an important part of the burgeoning young roster in Indy that is headlined by a young QB who will be on a mission in 2024. The North Carolina product turned out to be the most impactful piece of the deal, and was the key factor in making this trade a resounding victory for the Colts.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.