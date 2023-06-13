Paris Saint-Germain could have a completely different attack next year.

News broke on Monday night that star player Kylian Mbappe had informed the club that he would not be activating his contract extension until 2025.

With his deal set to expire in 2024, PSG are now prepared to sell the 24-year-old this summer rather than lose him for free next year.

Losing Mbappe could mean that the French champions’ front three is brand new next season.

Lionel Messi has now confirmed that he will be joining Major League Soccer team Inter Miami once his PSG contract expires.

Meanwhile, reports continue to link Brazilian winger Neymar with a move away from the club.

Rumours had linked the 31-year-old with a return to Barcelona, while CBS Sports have recently reported that Saudi Pro League side Al-HIlal are interested in Neymar after losing out on Messi.

Were Mbappe to leave too, PSG’s star-studded attack that they assembled just two years ago is completely gone.

So how might the Parisian club’s first XI look next year without all three men?

Using reports and rumours, the team at GIVEMESPORT have had a look at how PSG might line up next season.

With Christophe Galtier set to leave the club, guessing PSG’s shape is a gamble, but we’ve gone for a 4-3-3 to accommodate their potential new recruits.

PSG might also be linked with a few huge names in the coming months, but for now, here is how they could line up next season…

PSG’s XI for 2023/24

Same old defence

Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos retain their spots in defence, while Gianluigi Donnarumma remains in goal for the Ligue 1 Champions.

Juan Bernat and Nuno Mendes shared game time last year, but we’ve gone for the Portuguese defender at left-back, simply because he might have played more were it not for injuries.

Marquinhos’ centre-back partner is more tricky to predict. Danilo Pereira has played in defence alongside Sergio Ramos and PSG’s captain in a back three this year.

But with Ramos leaving, will he be trusted in a back four next season?

A fully fit Presnel Kimpembe will most likely start over him. But with his injury issues, there could be some movement for a new central defender…

Big change in midfield

PSG have reportedly secured the signing of Manuel Ugarte from Sporting Lisbon, and we expect him to come into the team straight away.

AS reported that Marco Verratti is considering his future at the club last month, so Ugarte will most likely be his natural successor if he leaves.

In front of him, we’ve gone for Renato Sanches and Vitinha.

The former is the one up for debate, with multiple injuries keeping him out this season.

Carlos Soler and Fabian Ruiz have both come into the team in his absence. But the former Lille midfielder has shown his quality in the French league. If he can stay fit, he’ll play.

Vitinha, meanwhile, played 36 times in the French league for PSG this season, scoring twice and assisting three times.

Rumours had linked them with Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard though. Could he be a shock target for them this summer?

New-look attack

Out with the old and in with the new.

Marco Asensio to PSG is already a done deal, per Fabrizio Romano, and he will most likely play off the right in place of Messi.

PSG have also been linked with replacements for both Neymar and Mbappe too.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is out of contract in the summer, and the Evening Standard writes that PSG have discussed a potential move for the Ivorian.

He scored 90 goals for the Eagles in 458 appearances and could take up Neymar’s position on the left.

And through the middle, we’ve gone for Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram.

Also out of contract in the summer, Fabrizio Romano has reported that PSG are working on a deal for him as well as Zaha.

The 25-year-old has 44 goals in 134 games for the German side, scoring 13 times and assisting six more in the Bundesliga this campaign.