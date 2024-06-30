Highlights Copa America organizers, CONMEBOL, have implemented measures to protect players from heat.

Medical screenings, hydration, and gradual heat acclimation are recommended for players.

Assistant referee Humberto Panjoj collapsed due to heat during Canada's meeting with Peru.

The organisers of the Copa America, CONMEBOL, have taken radical measures to ensure that the heat - particularly at the Arrowhead Stadium, the location of the USMNT’s impending fixture with Uruguay - in the United States does not take too much of a toll on players, per The Athletic.

Copa America is well underway with Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela and Colombia at the top of their respective groups - but the weather conditions have been a major concern with an assistant referee during an affair between Peru and Canada collapsing as a result of the heat.

Especially in Kansas City. Both Arrowhead Stadium and Children’s Mercy Park - both in the same city - are open-air stadiums and, as such, exposed directly to the sun, hence the unbearable temperatures experienced. Paraguay manager Daniel Garnero has described the conditions as 'oppressive'.

Radical Measures Taken to Protect Players

Medical screenings and water provision in place

Described as ‘a critical issue’ by CONMEBOL themselves, per The Athletic, global warming has been said to pose ‘significant threats to players’. In preparation for the sweltering temperatures in the United States - and Kansas City, in particular - the tournament’s chiefs have put a host of radical measures in place.

Prior to the tournament kicking off, CONMEBOL issued the following guidance in order to help prevent “exertional heat stroke in soccer”:

Medical screenings before the competition to identify players at risk of heat stroke.

Recommendation that players are allowed to adapt gradually to the heat for 10–14 days before playing.

Ensuring players are properly hydrated and have had enough sleep.

Alongside that, each competing nation - four days before their match - were given 150 bottles of 500ml water, 100 bottles of isotonic drinks and 100kg of ice. Those supplies are increased on match days thanks to the added pressure of having to play. As such, they are given 200 bottles of 500ml water, 150 bottles of isotonic drinks and 200kg of ice.

CONMEBOL also uses the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) index to judge the heat, taking temperature, humidity, wind speed, sun angle and cloud cover into account to try and understand the complications of the heat. It is taken twice before a game: at 90 minutes and an hour before kick-off.

Should it exceed 90F/32C, a cooling break is ordered to be implemented to give players - and officials - time to recuperate. Drinks breaks are also permitted, according to Law 7 of the International Football Association Board (IFAB), as long as they do not exceed one minute.

Assistant Referee Collapsed Due to Heat

Ronald Araujo has also faced the wrath of the temperatures

Despite measures being in place, assistant referee Humberto Panjoj collapsed at the interval of Canada’s 1-0 victory over Peru on June 25 by virtue of the searing heat - which saw the aforementioned heat index top triple digits - at Children’s Mercy Park.

Temperatures in Kansas City reached 33 degrees, while the temperature itself felt like 38 degrees and 51 percent humidity. Panjoj, after collapsing in the 18,467-capacity stadium, was taken off via a stretcher and replaced before being taken to a nearby hospital. COMNEBOL have since confirmed that he is back in a stable condition.

Stadiums Used at Copa America Stadium City/State Capacity Open air or dome? AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX 80,000 Dome Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA 71,000 Dome Q2 Stadium Austin, TX 20,738 Open air Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, NC 74,867 Open air MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ 82,566 Open air NRG Stadium Houston, TX 72,220 Dome SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA 70,240 Dome Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA 68,500 Open air State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ 63,400 Dome Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV 61,000 Dome Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, MO 76,416 Open air Children's Mercy Park Kansas City, KS 18,467 Open air Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL 64,767 Open air INTER&Co Stadium Orlando, FL 25,500 Open air

Per MailOnline, Barcelona and Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo - one of the best players at the tournament - suggested that he had to be taken off at half-time during his nation’s encounter with Panama due to the heat, insisting that he ‘was a bit dizzy’ when heading into the changing rooms.

The defender said: "The truth is I’m still a bit dizzy now. My (blood) pressure went down. When the first half finished, I was a bit dizzy and when I reached the dressing room my pressure went down. The doctor said it was a bit of dehydration and I couldn’t continue for the second half.”