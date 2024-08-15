Highlights A survey has revealed how optimistic fans of every Premier League club are ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Arsenal fans hold high hopes for the upcoming Premier League season, with them expected to challenge for the title once again.

Chelsea fans lack confidence ahead of a third straight season with a new manager at the helm.

Every new season brings new hope for what might be over the course of the next 12 months, as well as dread as to how the new campaign may pan out. Every new signing creates a sense of excitement, whereas a lack of activity in the transfer market may create a risk that certain teams will fall backwards as others have improved.

Ahead of the beginning of the 2024/25 Premier League season, The Athletic have surveyed fans to see how optimistic they are about their teams' chances heading into the next year of football. The surprising results have indicated just how people predict the next term will pan out, with many of the division's big names fearing the worst.

Most Optimistic Fans

Nottingham Forest and Arsenal fans hold high hopes

If the confidence of fans is anything to go by, this season could be incredibly exciting for Nottingham Forest and Arsenal. Starting with the Gunners, Mike Arteta's men have fallen just short of lifting silverware over the last couple of seasons, but have been slowly closing the gap to the imperious Manchester City. The addition of Riccardo Calafiori and a potential striker is enough for Alan Shearer to have confidence that the title could come back to North London, and it has also given the Emirates faithful the hope of seeing their team finally lift the famous trophy for the first time in over two decades.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since they first won a top flight league title, Arsenal's current 20-year league title drought is the longest in the club's history.

Down the other end of the table, the Garibaldi barely managed to survive last season, albeit while being hampered by a points deduction. With Nuno Espirito Santo now having a full pre-season under his belt, Forest fans are incredibly confident that better fortunes are on the horizon, with 95% of them being classified as optimistic, more than any other club.

Least Optimistic Fans

Chelsea fans expect another season of chaos

The Todd Boehly regime can be described in three words. A frantic mess. With constant managerial changes and no sense of direction, Chelsea head into yet another campaign looking unsettled and underprepared. It's former Leicester City Boss Enzo Maresca at the helm this time around and his lack of experience managing at the top level, combined with the chaotic surroundings he is faced with, means that many of the Stamford Bridge faithful hold little to no expectation this season.

Just above them are none other than the Foxes, with their fans fearing what life looks like without Maresca and under Steve Cooper's guidance. The loss of players like Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has not helped matters, with replacements not appearing to be as strong on paper. The last time Leicester found themselves being relegated was a complete shock, having spent the years prior battling it out in Europe. Should the same fate fall on them as it did in 2023, then it will be a surprise to no one at the King Power Stadium, as it appears that supporters are already fearing the worst based on the results of The Athletic's survey.

Manchester United and Manchester City Low for Optimism

Wolves and Liverpool fans have high hopes

Fans of Manchester United find themselves similarly pessimistic about their chances this season after what was a troubling second term in charge for Erik ten Hag. The introduction of Omar Berrada as CEO, Dan Ashworth as sporting director, Jason Wilcox as technical director and four new additions to the playing squad hasn't been enough for the majority of United fans to get excited by what lies ahead.

Interestingly enough, their noisy neighbours also find themselves quite low down on the list, as Manchester City fans appear to be uncertain as to whether or not their club can manage a record extending fifth consecutive league success. The reasons for why will never truly be ascertained, but the easiest possible conclusions to come to are the combination of signing just one player heading into the new campaign and the fact that winning four straight league titles was tough enough, let alone five, may mean that Cityzen's are ready to accept it just may not be their year.

At the other end of the spectrum, Liverpool's fans are ready to be in full voice heading into the Arne Slot era at Anfield. Another team who have been sparse in the transfer market, this hasn't stopped The Kop from believing that the Dutchman is the right man to take the torch from Jurgen Klopp, aided by the easiest opening five fixtures of any team this season. There is equal optimism at Molineux too, as Wolves fans prepare to revel in another exciting season under Gary O'Neil.