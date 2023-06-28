Bayern Munich may have snatched the 2022/23 Bundesliga crown away from Borussia Dortmund in the dying moments of the 2022/23 season, but that success hasn't dampened their desire to strengthen this summer.

The fact is that domestic success is almost considered a formality by the Bavarian giants. What they really desire is success in the Champions League

Last time out in the competition, they fell short at the hands of the eventual winners Manchester City, losing 4-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

Bayern were last successful on European club football's biggest stage in the 2019/20 season, while current boss Thomas Tuchel tasted glory with Chelsea the following year.

In an effort to bring Champions League silverware back to the Allianz arena, Bayern have committed to an ambitious recruitment programme. However, should they land the names they desire, the Tuchel's men will be a match for any side on the planet.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at Bayern's potential starting XI for next season…

Bayern Munich's outrageous potential starting XI for 2023/24

Having lost Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona last summer, the German outfit are in need of a centre-forward with an eye for goal.

Harry Kane’s willingness to move away from Tottenham goes hand in hand with Bayern’s desire for a proven goalscorer. This prompted the club to put in an initial bid of £60m for the England captain.

Predictably, their first offer was rejected by Spurs. However, Bayern are soon expected to return with an even greater offer for Kane and appear determined to really test Spurs' resolve to keep their star man. Kane, it seems, is up for the move - having already agreed personal terms with the Bundesliga side.

Should Kane sign, he would be joined by Leroy Sané and Kingsley Coman on either flank. That's an attacking trio to rival the best around.

Despite expressing some interest in both Mason Mount and Declan Rice, neither move looks likely, which means the positions of Jamal Musiala, Leon Goretzka, and Joshua Kimmich – who would play in the deepest role – remain untouched.

Bayern have already signed Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig, but it’ll take some effort to dislodge any of the aforementioned midfielders from Tuchel’s plans.

Plenty of changes in defence for Bayern

Dayot Upamecano’s disappointing performance when up against Erling Haaland in April seemingly worried Tuchel enough for him to be keen of bringing in reinforcements this summer.

Manchester United appear to have had their pursuit of Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae hijacked by the German club, who would are ready to slot the South Korean international beside Matthijs de Ligt.

On the left side of defence, new signing Raphael Guerreiro could oust Lucas Hernandez, who is potentially heading for an exit after being linked to Paris Saint-Germain.

Elsewhere, Man City's Kyle Walker has been earmarked as a potential replacement for Benjamin Pavard on the left side of the Bavarian defence.

Following their treble-winning season, Walker is actively involved in contract talks with his current employers Manchester City but may opt for a change of scenery this summer.

The seasoned Manuel Neuer retains his spot as Tuchel’s first-choice goalkeeper after sustaining an injury during skiing, which forced him to miss the second half of last season.

Yann Sommer was a regular in net in the 37-year-old’s absence but has piqued interest from Champions League finalists Inter Milan, which would allow Neuer to reclaim his starting berth.