It's now been six years since Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid, but the Portuguese superstar continues to have quite an impact at the La Liga club, as proven in the way the current squad is preparing for the 2024/25 campaign. After arriving in 2009 from Manchester United, Ronaldo spent nine years in Spain and won just about everything there was to win with Los Blancos during that period.

In 2018, he left for Juventus, who paid close to £90m for his services. The decision to leave Madrid was a shocking one and he departed the club as their greatest player of all-time. His impact at the Bernabeu was massive. In fact, it was so big that the club are still using him as inspiration to this day, according to a report from AS.

Real Madrid Players Are Emulating Ronaldo This Summer

They're calling their preparation the 'Cristiano Method'

Ahead of the 2024/25 season, when Real Madrid will look to successfully defend both their La Liga title and their Champions League trophy, the squad is looking to Ronaldo's example as they prepare. Calling it the 'Cristiano Method', they're said to be adopting the star's philosophy of striving to improve on a day-by-day basis, behaving with the utmost professionalism in training and placing an emphasis on nutrition.

His mentality of always being there for his teammates and never giving up is something that they will also look to replicate and the entire squad, from the starters down to the substitutes. The icon clearly still serves as a role model for the players at Madrid and considering the incredible legacy that he forged during his tenure in Spain, it's easy to see why so many are looking towards him for the right example all these years later.

Ronaldo is Real Madrid's Greatest Ever Player

His legacy is unmatched

There's a reason that the current crop of Madrid players are looking at Ronaldo's behaviour during his time with the club as a positive example. His approach to football led to incredible results on the pitch and there's no denying just how good he's been throughout the majority of his career, but particularly his time at the Bernabeu.

Across nine years, the Portuguese star played 438 times for Los Blancos and scored 450 goals along the way. He also chalked up 131 assists, bringing his goal contribution total to 581 for the team. A ridiculously impressive number. He wasn't just sublime individually, though. During his time with the team, Madrid won two league titles and four Champions League trophies among a handful of other bits of silverware.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid statistics Appearances 438 Goals 450 Assists 131 Trophies won 15

Even today, at 39 years old, he's still scoring goals for fun with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, and if that isn't proof enough that his professional approach to football is the perfect example for the current Real Madrid players, then nothing will be.

