Comedian, podcaster and UFC commentator, Joe Rogan, is a swiss army knife in the entertainment business, and if it wasn’t for UFC CEO Dana White, Rogan may not have been the commentator today. A lot of changes took place when White and the former owners of the UFC, Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta, gained control back in 2001 for a mere $2 million, including bringing on a relatively unknown martial arts fanatic named Joe Rogan.

Throughout his nearly 25 years with the UFC, almost every move that White has made became a smash hit. The 55-year-old business genius has been a part of many lows and many extreme highs during the UFC’s, especially the major sale in $4 billion sale in 2016 and $2.1 billion broadcast deal with Disney, but, one of the more underrated moves by the company’s frontman was discovering one of the best MMA commentators of all-time.

Dana White Discovery of Joe Rogan

The early days of Dana White’s UFC tenure were pure luck

Many know about the extraordinary story about where the UFC was and what it became all because of one single magnificent fight in 2005. White and Fertittas were down to their last out with The Ultimate Fighter season 1, with zero return from a $44 million investment. But in the very last fight of the season, light-heavyweights Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar put on the most important fight in UFC history.

Because of these two men's awe-inspiring performances, Spike TV made a deal they couldn’t refuse on the night of this season finale. Sitting in the color-commentary chair that night was Joe Rogan, who just a few years earlier was given a full-time job by White because of a random happening. White joined The Flagrant Podcast to discuss the lucky process he went through when stumbling across one of the most powerful people in today’s media.

"When you look at Rogan, he makes s*** loads of money. He’s got the biggest podcast in the world and all this s***. But, back in the day, right after we bought the company, I had to go through the office," said White.

"They had a room that was full of f****** tapes. So, I had to go through every f****** tape to make sure it wasn’t anything important. So, I pop in this tape, and it’s the Keenen Ivory Wayans Show, and they have Joe Rogan on. Keenen says to him, ‘You’re into this Ultimate Fighting stuff, huh?” And Rogan starts going off."

"The way that Joe talked and how passionate he was, I was like, ‘This is the f****** guy that I need’. So, I reached out to Rogan. I said, ‘I would love you to come in and be one of the commentators’. Rogan’s attitude was, ‘So, wait a minute. You’re saying I come over there, sit in the best seats in the house, and watch the sport that I love for f****** free. I’m in’. At the time, financially, we were getting f****** murdered. Rogan did the first 12 or 13 shows for free."

Joe Rogan’s Career

One of the most versatile and multi-talented entertainers has made him an industry icon

Rogan discovered martial arts when he was a teenager. He stumbled upon a taekwondo gym in Boston, Massachusetts and began to train like a maniac, winning honors as a state champion and making it to the junior Olympic tournaments. All while trying to find his groove on stage as a comedian, Rogan switched from striking and fell in love with the art of jiu-jitsu, which would introduce him to the world of Mixed Martial Arts.

As a young hot shot in entertainment as well as being someone who had a noticeably keen eye for MMA, Rogan was able to rise above the circus that was UFC back in the 1990s, and plant seeds that would grow beautifully over time. Rogan worked a few UFC shows in the late-90s as a sideline reporter, but it would be just a few years later that a major career opportunity would present itself.