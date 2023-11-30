Highlights The Dallas Cowboys have a strong home record this season, winning all five games at AT&T Stadium by an average of 29 points.

Quarterback Dak Prescott has been in great form, throwing for 2,935 yards, 23 touchdowns, and only six interceptions this season.

The Dallas defense has been dominant, with linebacker Micah Parsons recording 11.5 sacks so far and cornerback DaRon Bland leading the league in interceptions.

The Dallas Cowboys increased their stranglehold on the NFC's fifth seed last week with a 45-10 Thanksgiving Day win over the Washington Commanders. Now at 8-3, a postseason berth seems all but secure.

Mike McCarthy & Co. have a tough task to topple the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East as the defending NFC champs are 10-1 after an incredible Week 12 win over the Buffalo Bills.

But if the Cowboys were to somehow win the division, it would be a huge advantage heading into the postseason, given their home form this season. Dallas is currently 5-0 at AT&T Stadium in 2023 and hasn't lost a game at Jerry World since Week 1 of last season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In fact, the Cowboys have not trailed at home for a single second during the 2023 season and have only been tied for less than five minutes. They've won their five home games by an average of 29 points and have averaged a ridiculous 41 points in those victories. Here’s a look as to how Dallas has done this and what has been the key to the success this season at home.

Related Jalen Hurts is the new NFL MVP favorite after historic Eagles' comeback win Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts continued his quest to win NFL MVP by setting a new NFL record against the Buffalo Bills.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has improved immensely

Quarterback Dak Prescott has been the focus of plenty of media criticism in recent years from both his own fans and the media. But he's back to the form that made him a two-time Pro Bowler, especially in the last few weeks. With 2,935 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and just six interceptions, the 30-year-old has been excellent in 2023.

In fact, he's only thrown one pick in the past four games, which didn't even matter as it came during the Cowboys' 49-17 win over the New York Giants. Going 3-1 during this period, Prescott threw for 1,298 yards with 13 touchdowns and the lone interception.

WEEK OPPONENT YDS TD INT 9 Eagles 374 3 0 10 Giants 404 4 1 11 Panthers 189 2 0 12 Commanders 331 4 0

Prescott ranks sixth in the NFL in passing yards heading into Week 13 and trails only Josh Allen in touchdown passes. In addition, only seven quarterbacks who have started five or more games have thrown fewer interceptions.

As for how Dak has fared at home, the 2016 Rookie of the Year has averaged 311 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Prescott looks far more composed in the pocket and has been helped by a brilliant campaign from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Seen as one of the most talented wideouts of his draft class, Lamb has been totally worth the 17th overall pick that the Cowboys used on him in 2020.

Lamb ranks sixth in the league in receptions (78), third in receiving yards (1,066), and is tied for 10th in receiving touchdowns (six). On top of the stats, he's making some outstanding catches that not many other players in the league could make.

With head coach Mike McCarthy now calling the plays instead of Kellen Moore, the offense appears far more comfortable. This seems to suit Prescott’s skillset far more than it has in the past two seasons, which brought struggles on the field from which some thought he might not recover.

Prescott was playing at an MVP level in 2020 before a horrific injury derailed that season. But while he has failed to get back to those levels since, this season feels like one where he is truly back as he has reminded everyone of how good a quarterback he can be and why Jerry Jones gave him the lucrative contract they did.

The Dallas defense has been dominant

This Dallas defense, led by defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, has proved to be one of the best units in the league over the last two seasons. Of course, when you have someone as talented as linebacker Micah Parsons on your team, you're always going to cause problems for your opponent.

Parsons hasn’t slowed down from his 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign, and, like he has every year of his career, he's already recorded double-digit sacks once again in 2023 with 11.5 through 11 games, good for a tie for sixth in the league.

Not only do the Cowboys have the interception leader in cornerback DaRon Bland (seven), but he also made history on Thanksgiving as he became the first NFL player ever to record five pick-sixes in a single season. And of Bland's seven picks, five have come at home, as have three of the pick-sixes.

Even if there is an off-day from the offense, the Dallas defense can bail them out with some exciting playmakers on that side of the football. The old saying says that defense wins championships, and Quinn's unit may just make that a reality if they can get past the Eagles or the San Francisco 49ers and win the NFC.

Cowboys fans continue to show up and show out

If the Cowboys are to go far this season, their home fans will have a big part to play. Per ESPN.com, Dallas has averaged the most home fans during the 2023 season, with 93,581 people entering AT&T Stadium each game.

This makes for a loud building, one that is bound to affect the opposing team often. While the opponents the Cowboys have beaten so far at home this season only have a combined record of 19-38, one can't help but feel that the loud noise has a massive part to play, especially considering they hold a 205-60 point advantage in these five games.

Dallas still has some tough home games to come, particularly against the Eagles and Detroit Lions, who hold two of the top three seeds in the NFC heading into Week 13. They also face the Seattle Seahawks, who currently sit in the No. 6 slot.

The Cowboys will definitely need their home crowd to pump up the noise levels for these critical contests as they look to secure a high seed in the NFL Playoffs.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.