Highlights Khabib Nurmagomedov's former coach Javier Mendez appears to want current UFC champ Islam Makhachev to fight Conor McGregor.

Such a fight would reignite McGregor's old rivalry with Nurmagomedov, as the two iconic fighters share a checkered history.

Should McGregor fight Makhachev, Mendez, who coaches Islam, foresees only one winner.

Elite MMA coach Javier Mendez says there's a way that superstar fighter Conor McGregor can reignite his explosive rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov — and that is by competing against the current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Mendez helped nurture Nurmagomedov's dominance as an unbeaten champion in the UFC, and is also playing a key role in Makhachev's current reign.

Should McGregor return successfully against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 then it is likely he'll have earned an immediate bout — and one against Makhachev, that Nurmagomedov will be cornering alongside Mendez, could be a tempting money-spinner for UFC boss Dana White to consider.

Islam Makhachev Should Fight Conor McGregor, According to Javier Mendez

Nurmagomedov would help corner Makhachev in a fight against their shared rival McGregor

Speaking on the Red Corner MMA podcast on YouTube, Mendez talked about McGregor's recent comments on Makhachev, in which he suggested the Dagestain fighter had a staph infection — something that was later confirmed to be correct.

Mendez also said he'd be keen to see Makhachev and McGregor swap their social media warfare for a prizefight inside the Octagon, as it's a fight he could see McGregor getting beaten in.

"Conor’s the kind of guy you want to root against or root for," the American Kickboxing Academy coach said. "Regardless, everybody wants to see him."

He continued:

"I want to see him get beat by Islam."

Mendez said that such a fight would see him work alongside Nurmagomedov to ensure Makhachev secured the greatest of wins against the Irish former two-weight UFC champion.

"Him doing what he’s doing is causing a lot of attention, so there wouldn’t be nothing better for me and Khabib than to have Islam have a fight with him somewhere down the line."

Nurmagomedov And McGregor Have a Checkered History

Their bout remains one of the best-selling UFC events of all time

The fight would see McGregor and Nurmagomedov reignite their explosive rivalry as they headlined the UFC 229 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with Nurmagomedov extending his undefeated and dominant run thanks to a fourth-round submission win over McGregor.

Though McGregor lost conclusively, he did win a round against Nurmagomedov — something no other fighter had done at that time. It is also a rematch he has coveted, as he has said as much in numerous posts on X, most of which he has since deleted from that platform.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov have a checkered history as the Irishman threw a metal dolly through a bus, shattering a window, and injuring fighters on board — just so he could, seemingly, confront Nurmagomedov who was also on the bus. There was a significantly hostile build-up to the bout, with a lot of controvesial statements.

Even after Nurmagomedov had seemingly silenced his rival by forcing him to tap thanks to a rear-naked choke, he then jumped the cage and started a near-riot by attacking one of McGregor's cageside friends, Dillon Danis.

The event was a monster success at the box office as 2.4 million homes in the US purchased it on pay-per-view.

If McGregor defeats Chandler at the end of this month, there is no doubt that a super-fight involving Makhachev and McGregor would also perform well at the box office.