Highlights The Dallas Cowboys can clinch a playoff spot in Week 15 even if they don't defeat the Buffalo Bills.

The Cowboys' remaining schedule includes tough games against the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions.

If Dallas wins out, they could still lose the division to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Since taking a 42-10 thumping at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, the Dallas Cowboys have been on an absolute tear, winning seven of their last eight and averaging a ridiculous 35.9 points per game during that stretch.

Their lone loss over the last two months came in Week 9 to the Philadelphia Eagles, a defeat they avenged this past Sunday with a dominant 33-13 victory over their longtime rivals to take over first place in the NFC East.

Dak Prescott is playing at an MVP-caliber level. The Dallas defense is clicking on all cylinders. And rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey is breaking records and has yet to miss a field goal this season. So, overall, America's Team is in pretty good shape heading into another tough matchup in Week 15 with the Buffalo Bills.

But while the Cowboys can't clinch the division this week (that race is far from over), they can officially clinch their spot in the NFL Playoffs for the third straight season.

How the Dallas Cowboys clinch a playoff spot in Week 15

America's Team can punch their postseason ticket this week

In total, there are 14 different scenarios involving several other teams that could play out that would allow Dallas to punch its postseason ticket. But if the Cowboys don't want to rely on any help, all they have to do is beat the Bills on the road in a "win and you're in" scenario.

Of course, that's easier said than done, as all three of the Cowboys' losses have come away from the friendly confines of AT&T Stadium. And Josh Allen & Co. will undoubtedly be fired up coming off a big road win of their own this past week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, we won't get into all 14 scenarios here as several involve ties only, while another involves nine (yes, nine) different outcomes. But let's at least look at the somewhat reasonable ones.

Cowboys win vs. Bills

Buccaneers lose vs. Packers + Lions win/tie vs. Broncos + 49ers win/tie vs. Cardinals

Buccaneers lose vs. Packers + Lions win/tie vs. Broncos + Rams lose/tie vs. Commanders

Buccaneers lose vs. Packers + Vikings lose/tie vs. Bengals + Lions win/tie vs. Broncos

Buccaneers lose vs. Packers + Vikings lose/tie vs. Bengals + Rams lose/tie vs. Commanders

Buccaneers lose vs. Packers + Vikings lose/tie vs. Bengals + Seahawks lose/tie vs. Eagles

Falcons lose/tie vs. Panthers + Packers lose vs. Buccaneers + Lions win/tie vs. Broncos

Falcons lose/tie vs. Panthers + Packers lose vs. Buccaneers + Rams lose/tie vs. Commanders

Falcons lose/tie vs. Panthers + Packers lose vs. Buccaneers + Seahawks lose/tie vs. Eagles

Seahawks lose/tie vs. Eagles + Rams lose/tie vs. Commanders

What is the Cowboys' remaining schedule?

Dallas has several challenging games to close out the 2023 season

Following their showdown with the Bills, the Cowboys don't get a break as they then take on a pair of first-place teams the following two weeks in the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. The easiest game on their remaining schedule is the season finale against the Commanders.

Overall, Dallas has the 10th-toughest remaining schedule in the NFL heading into Week 15.

Week Date Opponent 15 Sunday, December 17 at Buffalo Bills 16 Sunday, December 24 at Miami Dolphins 17 Saturday, December 30 vs. Detroit Lions 18 Sunday, January 7 at Washington Commanders

If the Cowboys don't clinch this week, they will have by the time they head to Washington. But it will be very interesting to see where things stand in the NFC East at that point. Because if Dallas wins out, they still lose the division if the Eagles, who have the easiest remaining schedule, does the same.

