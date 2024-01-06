Highlights The Dallas Cowboys were given a gift in Week 17 when the Arizona Cardinals upset the Philadelphia Eagles.

Following their clutch yet controversial victory over the Detroit Lions last Saturday night, the Dallas Cowboys watched on Sunday as the Arizona Cardinals upset the Philadelphia Eagles, keeping America's Team in first place in the NFC East.

While the Cowboys and Eagles own the same 11-5 record, Dallas holds the advantage in the fourth tiebreaker due to having a better record within the conference. The Cowboys are 8-3 against NFC opponents, while the Eagles are 7-4.

The two rivals tied using the first three tiebreaker scenarios, those being head-to-head record, division record, and record in common games played.

As such, Mike McCarthy & Co. enter their regular-season finale against the Washington Commanders controlling their own destiny, a luxury that seemed improbable after suffering losses to the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

Dallas Cowboys Week 18 playoff scenarios

The Cowboys win the NFC East with a victory over the Commanders

With a win over Washington on Sunday afternoon, the Cowboys are guaranteed to win the NFC East and clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC no matter what happens in the matchup between the Eagles and the New York Giants.

The good news for Dallas is that the Commanders haven't won a game since Week 9, which came against the New England Patriots, who, like Washington, have only four wins all season.

And during this seven-game skid, their worst loss was a 45-10 defeat to Dallas on Thanksgiving Day, a game in which Dak Prescott threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns.

The bad news for the Cowboys is that they're playing this game on the road. While a perfect 8-0 in the friendly confines of AT&T Stadium, they're just 3-5 away from home. Nevertheless, Dallas is still seemingly in the driver's seat heading into Week 18.

If, by chance, however, the Cowboys lose, the Eagles would win the division with a victory over the Giants. If both teams lose (or tie), Dallas would still own the tiebreaker.

Cowboys win vs. Commanders OR

Cowboys tie vs. Commanders + Eagles tie vs. Giants OR

Eagles lose vs. Giants

As mentioned, if the Cowboys win, not only do they win the NFC East, but they also lock up the No. 2 seed in the NFC, which guarantees them a home game during Super Wild Card Weekend against the No. 7 seed and a home game in the Divisional Round if they get there. The same scenario applies to the Eagles.

Whichever team doesn't win the division is locked in as the No. 5 seed and would travel to take on the winner of the NFC South, which is still a three-team race heading into Week 18 between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, and the Atlanta Falcons.

