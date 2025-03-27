Summary CM Punk reveals the origin story of using Cult of Personality as his entrance song in WWE.

The Living Colour hit perfectly encapsulates Punk's personality.

Punk is set to face Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a highly anticipated Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41.

On November 25, 2023, wrestling fans heard a song they never thought they would hear again in a WWE arena: Cult of Personality by Living Colour. It's been 16 months since CM Punk made his unthinkable return to the Stamford-based promotion following an ugly exit from the company in early 2014.

Fast-forward to 2025, Punk appears happier than ever in WWE. Likewise, WWE fans are ecstatic to have the 46-year-old back home. Despite being away for nearly a decade, the five-time WWE Champion is still one of the most popular wrestlers on the planet. He has been on fire since returning to WWE and had perhaps the best feud in 2024 with Drew McIntyre. This year, he will share the ring with two of his biggest rivals in Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41.

CM Punk and Cult of Personality

Punk reveals origin story of how the Living Colour hit became his entrance song

As he prepares for one of the biggest matches of his career at WrestleMania 41, CM Punk took some time to work out with Sheamus on his YouTube show, Celtic Warrior Workouts. During his hour-long session with the Best In The World, Sheamus asked Punk how 'Cult of Personality' became the Chicago-native's WWE entrance music.

My parents were fans of Rolling Stones, so I remember them ordering the Rolling Stones concert on pay-per-view. Living Colour opened up for them. When I was in little league, 'Cult of Personality' was our team song. When I turned heel in Ring of Honor, I was like... I'm using 'Cult of Personality'. So I've used it throughout my career... Used it on Ring of Honor, on the indies, obviously. I feel like CM Punk is synonymous with Living Colour and Cult of Personality.

Punk began his WWE career on the ECW brand in 2006. He debuted with the song "This Fire Burns" by Killswitch and used that theme during his initial years in the company. After breaking the wrestling world with his infamous Pipebomb, Punk instantly became one of the most popular superstars in the WWE.

Despite being universally loved by wrestling fans, he isn't everyone's cup of tea in the locker room thanks to his no-filter attitude. As such, Cult of Personality perfectly encapsulates his personality, making it the perfect song for his entrance music. Punk debuted the Living Colour a couple of weeks after he defeated John Cena for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2011. The Chicago-native has been using the song since, even during his two-year stint with AEW.

CM Punk's Road to WrestleMania

Punk will face Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match

With the Road to WrestleMania in full swing, Punk is gearing up for a blockbuster Triple Threat match with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, two of the biggest superstars in WWE. The three future Hall of Famers have been tied in a heated rivalry with each other since the Royal Rumble and the three-way feud is about to reach its fever-pitch with WrestleMania less than a month away.

The three had a massive brawl on the previous SmackDown episode that saw each of them point to the WrestleMania sign. This Friday, Punk, Reigns, and Rollins will put pen to paper to make their three-way dance in Las Vegas official.