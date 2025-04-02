Curtis Jones' promising performance as a makeshift right-back in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Everton was a much-needed positive boost for Arne Slot amid the drama surrounding Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The versatile Englishman came into Slot's team to replace the injured Jarell Quansah, the only change made to the side that lost to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final. He also filled in for Alexander-Arnold, who was on the sidelines nursing an ankle injury while speculation over his future reached a fever pitch.

Conor Bradley also sat out as he recovers from a hamstring problem, with Slot turning to Jones. The 24-year-old performed well under the circumstances, and his adaptability was on display as he made several important tackles.

Curtis Jones' Versatility Right As Rain In Derby Win

The Liverpool midfielder is becoming Arne Slot's utility man

Jones has become a fan favourite at Liverpool because of his hard work and dedication to the team. He's struggled with injury problems that had hampered his progress at Anfield, but he's now fit and 'willing to play anywhere' for his boyhood club.

Slot tested this in a high-pressure game, a Merseyside derby in which his Reds needed to bounce back after crashing out of the Champions League and losing the Carabao Cup final.

Jones was one of his side's standout performers, putting in a decent shift that helped the hosts on their way to victory. He was pretty much faultless in possession, solid in his duels and won back possession six times; only Ryan Gravenberch managed more.

Jones will be eager to reclaim his midfield role, but with Alexander-Arnold seemingly headed for the exit door, he could be used at right back for the run-in. Slot wanted his side to 'be better with the ball,' which was his explanation for using the club's academy graduate in a full-back position, and it worked a treat.

Liverpool Fans Buzzing with Jones' Display

He received plaudits on social media

The Kop were thrilled with the Liverpool-born-and-bred midfielder's outing, and one fan was blown away:

"This Curtis Jones performance is honestly so special to me you don’t understand. I can’t believe a player like this was produced on Merseyside. The confidence. The poise. The football intelligence. The football arrogance. He’s everything I want in a player."

Jones has started breaking into the senior team at international level, earning four caps for England. He's impressed for the Three Lions and one fan was full of praise for his display in the Merseyside derby:

"What a player Curtis Jones is."

Other fans gave similar positive reactions to his display, with one just happy he didn't stand out like a 'sore thumb':

"Good for Jones for not sticking out like a sore thumb at right-back so far."

"Decent" was the verdict from another Reds supporter while another wanted to make a 'special mention' of the Englishman. He has caught the eye with consistency this season. Another excellent outing in an unfamiliar right-back role has only further cemented his status as one of the Kop's favourites.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 02/04/2025.