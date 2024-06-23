Highlights Crystal Palace were transformed by the arrival of Oliver Glasner, with Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, and Jean-Philippe Mateta in top form.

As the club looks to develop under their new manager, potential exits at Crystal Palace will trim the wage bill and allow for new players to come in.

The club may be unable to stop one of its star players leaving this summer, but that transfer could fund multiple new signings.

Despite struggling in the first half of the season, Crystal Palace became one of the form teams in the second half of the campaign and ended up achieving a top-ten finish in the Premier League. A lot of that is down to the excellent work of their new manager, Oliver Glasner.

The Eagles soared thanks to the fantastic performances of Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, and Jean-Philippe Mateta. The trio created and scored plenty of goals as Palace hit a real purple patch and ended the campaign in style. But what's next for the South London outfit?

Players will likely head for the exit door, whether Palace like it or not, while Glasner will no doubt want to put his own stamp on the squad by adding new players, too. Here are five players that could leave the club this summer, including one the club would rather keep, and how these departures can help Crystal Palace shave over £16m from their annual wage bill.

The One Palace Would Rather Keep: Michael Olise

£100,000 per week

Michael Olise was linked with a host of Premier League clubs but he will seemingly be playing in the Bundesliga next season after Bayern Munich agreed a 60 million euro fee with Palace for the winger.

Olise, who joined Palace in 2021, is expected to sign a six-year deal with the Bavarian giants, who appointed Vincent Kompany as their new manager following the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign.

By selling Olise, Palace will knock £100,000 per week off their wage bill, freeing up valuable funds to go with the transfer fee they will receive for the player, all of which should be put towards strengthening Glasner's squad ahead of the new season.

Michael Olise contract details Contract signed August 2023 Contract expires June 2027 Weekly salary £100,000 Annual earnings £5.2m

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With 37 goals between them, Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, and Jean-Philippe Mateta were responsible for 65% of Crystal Palace's 57 Premier League goals in 2023/24.

The Rest

Odsonne Edouard, Rob Holding, Jairo Riedewald, Nathan Ferguson

Odsonne Edouard (£90k per week): Edouard's return of seven league goals last season isn't bad. Still, as one of the club's top earners, there's an argument that it's not enough, especially considering Mateta's goalscoring exploits. Edouard is no longer of much use to Palace anymore, and they may look to move him on to bring in an upgrade who wouldn't demand close to £5m per year.

Odsonne Edouard contract details Contract signed August 2021 Contract expires June 2025 Weekly salary £90,000 Annual earnings £4.68m

Rob Holding (£45k per week): Holding signed for Crystal Palace less than a year ago, but made only one Carabao Cup appearance last season. With a number of talented young Crystal Palace players emerging right now, like Chris Richards, Palace have very little need for someone who isn't in Glasner's first team plans, especially when they're burning up over £2.3m per year.

Rob Holding contract details Contract signed September 2023 Contract expires June 2026 Weekly salary £45,000 Annual earnings £2.34m

Jairo Riedewald (£55k per week): This is a simple one. Riedewald's current contract expires at the end of June, and there are no signs of an extension. With the brilliant Adam Wharton now filling the holding midfield role, why would the club keep hold of a player in the same position who costs £20,000 a week more? The Dutchman only made nine league appearances last term, and the exit door is now beckoning.

Jairo Riedewald contract details Contract signed February 2021 Contract expires June 2024 Weekly salary £55,000 Annual earnings £2.86m

Nathan Ferguson (£25k per week): Another player whose contract is coming to an end this month, Nathan Ferguson didn't make a single appearance for Crystal Palace in 2023/24 and is surplus to requirements. Like Rob Holding, Ferguson has fallen down the pecking order in the centre-back area, and does not have a future at the club. While they wouldn't receive a transfer fee for Ferguson, his £1.3m salary could fill the pocket of a new signing for Palace.

Nathan Ferguson contract details Contract signed July 2020 Contract expires June 2024 Weekly salary £25,000 Annual earnings £1.3m

Data sourced via Capology