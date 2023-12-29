Highlights Dallas has a drastic difference in performance at home and on the road, which could hurt their Super Bowl chances.

The Cowboys' passing game is significantly better at home compared to on the road, affecting their overall defensive performance.

Dallas struggles to stop the run, which could be problematic against teams that excel at running the ball in the playoffs.

The 10-5 Dallas Cowboys are equipped with several of the crucial elements of a Super Bowl team: a top 10 QB, an elite pass rusher, a bonafide No. 1 receiver, and a consistent rushing attack. Unfortunately, for Dallas fans, they’re carrying a few debilitating weaknesses that could doom their championship hopes.

Most notable of these, are their Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde home/road splits and their inability to stop the run. The NFC playoff route features two heavyweights and the eventual AFC champion won’t be any easier. Here’s what the Cowboys desperately need to clean up if they want any chance at making a run at the Super Bowl.

Cowboys' Jerry World binky

Dallas has a disastrous difference between their home and road form

At home, the Cowboys look like world-beaters, with a 15-game winning streak going back to last season. In 2023, they are outscoring their opponents 279-108 (+171) at home; on the road, that plummets to 152-156 (-4). Much of that chasm-sized difference has to do with game scripts. Mike McCarthy has noticed the erratic nature of his team's performances as well, saying: "There's just too big of a gap on our road games."

In Dallas, Dak Prescott combines the lack of noise with his supreme ability to read defenses to dissect opposing game plans. On the road, that ability to audible to the perfect play becomes much more complicated. The Cowboys' home and road passing splits through 15 games bear it out, per Patrik Walker of Cowboys.com:

Dallas Cowboys Offense Home & Away Splits Location Passing Yards/Game Yards/Attempt Sacks Allowed/Game Home 316.6 (3rd) 8.0 (4th) 2.0 (10th) Away 223.8 (19th) 6.0 (T-20th) 2.9 (T-20th)

Clearly, the offense is cooking at home but running out of gas on the road. That massive difference greatly affects their one-dimensional defense.

Cowboys’ weak link

Dallas has been unable to stop the run consistently this season

Back to game scripts. At home, the offense obviously jumps out to big leads, which forces their opponents into pass-heavy play calls. That, of course, plays right into the hands of Micah Parsons and company, who love nothing more than pinning their ears back and destroying the hopes, dreams, and bodies of opposing quarterbacks.

However, on the road, when the Dallas offense falters, opponents suddenly find themselves capable of feasting on the Boys in Blues' most glaring weakness: their run defense. Two weeks ago, the Buffalo Bills absolutely bulldozed the Cowboys for 266 yards and 20 rushing first downs at 5.4 yards per carry.

Against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, it was the same story: 170 yards on 41 carries, an average of 4.1. Even the Arizona Cardinals racked up 222 yards on 30 attempts for a ridiculous 7.1 a carry.

The Cowboys now rank last in success rate (45.3 percent) against the run. Not being able to stop the run or play well on the road isn’t a recipe for success in the playoffs. Prescott echoed those sentiments recently:

We can't be two different teams.

Dallas playoff problems

Several of the top teams in the NFC excel at what the Cowboys struggle to stop

If the Cowboys want to make any noise in the postseason, they’ll need to go through the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, and/or the San Francisco 49ers. Guess what all those teams are good at? Running the ball.

Rushing yards per game? The Lions are third (141.1), the Niners (138.7) are fourth, and the Eagles have fallen all the way down to sixth (131.1). Yards per rush attempt? S.F. is fourth (4.8), Detroit is fifth (4.7) and Philly is 11th (4.2).

NFC Contenders Rushing Ranks Team Rushing Yards/Game Yards/Rush San Francisco 49ers Fourth Fourth Detroit Lions Third Fifth Philadelphia Eagles Sixth 11th

It’s really difficult to hide a leaky run defense against the toast of the NFC. Especially if you’re the Cowboys, and you’ll likely have to do so on the road. Former New England Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty pointed out another issue with Dallas’ defense:

Their defensive style is feast or famine. They play a lot of man coverage, and if you are going to do that there could be a game when you don’t play that well. When you play certain teams, like San Francisco in the playoffs, they are going to draw up three or four plays, bunch you up for a mismatch, and they get a play or two on you; the next thing you know you give up 21 points on three plays, and for the rest of the game you play lights out.

It will be incumbent upon defensive coordinator and potential head coaching candidate Dan Quinn to shore up those glaring weaknesses before the playoffs.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.