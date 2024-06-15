Highlights The Dallas Mavericks stepped up in Game 4 with an improved performance to dominate the Celtics from the start.

Boston's advantage in the series is clear, but Dallas can capitalize on Kristaps Porzingis' absence and past missed opportunities.

The series could have been tied if key moments were different, showing Dallas still has a chance to make a comeback.

Through the first three games of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics, the guys in green controlled the majority of the action, going up 3-0 and seemingly sealing the series. Boston looked to just have too many advantages vs. Dallas that were playing out in front of our eyes.

In Game 4, however, the Mavericks looked like a completely different team as they dominated the Celtics from the jump and were never threatened on their way to a 38-point victory that was over well before halftime. Dallas was sharper in every aspect of the game than they had been in the first three matchups, while Boston looked shell-shocked against this version of the Mavericks.

Now, the Celtics are clearly the better team in this series, and the 3-1 lead they have is indicative of that. It is extremely hard to sweep any team, much less a Finals team and human nature certainly played a role in Boston's Game 4 letdown. Dallas was the more desperate squad, while Boston looked like they were having visions of raising the trophy before completing the job. I expect the Celtics to respond and close the deal at home in Game 5.

If Dallas can somehow steal Game 5 in Beantown, they will suddenly have a real chance to make NBA history with a 3-0 comeback. Here's how they can pull it off.

Dallas Fixed All The Little Things

Although Boston has controlled this series, just improving on the margins will help the Mavericks

Throughout this impressive playoff run where they slayed three 50-win Western Conference teams, the Mavericks have done all the little things right to improve their margin of error. All three series victories could have swung in the other direction if not for Dallas' attention to detail, especially in big moments.

The improvement in their group of role players from the past Mavericks' squads has been noticeable all season and even carried Dallas through some tough stretches where Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić struggled. Dallas' newfound ability to fill in all the gaps left by a star-scoring backcourt like Dončić and Irving has worked wonders, as they've become a strong team defensively, on the glass, and complimented their shot creators very well.

In the NBA Finals, all of this progress has completely disappeared. Only PJ Washington has shown up offensively next to the two superstars, Dallas' best role players have struggled to stay in front of the ball, and their two-headed big-man monster has had little effect on the matchup. Any improvements from Dončić and Irving defensively have evaporated, as they've had one of the worst performances on that end by any duo in playoff history under the immense offensive burden.

Game 4 was a different story. The Mavericks got contributions from down the roster, with three bench players in double figures to supplement 50 points and 11 assists from Dončić and Irving. Dante Exum continued playing very well when called upon and should get more minutes in Game 5, as he can change the pace and spacing for Dallas.

The Mavericks were incredible in every facet of the game from the tip-off. They came with a much better effort physically, even Dončić contained the ball on the perimeter, their bigs dominated the glass on both ends, and their role players finally knocked down open shots. Dallas must continue limiting their turnovers and pushing off Boston's mistakes because the Celtics' set half-court defense is too difficult to break.

Much Different Results (Mavericks) Games +- RPG TOPG 3PT 1-3 -32 -5 -1 -21 4 +31 +21 +5 +1

Another bright spot for Dallas is that Boston still hit 14 threes to just 15 for the Mavericks, but still lost by 38 points. Boston should reverse that trend in Game 5, but if the Mavs can continue excelling in other areas, they can make the game close enough to steal.

Kristaps Porziņģis' Absence Is A Huge Loss

Boston has been a different team without him

Nobody really knows whether to expect Kristaps Porziņģis back at any time in the NBA Finals, as Boston is being very careful with his leg ailment with the risk of future injury so high. One thing is clear: whether he returns or not, he won't be the same dominant player we saw in Game 1.

His absence is scary for Boston and provides an opening for Dallas to do the impossible because he is the piece that completes the Celtics' perfect lineup they've assembled this year. Al Horford is an excellent replacement, but he is best used as a 25-minute player, and the dropoff is felt when he plays 35-plus minutes.

Porzingis On-Off In NBA Finals On Off MP +25 -31 44

Porziņģis allows Boston to play their true five-out lineup without any weaknesses on either side of the floor due to his ability to shoot from infinite range and guard on the perimeter and the paint. In Games 1 and 2, his rim protection stymied all of Dallas' actions in pick-and-roll almost single-handedly, and Horford simply cannot do that.

Another huge advantage Porziņģis gives the Celtics is his crazy knack for beating mismatches when Dallas is forced to switch, because of his knockdown mid-range jumper. There is nothing a smaller player can do against him because he can shoot over anyone at 7'3".

Essentially, Porziņģis turns Boston from a very good team to a nearly unbeatable team. His injury gives Dallas a small ray of hope of getting back into this series.

Mavericks Have Had Multiple Chances To Tie NBA Finals

A few breaks go differently, and it could be a different series

Although the Celtics have rightfully felt like the superior team in most of the four matchups, this NBA Finals could very easily be knotted at two wins apiece. If Dončić gives a better or smarter defensive effort and doesn't foul out in Game 3, Dallas may have stolen that contest. If Irving woke up in Games 1 or 2 in Boston, the Mavericks would've had a better chance to win, and Dallas being any sharper in their habits could've led to a better result.

Kyrie's Resurgence Span PPG APG TO FG (3PT) Games 1 & 2 14 4 2.5 13/37 (0/8) Games 3 & 4 28 4 1.5 23/46 (5/12)

If Dallas can bring the effort they gave in their two home games, Game 5 will be extremely tough for Boston to close them out. This series has been closer than it appeared in many ways, and it is far from over.